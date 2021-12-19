nuclear power

Ghana, Turkey, Armenia Going Nuclear Because of Climate Change

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The IAEA has written an enthusiastic report about nations embracing nuclear power to combat climate change.

Nuclear Energy for Climate Change Mitigation to Benefit Several Countries, New Studies Show

Nicholas Watson, IAEA Department of Nuclear EnergyJeffrey Donovan, IAEA Department of Nuclear Energy

Countries from Armenia and Ghana to Poland and Turkey show significant potential for using nuclear energy to slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and meet climate change goals including those agreed at the COP26 climate summit, according to national research conducted in a three-year project coordinated by the IAEA.

The findings of the Coordinated Research Project (CRP) illustrate the potential scope for increasing the use of nuclear power to support stronger national climate change mitigation goals as requested in the “Glasgow Climate Pact” agreed at COP26 last month. Around 30 countries include nuclear energy in plans submitted under the 2015 Paris Agreement — including both near-term (2030) targets in so-called Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and longer term strategies for net zero emissions — and the CRP results reflect growing interest in nuclear among additional countries seeking to adopt more ambitious climate goals.

“Overall, the country teams’ research demonstrates that nuclear energy has significant potential to contribute to climate change mitigation, depending on national circumstances,” said Hal Turton, an IAEA energy economist and scientific officer for the CRP. “The research teams also noted that nuclear energy is well suited to powering economic growth, maintaining energy supply security by reducing import dependence, ensuring a reliable and flexible electricity system, and supporting broader sustainable development objectives.”

The CRP, entitled “The Potential Role of Nuclear Energy in National Climate Change Mitigation Strategies”, brought together research teams from 12 countries facing a range of energy, development and climate challenges with the goal of examining how nuclear power, together with other sources of low-carbon energy, could help. These teams developed and applied various analytical frameworks and modelling tools to project energy demand over the next few decades, assess technology options and supply portfolios to satisfy the projected demand, and evaluate the implications of those portfolios for GHG emissions.

The research teams in Armenia, Pakistan, Poland and Turkey identified significant potential for nuclear power in climate change mitigation in their countries. If upfront investment costs and financing barriers can be addressed, nuclear power was also seen as increasingly attractive for mitigation in Chile, Ghana and South Africa. For three other countries— Croatia, Lithuania and Viet Nam — nuclear power was seen as currently uncompetitive. Australia and Ukraine shared their expertise under different reporting arrangements; the research team in Ukraine identified a significant potential for nuclear power.

Read more: https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/news/nuclear-energy-for-climate-change-mitigation-to-benefit-several-countries-new-studies-show

The full paper can be downloaded here.

The full list of countries using climate change as a justification for developing their nuclear capability are Armenia, Chile, Croatia, Ghana, Lithuania, Pakistan, Poland, South Africa, Turkey and Vietnam.

Armenia is in a near permanent state of war with Azerbaijan, a lethal border clash occurred last month in November, with far more serious clashes in 2020. Armenia tends to be at a disadvantage to their richer neighbour Azerbaijan.

Croatia was one of the major participants in the Yugoslav wars in the 1990s. Although things have been quieter for the last few decades, there are still unresolved issues in the region, such as Serbia’s upset at their loss of Kosovo, so it is not impossible tensions could flare up again in the future.

Pakistan is in a permanent state of heightened tension with India, over Kashmir and other issues, though they already openly possess nuclear weapons.

Erdogans’ Turkey, to their credit, have been holding talks recently with Israel, in an effort to improve relations. This is a marked improvement on 2010, when Erdogan vented utter fury over Israel’s interception of a Turkish attempt to send supplies by sea to Gaza.

Ghana hasn’t threatened to blow anyone up that I know of, but they have ongoing serious problems with an ETA style rebellion in Western Togoland, which lead to a serous clash in 2020.

Maybe a civilian nuclear programme will help boost all these economies, improved incomes have a way of defusing other tensions. All of these nations have energy intensive industries they want to grow, and nuclear programmes would certainly help insulate economies from energy supply price shocks, which might genuinely help create a more positive business environment. Lowering CO2 emissions while growing the economy would be a diplomatic win for any nation, in the current global geopolitical environment.

31 Comments
MarkW
December 19, 2021 2:17 pm

Doing the right thing for the wrong reason.

Phil Salmon
December 19, 2021 2:18 pm

Being antinuclear is as illogical and misinformed as being anti-vax.

Both issues require basic understanding of risk magnitudes on a logarithmic scale.

Nuclear risk is measured in bananas 🍌 , vaccine risk is measured in aspirins.

Last edited 4 hours ago by Phil Salmon
Ron Long
Reply to  Phil Salmon
December 19, 2021 5:07 pm

Phil, clever mentioning “Nuclear risk is measured in bananas…”, as bananas are radioactive, due to K40. I have several times held my geiger counter over bananas to prove this. By the way, go ahead and eat bananas, an excellent source of potassium (K), just don’t eat a whole bunch.

Derg
Reply to  Phil Salmon
December 19, 2021 5:17 pm

I am not sure people with heart issues should be getting the gene therapy shot.

Tom Halla
December 19, 2021 2:20 pm

If anyone actually takes climate change seriously, nuclear is pretty much the only real choice. Germany and Japan are dealing with Luddites.

Geoff Sherrington
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 19, 2021 3:17 pm

Tom H,
To the extent that Germany invented big slabs of the global warming/climate change narrative, it might be better to say that Germany invented Luddites (though Britain is often said to be their original home). Geoff S

AndyHce
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 19, 2021 6:41 pm

most of the world is NOT DEALING with Luddites.

