Curious things

Humans Have Figured Out How to Make a Warp Bubble

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

TechRepublic has a rather bold article who’s complete title is Paging Zefram Cochrane: Humans have figured out how to make a warp bubble

It’s written with Star Trek fans in mind.

A team of scientists working with DARPA, including warp drive pioneer Dr. Harold G “Sonny” White, may have just taken us one step closer to that reality with their announcement that they’ve discovered a space-warping bubble, the fundamental thing needed for the faster-than-light travel of the Star Trek universe. 

However, it does ground the article to physics and current understandings.

This is a pretty complicated notion that involves a ton of math, but at its most basic level, a warp bubble is a bit of space that’s contracted in the front and expanded in the back. This shape in theory pushes the bubble, and its contents, forward at speeds surpassing the speed of light without ever violating the laws of physics: You’re not technically traveling faster than light, you’re surfing a bubble of condensed space. 

Warp bubbles were long the domain of science fiction, until theoretical physicist Miguel Alcubierre came along and theorized his Alcubierre warp drive in 1994, which maintained general relativity while allowing for faster-than-light travel. The key upon which it rested, was an energy-density field that was configurable into a vacuum bubble that would make anything inside it have negative mass. 

And brings us to the present.

Fast forward to 2021, and Dr. White, whose 2012 paper was written while he worked at NASA as Advanced Propulsion Theme Lead, is doing research funded by DARPA on objects called Casimir cavities. These cavities are formed of two parallel plates with a pillar running between them. These things are small — mere microns in size — and they do something really interesting: Create a negative vacuum between the plates when exposed to a regular vacuum.

“You would anticipate zero pressure outside and zero pressure in the cavity, but what we find when we measure is negative pressure in between the plates,” Dr. White said. 

“What we’re trying to do is explore the quantum vacuum at a fundamental level,” Dr. White said. “We think there’s a bit more to these vacuums than we currently know. Some of the unknown characteristics could be used to create some really useful technologies.” Hence DARPA’s interest.

Read the full article here.

HT/MOSH

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Tillman
December 20, 2021 10:07 am

Humans have come up with a way possibly to make a warp bubble, given as yet impractical materials and propulsion technologies and prodigious amounts of energy.

But it’s a theoretical step forward.

4
Reply
J Mac
Reply to  John Tillman
December 20, 2021 11:39 am

An interesting bit of science! ‘From tiny acorns grow mighty oaks.’

1
Reply
markl
December 20, 2021 10:13 am

Cool! Why don’t they just tweak their model to prove it’s possible? 🙂

6
Reply
Tom Halla
December 20, 2021 10:15 am

Scaling would be a bitch, as well as projecting the warp cavity around, rather than within, the generator.

3
Reply
Lonnie E. Schubert
December 20, 2021 10:39 am

Overall, probably not. “Kinda looks like, maybe, if one squints just right.”

3
Reply
E. Schaffer
December 20, 2021 10:41 am

Space is relative, and that idea is older than Einstein’s theory of relativity. Rather it is known as “Mach’s principle“, and Einstein based its theory largely on this idea.

Apart from going interstellar, the idea provides us with an alternative understanding of “dark matter”. We know large masses do not behave (or rather rotate) the way they should given Newtonian physics, and general relativity does not contradict it, or provide any remedy to the problem.

However, if we take a step back and consider what general relativity is based on, we get much closer to a solution. If space is defined by matter, than large masses moving in the same direction should be pulling space along. We actually know this phenomenon from black holes, which due to their own rotation and extreme mass, make the surrounding space rotate as well.

What likely happens in large galaxies is, that the outskirts drag space with them, so that the relative speed of the rotation is much lower than observed from outside. Therefore the centrifugal forces are effectively smaller than calculated, gravity and rotational speeds match without a need for “dark matter”.

2
Reply
fretslider
December 20, 2021 10:59 am

There are a lot of warped people in the Westminster bubble

fret fact checked

5
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  fretslider
December 20, 2021 11:21 am

A strong warp 9 field exists around 10 Downing. Inexplicable. Another similar warped field appeared around the US White House on January 20th.

5
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
December 20, 2021 11:01 am

April is more than 3 months away ….

3
Reply
Ron Long
December 20, 2021 11:07 am

If they put a monkey in a test warp bubble and it turns into jello, they are going to be in trouble.

5
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
December 20, 2021 11:13 am

No problem. In the 22nd century, we’ll have programs to turn Jell-O back into monkeys.

3
Reply
commieBob
December 20, 2021 11:27 am

You would anticipate zero pressure outside and zero pressure in the cavity, but what we find when we measure is negative pressure in between the plates,” Dr. White said.

My gut instinct is that they’re not measuring what they think they’re measuring.

2
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
December 20, 2021 11:42 am

Me thinks this is like the “cold fusion” claim of decades ago. We’d like it to be true but it may not be- though in principle it could be. Now that a subject like this is presented here- it’s time to talk about the other subject not appreciated here- the UAP thing. I have to presume you’re all aware of the Pentagon report issued last June- the first time ever that they admitted that there’s something out there flying around, often in restricted air space- that has been seen by pilots, including a Top Gun pilot, and also seen on radar and thermal sensors. This is a big deal and it would be foolish to pretend it’s just another paranormal thing. But, yes, there are some flaky UFO dudes out there, like Dr. Greer, who says aliens are groovy dudes who want to help mankind. And people who think aliens have a connection with Big Foot. On the other hand there are some hard headed guys like Lou Elizondo who say he’s into the “nuts and bolts” side of this situation- the craft, without pondering who they are. The military doesn’t want to say much because they still consider the UAPs to be a threat- or potential threat. But, if they are a threat, not talking about it isn’t helping. Better to get it out in the open. Since the Pentagon/government isn’t going to say much, the solution, according to the smartest guy talking about this, in my opinion, is Dr. Avi Loeb, past chair of the astronomy dept. at Harvard. He said give up on the government- instead, non government entitites should join his proposed Galileo Project- and build a vast, world wide network of sensors. Think of this as just another astronomy research project, he says- while many other astronomers refuse to even discuss the subject, while they don’t mind looking for life light years away. Dr. Loeb says that by collecting info from these sensors- we can then consider it data to be studied scientifically- without the politics and flaky stuff.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Curious things

Climate Change Fueled Witch Hunts… Then and Now

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Curious things

Facebook Outage Appears to be a DNS Hack

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Curious things

Question the Dogma

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
Curious things Glaciers

15,000-year-old viruses discovered in Tibetan glacier ice

5 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Curious things

Humans Have Figured Out How to Make a Warp Bubble

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications tornadoes

TORNADO

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #484

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
End Of Snow

Snowfall EVERY DAY Atop Kilimanjaro – Where Is Al Gore?

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: