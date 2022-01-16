Volcanoes

The Tonga Volcano Affects the Weather and Water of the Pacific Northwest

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
15 Comments

From the Cliff Mass Weather Blog


Yesterday, around 0400 UTC 15 January (8 PM PST 14 January), there was a massive, explosive eruption near Tonga, in the southern tropical Pacific, about 5642 miles from Seattle (see map).

The volcano was clearly evident in satellite imagery from the massive ash cloud (see below, about 1-h after the eruption)


The explosive eruption created shock waves in the atmosphere (pressure waves) that rapidly propagated away.  These waves are evident in some infrared (water vapor channel) imagery as concentric rings (shown below).


The oceanic eruption also pushed away a massive amount of water, which created a tsunami on nearby islands (such as Tonga) and deep water waves that moved away at the speed of a jet plane, reaching the West Coast this morning.  This is why some local tsunami warnings went out this AM.

The Pressure Wave Reaches the Northwest

Local barometers indicated a well-defined pressure wave passing over our region around 4:30 AM this morning.  Here in Seattle, the University of Washington barometer showed the feature, with an amplitude of roughly 2 hPa (2 mb).  The arrow indicates the feature. Very impressive.


So it took about eight hours and 30 minutes to go about 5643 miles–thus a speed around 664 miles per hour.  This corresponds to the speed of sound in the upper atmosphere around 30,000 ft.  Makes sense.
The water wave moves slower, around 400 mph (and occasionally approaching 500 mph)….so a later arrival was expected.   Thus, at Neah Bay, at the entrance to the Strait of Juan de Fuca,  the water wave arrived around 9 AM (17:00 UTC as shown on the chart), as indicated by the waviness in the water level after that time.  The amplitude of the variation is around 2 feet.

If you really want to be impressed, check out the same figure at Monterey, California.  Just wow.  The amplitude was up to 3-4 feet.

An amazing event and one that shows how interconnected our planet is–both in the air and in the water.

Ron Long
January 16, 2022 2:19 am

Impressive natural event. The videos of the initial eruption show a combination of pyroclastic (gas-charged ash) material, the dark eruptive cloud, and steam, the white material. The steam explosions show probable unroofing of magma with sea water contact. Even the steam contains gases and volatiles as it does not dissipate quickly but appears to continue as white smoke. Just another normal event in our planets getting internal heat out of the system.

Beaufort
January 16, 2022 2:27 am

Weather stations in the UK recorded the same pressure wave between 1900 and 2000 UTC.

Bruce Cobb
January 16, 2022 3:00 am

Have they linked this event to “climate change” yet? I know it might seem impossible but where there’s a will there’s a way. Money helps too.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
January 16, 2022 4:01 am

There’s nothing that the Magic Molecule can’t do!

fretslider
January 16, 2022 3:06 am

Caught on camera, an amazing sight to behold.

But lets not forget that this eruption was caused by, er, climate change…..

A changing climate isn’t just about floods, droughts and heatwaves. It brings erupting volcanoes and catastrophic earthquakes too”

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/feb/26/why-climate-change-shake-earth

The Guardian; always good for a laugh

Eyal
Reply to  fretslider
January 16, 2022 3:15 am

This goes without saying…

Alastair Brickell
January 16, 2022 3:08 am

I certainly heard the explosions here in the North Island of New Zealand about 2000km away for about 10 minutes. Sounded just like distant artillery…very impressive. Didn’t know what it was at the time.

Leo Smith
January 16, 2022 3:13 am

How much CO2 was released? is there any sign of a pulse at the monitors in Hawaii?
How much albedo-altering ash has been pumped into the stratosphere?

Would be amusing if it turned out to utterly disprove AGW…

Krishna Gans
January 16, 2022 3:14 am

2.5 hPa pressure wave in Swizzerland

comment image

A second with 0.9 hPa followed

Krishna Gans
January 16, 2022 3:19 am

Pyroclastic show

https://twitter.com/i/status/1482260827478573059

Keith Dowling
January 16, 2022 3:25 am

The satellite video is impressive. Depending on volume of ash in the atmosphere, this event could result in a cooling period in the atmosphere.

Ireneusz Palmowski
January 16, 2022 3:55 am

Sorry.
A powerful snowstorm in North Carolina is moving into Virginia.comment image

Krishna Gans
January 16, 2022 3:56 am

Spaceweather.com:

comment image

