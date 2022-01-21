Wind tower / Wind catcher at Aghazadeh Mansion - an ancient air conditioner used throughout the Persian Gulf. Not just used on palaces - even poor people's houses had wooden wind catchers. By Amir.salehkhah - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Alarmism

AFR: Climate Change is Making Kuwait Unliveable

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
32 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

People who work in bakeries, factories or mines deal with 130F / 54C+ on a regular basis. But for climate scientists working in comfortable offices, anything above 122F / 50C seems to represent some kind of death line.

Kuwait is fast becoming unlivable as global warming takes its toll

Temperature records are being smashed all over the world, but Kuwait – one of the hottest countries on the planet – breached 50 degrees Celsius in June, weeks ahead of its usual peak weather.

Fiona MacDonaldJan 20, 2022 – 9.00am

Trying to catch a bus at the Maliya station in Kuwait City can be unbearable in the summer. About two-thirds of the city’s buses pass through the hub, and schedules are unreliable.

Fumes from bumper-to-bumper traffic fill the air. Small shelters offer refuge to a handful of people, if they squeeze. Dozens end up standing in the sun, sometimes using umbrellas to shield themselves.

Global warming is smashing temperature records all over the world, but Kuwait – one of the hottest countries on the planet – is fast becoming unlivable.

In 2016, thermometers hit 54C, the highest reading on Earth in the last 76 years. Last year, for the first time, they breached 50 degrees Celsius in June, weeks ahead of usual peak weather. Parts of Kuwait could get as much as 4.5C hotter from 2071 to 2100 compared with the historical average, according to the Environment Public Authority, making large areas of the country uninhabitable.

For wildlife, it almost is. Dead birds appear on rooftops in the brutal summer months, unable to find shade or water. Vets are inundated with stray cats, brought in by people who’ve found them near death from heat exhaustion and dehydration. Even wild foxes are abandoning a desert that no longer blooms after the rains for what small patches of green remain in the city, where they’re treated as pests.

“This is why we are seeing less and less wildlife in Kuwait, it’s because most of them aren’t making it through the seasons,” said Tamara Qabazard, a Kuwaiti zoo and wildlife veterinarian. “Last year, we had three to four days at the end of July that were incredibly humid and very hot, and it was hard to even walk outside your house, and there was no wind. A lot of the animals started having respiratory problems.”

Read More: https://www.afr.com/policy/energy-and-climate/kuwait-is-fast-becoming-unlivable-as-global-warming-taks-its-toll-20220119-p59pha

Humans are well adapted to working in extreme heat.

I have personal experience of working in extreme heat. One of my first jobs was working in a chemical factory in Melbourne, Australia.

Melbourne has scorching hot Summers. The factory floor temperature regularly exceeded 120F in Summer. One week the outside temperature hit 110F every day. There was a factory floor thermometer which hit 130F by 10am every day that week.

The factory floor was wet and steamy like a tropical jungle, because the chemical production line released a tremendous amount of water vapour. The factory also contained lots of ancient steam heated hydraulic presses, fed by leaky pipes, which added to moisture. Conditions were so wet, droplets of water were continuously condensing on some of the machines, even when the shop floor temperature hit 130F.

I’m not sure what the wet bulb temperature was on the shop floor that week, but it must have been impressive. Management were very concerned during the heatwave, they made us drink a plastic cup of electrolyte fluid every 5 minutes. There was a well equipped in-house laboratory attached to the factory which performed regular quality assurance on the products, so I think management knew exactly what the wet bulb temperature was on the factory floor. But if they knew they weren’t telling.

How could myself and my fellow workers possibly function in a web bulb temperature which was almost certainly above 35C? The following offers some insights.

Simplicity lacks robustness when projecting heat-health outcomes in a changing climate

Jennifer K. Vanos,1Jane W. Baldwin,2Ollie Jay,3,4 and  Kristie L. Ebi5Author informationArticle notesCopyright and License informationDisclaimer

Extreme heat adversely affects human health, productivity, and well-being, with more frequent and intense heatwaves projected to increase exposures. However, current risk projections oversimplify critical inter-individual factors of human thermoregulation, resulting in unreliable and unrealistic estimates of future adverse health outcomes.

