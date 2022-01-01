Land Surface Air Temperature Data

New Annual Temperature Data Show No Warming In Tokyo In 45 Years…Hachijō-jima Island No Warming In 71 Years!

14 mins ago
Guest Blogger
No Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 1. January 2022

There’s been no warming in Tokyo in decades!

By Kirye
and Pierre

The December-2021 mean temperature data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) for Tokyo and its Hachijō-jima island in the Pacific are in and so first we look the December trends side-by side:

Data source: JMA

Since 1985, the mean monthly temperature for December in Tokyo has been flat since 1975.

The island of Hachijō-jima, located some 287 kilometers south of Tokyo, thus far away from all the urban sprawl and heat island affects, has also seen a flat mean temperature trend – since 1923!

Nothing unusual is happening at these two very different stations in December.

Annual mean temperatures show no warming!

But that’s only a trend for a month. Now that December data are available, it is possible to update the annual temperature trend for these two stations.

First we plot the JMA mean annual temperature for Tokyo going back to 1994:

Data source: JMA.

Here we see that the megalopolis has been cooling moderately, thus defying the predictions of warming. Despite the sprawling megalopolis of steel, asphalt and concrete, Tokyo has been cooling off.

Obviously there’s something other than trace gas CO2 driving the trends there.

Hachijō-jima

Moving offshore to the Tokyo island of Hachijō-jima, away from all the urban heat island affects, we look at the newest mean annual temperature going back to 1950.

Has it been warming or cooling?

Data source: JMA.

If we look closely at the chart, we see there’s something natural and cyclic behind the temperature at the island in the Philippine Sea, but overall no warming in over 70 years!

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

@COP 26: Tokyo Hasn’t Seen Any Warming In October In 30 Years…No October Warming In Sapporo Either

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Climate Alarmist Deception Distorting Long Established U.S. Heat Wave Data

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Aussie Met Bureau – making up 13 years of missing temperature data

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
ENSO Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Tokyo’s Coolest September In Over 30 Years…Hachijojima No Warming In 107 Years…Latest Forecast: Sharp La Niña!

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Land Surface Air Temperature Data

New Annual Temperature Data Show No Warming In Tokyo In 45 Years…Hachijō-jima Island No Warming In 71 Years!

14 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Commentary

Dr. Judith Curry’s Year in Review

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Wind Power Drops By A Third In Q3

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Commentary

Channeling Dan and Jane to confront Biden policies

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: