Wind Power Drops By A Third In Q3

54 mins ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Joe Public

The latest energy trends data have been published by BEIS:

It is quite shocking to see that wind generation has fallen by 38% for onshore and 24% for offshore year on year. This is despite new capacity being added.

We are familiar with short term drops in output, maybe for a few days or even weeks. But to lose effectively a third of generation for a whole quarter shows just how dangerous over reliance on wind power is.

The difference was made up largely from imports, which doubled:

How long we can count on that is anybody’s guess.

Tom Halla
January 1, 2022 10:08 am

Weather dependent sources is a fair term.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 1, 2022 10:32 am

and given the fact that the climatistas think weather will get more extreme- you’d think they wouldn’t want weather dependent sources

Leo Smith
January 1, 2022 10:11 am

Precis for Greentards
“Renewables are pants”

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Leo Smith
January 1, 2022 10:24 am

And the production of renewables will cause more environmental damage than continuing to rely on fossil fuels once one discounts any climate crisis.
Which is why it is essential to educate the populace about weather and climate history.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
January 1, 2022 10:53 am

Only The School Of Hard Knocks would educate anybody…

commieBob
January 1, 2022 10:44 am

The received wisdom used to be that we could put a total of 16% wind and solar on the grid and still remain stable. Something like that.

Have ‘they’ figured out how to get more than 16% wind and solar on the grid and still remain stable?