Capturing these complexities allows researchers to understand the level of heat strain that eventuates from heat stress, and by extension heat-related health outcomes. These complexities are currently neglected within common heat-related health projections. For example, the most commonly used metric for projecting future heat-related mortality is the wet-bulb temperature (Tw) threshold of 35 °C (e.g.10,), which is based on a thermodynamic limit to heat exchange whereby the human body becomes an adiabatic system (Table 1). The conservative assumption that this value must be reached to cause widespread death is only valid under a specific set of conditions, i.e., the person is completely sedentary, unclothed, maximally heat acclimatized, and an average-sized adult free from any thermoregulatory impairments. These assumptions are implausible in the real-world, and severe illness and death can occur at much lower heat stress levels when considering realistic metabolic heat loads, clothing, population demographics, and health status. In essence, using this Tw threshold without questioning such implicit assumptions could result in substantial underestimation of the future range and potential severity in heat-related outcomes. Conversely, the single threshold can also overestimate risk as humans are known to live in harsh climates through buffering the effects of climate extremes using adaptive innovations. Often these innovations involve technological, infrastructural, and behavioral adaptations that support minimizing extreme exposures and/or the amount of time an individual is exposed to the given extreme11.

The general applicability, and thus usability, of projections are questionable when they are based on a single ambient threshold at which mortality is presumed to occur applied to an inanimate unclothed human (e.g., Tw of 35 °C) versus a range of outcomes with underlying uncertainties. Moreover, without considering the temporal duration of exposure, space, activity, clothing, behavior, and most of all, individual physiology, the mismatch between complex climate models and over-simplified human models fails to provide useful information for decision-makers. Embedding more sophisticated human heat stress models into climate projections would provide relevant health projections across a more realistic and therefore diverse population than an assumed idealized individual.

Read more: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7695704/

My point is, if you are used to extreme conditions, like people who work in hot factories, or people who live in very hot places like Kuwait, those extreme conditions are normal and bearable. I’m confident we regularly exceeded 35C wet bulb on the hottest days for most of our 8 hour work day, given the extreme temperature and the beads of water condensing on the machines – but we were fine.

The most interesting part of the experience, when the work shift ended at 3pm, and I walked out into the 110F outside temperature covered in sweat, I sometimes started shivering. For a few minutes I felt freezing cold on a 110F day, as my body re-adjusted back to cooler outside conditions.

If I walked into that factory today, without adapting to the heat, I would find it very difficult to function. But if you build up to it, work for months in slightly cooler temperatures as outside temperatures build up to peak Summer, most people’s bodies can adapt.

Scientists claim that old people have more trouble adapting to heat. But a lot of the people working in that factory were old. From memory the shop floor people I worked with were half a dozen ageing chain smoking East Europeans, a pregnant Pacific islander and a couple of Asians. Most of them had worked there for years and some were now close to retirement. None of them had any problem coping with the heat.

So why do climate scientists assume 35C web bulb is a hard limit?

I suspect the reason is studying the true limits of human endurance is kindof difficult. It would be highly unethical to put people into a test oven and crank up the heat and humidity until they pass our or die. In any case test subjects would need weeks of adaptation to cope with the kind of temperature and humidity I’m describing, to produce a representative result.

Studying people in Kuwait is also an issue. Ever notice those picturesque towers on top of buildings in the middle east? Medieval air conditioning (see the picture at the top of the page). Even the houses of poor people often had small wooden wind catchers before the advent of modern air conditioning. People in hot climates are not stupid, they don’t prance around in the midday sun testing their personal physiological limits unless they have to – even though they could if they had to.

Scientists could try to find workplaces where people already regularly endure extreme conditions beyond 35C web bulb limits, but getting a company manager to admit such extreme workplace conditions exist might be an issue. Workplace regulations are written by people who believe in hard wet bulb limits, so it seems likely the factory where I worked was seriously breaching health and safety laws by continuing to operate during a heatwave, even if none of us actually suffered any harm.