Phil Salmon
December 19, 2021 2:20 pm

The slow spread of nuclear power common sense is one of the only good things to result from climate alarmism.

Mr.
Reply to  Phil Salmon
December 19, 2021 2:30 pm

Charles Mackay observed and wrote about this aberration of h0mo sapiens intelligence back in 1852 –

Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, and one by one.

Rod Evans
Reply to  Mr.
December 19, 2021 3:10 pm

Did he also mention women in his observations? I only ask as the same principle of herd madness is clearly evident. Though there is more study required to establish if they ever return to their senses, en masse, or one by one, or even at all…
Ow!!…. my wife just confirmed my thinking!

Mr.
Reply to  Rod Evans
December 19, 2021 3:40 pm

Rod, “just thinking out loud” is something every husband has lived to regret at some time or other. 🙁

Rich Davis
Reply to  Mr.
December 19, 2021 4:16 pm

First you learn not to think out loud. If the marriage survives that phase, you learn not to think!

Derg
Reply to  Phil Salmon
December 19, 2021 5:20 pm

Slowly but surely we need to migrate to nuclear but until then fossil fuels are fantastic for humanity.

Vuk
December 19, 2021 3:20 pm

Have no oil, build nuclear, France shows the way, Germany not so.

John K. Sutherland
Reply to  Vuk
December 19, 2021 4:14 pm

As Japan learned in 1946 and beyond… No coal, no oil, no gas… No choice. It had to be nuclear.

Raven
Reply to  Vuk
December 19, 2021 4:46 pm

Not so fast.
Beginning in 2012 and passing in 2015 France was saddled with the “Energy Transition for Green Growth Act” which limits their nuclear capacity to 63.2 GW.

Operating licences will no longer be granted for nuclear power plants that would raise total authorised capacity above 63.2 GW, the total output of the fleet currently in service.

That 63.2 GW limit on nuclear capacity meant that EDF is prevented from uprating their nuclear plants.
French Energiewende!

With that said France recently announced they’ll build new nuclear reactors, so maybe the cracks are appearing.

LdB
Reply to  Raven
December 19, 2021 5:30 pm

The blunt instrument called reality opens up many a crack.

Pat from kerbob
December 19, 2021 3:47 pm

Personally the only reason to hope the CO2 doom scenario is true is so that Jane Fonda will understand before she dies that she has destroyed the planet with her anti-nuclear efforts.

Rich Davis
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
December 19, 2021 4:22 pm

I was gonna say she can go ahead and die, no need to wait. But hey, that’s not very nice to say. Christmas and all. So I didn’t say it 😜

Mr.
December 19, 2021 3:48 pm

You know how everyone and their dog is now an expert on why historic wars etc and other policy mistakes that resulted in human misery should been avoided, well – I have no doubt that in around 2070 or thereabouts, folk will be saying –

“why the fook did our grandparents think that wind & solar would give us the electricity we need to live a civil life, when all the while they had safe nuclear generators they could have built in every suburb and town?”

Bruce Cobb
December 19, 2021 3:55 pm

It couldn’t possibly be because nuclear makes good economic sense, and will provide steady, reliable electricity for decades to come.
Nah.

M Courtney
December 19, 2021 3:56 pm

There are many reasons to support Armenia in its fight for survival against Azerbaijan.

H B
December 19, 2021 4:55 pm

Bring up the Nuclear issue in an argument with a green tell them it is the only answer see there enthusiasm drop

John Hultquist
December 19, 2021 4:58 pm

Can they get the nuke facilities built before the world ends in 10 years or whatever time remains? (I can’t keep up.)

Dennis
Reply to  John Hultquist
December 19, 2021 6:19 pm

You mean the every ten years or so scare campaign.

But like the children’s story about the little boy who cried wolf too often the scare is losing traction.

And interestingly in Australia the aged below 25 young people are the most indoctrinated yet becoming the least concerned as they treat the deception with scorn, not all of course, but most.

Patrick Hrushowy
December 19, 2021 5:00 pm

As has previously been noted, climate alarmism began as a way to collapse western industrialisation. Nuclear was left off the list of green alternatives deliberately because it would enable the whole world to continue economic growth.

Kevin R.
Reply to  Patrick Hrushowy
December 19, 2021 5:23 pm

That and hydroelectric.

Mr.
Reply to  Kevin R.
December 19, 2021 5:59 pm

Yeah but hydro is limited to suitable geography / topography.

Nuclear now just needs a supermarket carpark size hole in the ground anywhere.

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Mr.
Dennis
Reply to  Mr.
December 19, 2021 6:21 pm

Or the Rolls Royce modular reactors on order for the UK Government that require much less area but more of them spread around where needed.

Dennis
Reply to  Patrick Hrushowy
December 19, 2021 6:23 pm

As admitted by UN Official Christiana Figueres in October 2015 shortly before the IPCC Paris Conference began end of November 2015.

It’s not about climate, the objective is to wreck the capitalist (free enterprise) system and redistribute the wealth of nations and citizens.

Dennis
December 19, 2021 6:14 pm

Meanwhile one of the world’s largest source of Uranium, the Commonwealth of Australia, is exporting limited by mining bans Uranium shipments and bans the use of nuclear energy apart from one reactor at Lucas Heights, a suburb of Sydney New South Wales, that has been operating safely since the 1950s producing radio isotopes for medical and commercial purposes, for national and export markets.

And the push to increase unreliable energy sources continues, with subsidies for profits, and coal fired power stations are not being replaced or replacements planned as they reach the fifty year accountable working life, ignoring that well maintained eighty years or more is possible.

