Biden scientific integrity report validates Young v. EPA

From Junk Science

Steve Milloy,

After 30+ years of study, observation and experience, I can say with confidence that there is little intersection between government “science” and scientific integrity. That the Biden administration would issue a report (Web | PDF) on science integrity in the wake of COVID and the EPA science advisor massacre is pure hubris. Nonetheless, there is one part of the report that entirely validates the plaintiff’s case in the ongoing Young v. EPA lawsuit.

The report admits that the government advisory committees — like EPA’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC), the subject of Young v. EPA — should include industry scientists. But CASAC does not. Hence, Young v. EPA. The trial court decision could come at any time now.