My factory job was by no means unique – talking to friends, there are plenty of factories and other workplaces which quietly ignore the alleged limits to human survival.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
32 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bigoilbob
January 21, 2022 2:04 pm

Old news. I was offered a mucho $ KOC job 20 years ago. But even with AC in the school busses my kids would have jerkied out.

0
Reply
Rational Db8
Reply to  bigoilbob
January 21, 2022 4:51 pm

It is amazing just how well humans can adapt to radically different temperatures. It’s one thing when we spend most/much of the day in air conditioned spaces. It’s quite another when you are in temperature extremes much of the day. Many years ago working on a horse farm in Maine I got so I could easily go out in a tee-shirt and riding britches in 32 degree temps and be just fine, so long as there wasn’t much wind blowing. Before having been up there, I’d’ve frozen!

That summer, with the hottest day so far only barely and briefly hitting 90, I went down to Texas and taught riding lessons in 100 or slightly over 100 temps – and got heat stress. The horses and riders were all fine, but I sure wasn’t. Temperatures that before I’d gone up to Maine wouldn’t have fazed me one bit, because I was much less adjusted to cold, and much more adjusted to warmth/heat.

Later I wound up moving to the desert SW… and even spending much of my time indoors, but evenings on weekdays and daytime on weekends outside, I was perfectly fine at 105 outside too, no problems what-so-ever, even active, riding, and so on. But I’ve gotta say that for some odd reason, anything above 110 and it seems better to not have much wind – it’s just like a blast furnace. One summer my pickup AC conked out, and I was more comfortable driving with the windows up than down when it was over about 110.

I’m sure if I were outside a lot, however, even 110 wouldn’t be a problem, at least not for otherwise healthy people. There are all sorts of people who work outside in the summers here without any problem, even when it’s 110 or higher.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
January 21, 2022 2:10 pm

I once worked in a cannery’s cook room, which was quite warm, with 250 degrees F continuous csn cookers all around, venting steam. Obviously, I survived those conditions several seasons.
One must remember, 20C gets called a heat wave in Britain.

5
Reply
Ben Vorlich
January 21, 2022 2:15 pm

I’ve always thought that the main problem is you get used to the climate of the place where you live. But it takes several years.

I spent several years in central France, I found the summers incredibly hot to begin with, 35’C+ for a week or two at a time every year. But in winter when the other hand in winter when the locals were wrapped up in coats and scarves I’d manage with a nice woolly jumper. The first question friends would ask was “Aren’t you cold?” I wasn’t. On return to the UK I find winters and summers cold.

4
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
January 21, 2022 2:36 pm

A friend of mine, a regular snow skier in the Alps and Colorado where temperatures fall to -10/-20, went to Aviemore in Scotland one year where daytime temperatures rarely fall to much less than -5/-10.

He told me it was the most miserable experience of his life as he had never felt so cold. Chilled to the bone was his description.

But then you go there in midsummer where it might reach 25C occasionally and it’s equally, miserably hot.

Both are due to the moist air carried by the Gulf Stream which permeates even the best clothing one can buy.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  HotScot
January 21, 2022 3:43 pm

Yes, multiple factors affect how cold we feel. Humidity, elevation, wind and presence or absence of sunshine greatly affect comfort. Generally for example, Houston at 0C feels colder than Denver at -10C.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
January 21, 2022 2:39 pm

On return to the UK I find winters and summers cold.

I worked out a foolproof method of managing that problem. Don’t go back.

0
Reply
HotScot
January 21, 2022 2:17 pm

“Global warming is smashing temperature records all over the world”

Sorry?

2021 was the coolest year since 2014 according HadCRU data.

What’s going on? Atmospheric CO2 has risen unchallenged for generations now and is universally blamed for rising temperatures.

Is it somehow teasing us, sentient perhaps? Playing with our emotions? Teasing us with a bit of ducking and diving?

Am I missing something here?

Sorry……Of course, it’s just weather when temperatures fall, but climate when they rise.

7
Reply
Rob_Dawg
January 21, 2022 2:21 pm

Mill Chemist in a paper company taking samples in the bowels 120°F and full humidity. Engineer for aerospace forged fasteners. Composite structures engineer at the autoclaves. Climate dead a dozen times over.

