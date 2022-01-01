Wind Power Drops By A Third In Q3

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT
By Paul Homewood
h/t Joe Public
The latest energy trends data have been published by BEIS:
It is quite shocking to see that wind generation has fallen by 38% for onshore and 24% for offshore year on year. This is despite new capacity being added.
We are familiar with short term drops in output, maybe for a few days or even weeks. But to lose effectively a third of generation for a whole quarter shows just how dangerous over reliance on wind power is.
The difference was made up largely from imports, which doubled:
How long we can count on that is anybody’s guess.