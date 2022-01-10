Announcements

Public Comment Period for the 5th US National Climate Assessment is Open

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

The time to review and remark is now. Once this report is published, it will be too late and all our crabby complaints will be useless. All public comments filed via this system become a part of the record. If significant critiques and facts are ignored, this will be apparent when the comments are published.

https://review.globalchange.gov/

The Federal Government’s 5th National Climate Assessment (NCA5) public comment period has officially opened its 45-day public comment period. During this time, the draft outline for the NCA5 is being shared for the first time with the purpose of seeking public feedback. Those wishing to participate in the public comment period must submit their comments via the US Global Change Research Program (USGCRP) Review and Comment System by 11:59 PM ET on February 20, 2022.


https://review.globalchange.gov/


Over the next several months, the USGCRP will also launch public engagement workshops for each chapter; please join if you are interested in providing feedback. For more information on the NCA5, contact Emily Osborne (emily.osborne@noaa.gov).

HT/MM

4 Comments
Steve Case
January 10, 2022 10:19 pm

How ’bout posting a copy of Willis Eschenbach’s:

Where Is The “Climate Emergency”?

Redge
Reply to  Steve Case
January 10, 2022 11:00 pm

In the fevered imaginations of the watermelons

Mr.
January 10, 2022 10:39 pm

I assess all Earth’s climates as doing what they’ve been doing since time immemorial –
CHANGING.

angech
Reply to  Mr.
January 10, 2022 10:54 pm

Only US Citizens or residents