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
January 21, 2022 2:40 pm

Why are they taking samples in bowels? Sounds dodgy to me…

1
Reply
Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
January 21, 2022 3:11 pm

Making paper involves a building several hundred meters long. At one end raw materials arrive by rail and truck. The materials are mixed at the ton level and the mill chemist goes down several stories to the digesters and mixers for observation and measurement. Vats 80°C 10m deep churning the ingredients.

If we didn’t take direct measurements we’d be no better than climate poseurs and your paper would never last more than a few years.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
January 21, 2022 3:50 pm

I’d wager it smells like bowels there too.

0
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
January 21, 2022 4:36 pm

I worked several summers during college in paper factories. What bothered me was that nobody ever taught me anything. The full time workers just thought of us summer helpers as a nuisance and would tell us nothing- other than to move something heavy around, or whatever. I remember one day when a “third hand” or “back tender” was rubbing his hand over a huge roll of paper being wound up at high speed- like he was sensing something about the quality. I dared asked what he was sensing and he told me to get lost.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
January 21, 2022 2:37 pm

Yeah, but it’s a dry heat….

Seriously, in the UAE, I saw construction workers in 40C heat with jackets on. I asked my taxi driver why, and he said that it was winter. In summer it might hit 50C. They’ll take their jackets off.

Apparently they import workers from Central Africa who are used to extreme heat. Obviously they all die immediately in 50C temperatures, though, according to Climate Scientologists.

2
Reply
Red94ViperRT10
January 21, 2022 2:40 pm

Kuwait has always been unlivable. What’s your point?

8
Reply
Ted
Reply to  Red94ViperRT10
January 21, 2022 4:15 pm

To emphasize the point, the population of Kuwait now is more than 23 times what it was in 1950. No one wanted to live there before modern air conditioning.

0
Reply
Jim Gorman
January 21, 2022 2:41 pm

Another reason the Global Average Temperature is a joke. You can’t break it down into regional temps. Neither can you tell what temperature is changing, Tmax or Tmin. Has anyone run a trend line on Kuwait’s temperature to see if any changes have occured? Has the climate designation changed recently or has it always been hot?

0
Reply
John Bell
January 21, 2022 2:42 pm

One acclimates. I flew in to Dubai at 7 in the morning once, in July, 1999 and it was already 93 deg F. I just wanted off that cold airplane and warm up in the sun a bit but no chance.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  John Bell
January 21, 2022 3:55 pm

I regard Emirates Airlines to be perhaps the best airline as far as service is concerned. Their First Class lounge in Dubai was something to behold.

0
Reply
goldminor
Reply to  John Bell
January 21, 2022 4:22 pm

I had an uncle who definitely did not acclimate. He was from San Francisco. He and his wife flew to Phoenix to visit cousin’s. Uncle Harry stepped off of the plane and onto the tarmac in Phoenix, and dropped dead on the spot.

0
Reply
Ron Long
January 21, 2022 2:53 pm

No problem, Eric, us geologists know how to deal with it. A group of us decided to cross Death Valley, from east to west, in July, 1989. We were in a Chevrolet Blazer, dark blue with black vinyl top. The engine temperature went up alarmingly and we turned off the air conditioner. Looked like around 122 to 124 degrees. Motor got really hot and we turned the heater on max, which is another radiator/heat exchanger. the dash cracked in half. How hot inside? For sure over 140. However, as we always do, we had a cooler full of survival fluids, and we drank these and poured some over our heads. No problem.

0
Reply
goldminor
Reply to  Ron Long
January 21, 2022 4:20 pm

I had a vehicle that was having heat issues which required that I kept the heater running full blast during the day. Being that my job at the time was driving as a courier up to 10 hours a day that was no fun.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
January 21, 2022 3:04 pm

If Saddam only knew..

1
Reply
Brent Qually
January 21, 2022 3:13 pm

The population of Kuwait City rose from 3 million to 4.25 million from 2010 to 2020; shouldn’t they be fleeing to Sweden?

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
January 21, 2022 3:24 pm

Been to Kuwait in summer. Ditto Riyadh. Hot, but mostly a dry heat. No worse than Phoenix in August—Was on business there one time with afternoon temp of 128F and the parking lot asphalt palpably softened. So hot they significantly reduce max aircraft loads at Sky Harbor in order to safely take off.

The ‘people gunna die’ from global warming heat exhaustion crops up from time to time. It is always easy to debunk with ridicule, as here. Reality is that cold, not heat, is a far bigger killer.

0
Reply
Chris Hanley
January 21, 2022 3:33 pm

Kuwait is fast becoming unlivable as global warming takes its toll …

Dubai (UAE) in the same region isn’t, it has seen a spectacular growth in population from around 0.2 million to 3.4 million in the forty years 1980 – 2020..
‘The growth of the city can be attributed to the administration embracing economic liberalism and a desire to become a huge metropolis with massive projects highlighting the growth of the city’.
The UAE is one of the richest country in the world.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
January 21, 2022 4:05 pm

Tall and thin (at least naturally), no fur and sweat all over. Humans are one of the most heat tolerant animals on the planet.

1
Reply
4 Eyes
January 21, 2022 4:17 pm

In western Oman on the Saudi border the young Omanis kept their wooly head scarves on (evap cooling) until it got to about 52 degC. They happily continued to pull casing from our troubled well until I told them to stop and takes a rest when I saw 57.1 degC on the properly shielded thermometer. Heck, on 1 28 day hitch the lowest maximum temp was 52 degC. After about 1 week was acclimatized – mind you I was used to working the Oz desert.

0
Reply
commieBob
January 21, 2022 4:27 pm

Is there anywhere to which humans cannot adapt? I far prefer -50C to +50C. link

0
Reply
Walter
January 21, 2022 4:34 pm

Great article. Enjoyed reading it. I saw this in the news today https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-59977193
What do we think about this? I want to know your guys’ thoughts.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Walter
January 21, 2022 4:53 pm

A friend used to work in an underground mine in Marble Bar, 450 miles East of Onslow. Marble Bar is has an extreme climate like Onslow, both among the hottest places on Earth. The average annual temperature in Marble Bar are 95F.

Conditions in the mine were unspeakably hot, they used to pump large volumes of unprocessed 110F+ outside air into the mine, to try to cool it down.

My friend had one of the most extreme jobs in the mine, his job was to be first in after they detonated explosives to shatter the rock and extend the tunnel, to inspect the rock face and ensure all the charges had detonated. There was a lot of pressure to resume production as soon as possible, having hundreds of workers sitting idle waiting for everything to cool down was expensive, so when he went in temperatures were still hovering around 70C / 160F.

Like I said, you can get used to extraordinary conditions if you build up to it.

Last edited 20 seconds ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
RickWill
January 21, 2022 4:47 pm

This is only the very early stages of the Northern Hemisphere June warming that began 400 years ago.

Northern Hemisphere land masses have experienced just 0.2W/sq.m increase in June insolation over the last 400 years. In 1000 years, June insolation will be 2W/sq.m more than present and will peak at 488W/sq.m above present in 9,000 years time.

If you wind the clock backwards 10,000 years from present the average June insolation over land was 504W/sq,m. That was melting glaciers at a fierce rate despite much higher NH rainfall.

The Mediterranean Sea surface temperature will eventually reach the 30C limit before the insolation peaks; meaning it will move into monsoon mode. That will bring more rain to Northern Africa with the prospect of revegetating part of the Sahara. Not sure if that will extend to Kuwait though.

The Persian Gulf is one of the bodies of connected ocean water that does not go into monsoon mode. Its surface temperature always exceeds 30C in August.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Arctic

Attenborough fibbed about hundreds of dead walrus because he wanted what the WEF wants

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Leonardo DiCaprio warns: ‘We literally have a nine year window’ to stop climate change – ‘There’s a ticking clock’

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism End Of Snow Opinion

Study: Global Warming End of Snow Threatens Winter Olympics

3 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

AFR: Climate Change is Making Kuwait Unliveable

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Intermittent Wind and Solar

When Did They Know? Industrial Wind on the Health Firing Line

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Hypocrisy

Green Campaigner Exempts Herself From Her Own Climate Demand

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

Grid Balancing Costs Rocket

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: