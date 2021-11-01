Holocene CO2 Variability and Underlying Trends

Guest Post by Renee Hannon



Introduction



This post compares CO 2 data from Antarctic ice cores during the Holocene interglacial period with other publicly available CO 2 datasets. Antarctic ice CO 2 is regarded as the gold standard for paleo-atmospheric global CO 2 during past interglacial and glacial periods. Antarctic CO 2 does capture the multi-millennial underlying trend; however, short-term centennial trends are not evident. By examining a wider range of CO 2 data from Greenland ice and plant stomata, a more complete picture of past natural centennial CO 2 fluctuations emerges.

Antarctic Ice CO 2 Composite Understates CO 2



My last post here focused on CO 2 data from Antarctic ice cores. To summarize, the global CO 2 composite by Bereiter, 2014, is based on three Antarctic ice cores over the Holocene: Law Dome, EPICA Dome C and shifted WAIS. CO 2 shows a strong millennial correlation with Antarctic climate suggesting influence of the Southern Ocean circulation (Bauska, 2015, Ahn, 2012, Siegenthaler, 2005 Marcott, 2014). The global CO 2 composite consistently reads 260-280 ppm across the Holocene interglacial period. However, shorter term events, such as the 8.2 kyr cold event, are not captured by a decrease in CO 2 and the Younger Dyras (YD) is not very pronounced.

If all public Antarctic data is plotted, CO 2 values show more scatter with up to 25 ppm and an average of 7 ppm shown in Figure 1. The largest amount of scatter appears at the end of deglaciation and on the shoulder of the Early Holocene interglacial from 10,500 to 11,500 years BP. This shoulder represents a period of climate instability as the climate transitioned out of the colder Younger-Dryas (YD). These unstable CO 2 conditions lasted for about 1000 years. Relatively stable CO 2 climatic conditions occur after the CO 2 minimum around 8000 years BP where CO 2 scatter between ice cores is minimal. The scatter in CO 2 over the past 1000 years suggests a return to less stable climate conditions.

Figure 1: Antarctic datasets compared to the Antarctic CO 2 composite (red line). Vostok CO 2 data highlighted in orange. Note color coding of high resolution in blues and greens, and lower resolution in red, orange and yellows. Dome Fuji wet extraction added. Time scale is AICC2012. Taylor and Siple Dome shifted by 250 years to fit time scale. B/A is the Bolling Allerod and LGM is the Last Glacial Maximum. References shown on graph.

A key observation is that the Antarctic global composite highlighted in red underestimates CO 2 values during the early Holocene and perhaps the dynamic behavior of CO 2 . The widely used composite has lower CO 2 readings than other Antarctic datasets by up to 20 ppm. Vostok is also highlighted by an orange line as it is the other CO 2 dataset frequently used for past paleoclimate interglacial comparisons. The Vostok CO 2 data is even more muted but does captures the long-term millennium trend.

There are two very different processes that impact ice core CO 2 data resolution. One is related to gas smoothing during snow densification and the other is simply sample spacing.

Gas smoothing due to the firn to snow transition is site dependent and related to snow accumulation and temperature. Dome C and Vostok ice core sites have low snow accumulation rates and extremely low temperatures resulting in the lowest temporal resolution records. CO 2 at these sites is averaged or smoothed over hundreds of years. This smoothing removes high frequency variations from the ice core record. High snow accumulation sites include Law Dome, Siple Dome, Byrd and WAIS where CO 2 is only smoothed over tens of years. These ice core records show deviations from the CO 2 composite and higher CO 2 variability in the early and late Holocene.

Sample spacing resolution is a problem that is frequently overlooked and/or not addressed. The higher temporal resolution Byrd and Siple Dome CO 2 data have a sparse sample spacing of 200 to 400 years over the Holocene. Ironically, the lowest temporal resolution records of Dome C have the highest sample frequency of about 100 years. Increased sampling of low snow accumulation sites with low temporal resolution will not increase the data resolution.

In summary, reduced temporal resolution due to firn densification processes and low sample frequency can explain elevated Antarctic ice CO 2 levels not captured by Dome C and Vostok but are observed in Law Dome, Siple Dome, Bryd and WAIS.

Greenland Ice CO 2 Shows Higher Variability than Antarctic Ice CO 2



CO 2 measurements from Greenland ice cores are assumed to be unreliable due to in situ production of CO 2 by carbonate-acid reactions and oxidation of organic compounds (Anklin 1995, Barnola 1995, and Tschumi 2000). CO 2 concentrations in Greenland range up to 20-30 ppm higher than the Antarctic CO 2 composite and show more variability with standard deviations of 6-10 ppm compared to 2-3 ppm in Antarctic ice cores.

Figure 2 shows Greenland ice core temperature proxies from oxygen isotopes and CO 2 compared to Antarctic ice CO 2 . Public Greenland ice CO 2 data is limited to a few sections within the Holocene; over the past several 1000 years and from 8000 years BP into the last glacial period.

Figure 2: Top graph is GISP2 ice core temperatures derived from oxygen isotopes by Alley, 2004. Bottom graph is Greenland ice core CO 2 compared to the Antarctic ice core CO 2 composite (red line). References shown on graph.

During the Little Ice Age (LIA) and modern CO 2 rise, Greenland ice CO 2 shows good agreement with Antarctic ice CO 2 . Greenland CO 2 shows an increase up to about 300 ppm during the MWP that is not captured in the Antarctic composite CO 2 data. However, other Antarctic datasets show quite a bit of scatter during this time as shown in Figure 2.

Scherelis, 2017, found similar CO 2 increases in the Greenland Tunu ice records over the past 1000 years. She conducted a detailed chemical analysis of the ice core and could not find evidence of chemical reactions, a surprising outcome:

“Our study shows that the Greenland ice core record is in fact not as bad for CO 2 measurements, compared to WAIS Divide record, as expected. Our results also show that there is no significant increase or decrease in excess CO 2 at the peaks in the chemistry data. With no large difference in the excess CO 2 , the source of contamination may not be due to oxidation and dissolution processes in the ice, which is not what we predicted.”

The other interesting response of CO 2 from Greenland ice cores is during the colder centennial 8.2 kyr and Younger Dryas events. Greenland CO 2 decreases 50 ppm below the Antarctic CO 2 composite during the 8.2 kyr event shown in Figure 3. Antarctic CO 2 data does not even recognize the 8.2 kyr event and shows a gradual decrease during the entire glaciation stage. No theories are published as to why Greenland CO 2 is depleted or lower than Antarctic CO 2 during cooling events.

Plant Stomata CO 2 Demonstrates Short-term Variability



Stomata from plants are used as a CO 2 proxy for paleo-atmospheric CO 2 reconstructions (Jessen, 2005; Wagner, 2004). Basically, CO 2 enters through a plant leaf’s stomata or tiny pores. When CO 2 in the atmosphere increases, plants have fewer stomata. When atmospheric CO 2 decreases, stomata in plants increase to compensate for low CO 2 levels. Scientists count the number of stomata on different plant species known as the stomata density (number of stomata per area). A more accurate measure is the stomata index (number of stomata proportional to the sum of stromata and epidermal cells) used to minimize the influence of local environmental variables. The stomatal index is also calibrated with modern training sets to calculate the sensitivity to atmospheric CO 2 levels.

Figure 3 shows CO 2 data from four different stomata studies during the Holocene. Both Greenland and Antarctic ice CO 2 are plotted for comparison. Stomata CO 2 shows high variability during the Holocene during short time intervals. For example, stomata CO 2 averages around 305 ppm with oscillations of 30 to 50 ppm and a standard deviation of 10 to 15 ppm during the Holocene. The duration of the oscillations around the mean ranges from 100 to 600 years.

Figure 3: Plant stomata CO 2 proxy data compared to Greenland and Antarctic ice CO 2 (red line). Note color coding of stomata CO 2 in blues, Greenland ice core CO 2 in greens, and lower resolution Antarctic CO 2 in reds and orange. References shown on graph. Data normalized to approximately 20 years during the Late Holocene and 100 years during the Mid-Early Holocene and deglaciation.

Wagner, 2004, demonstrated CO 2 from stomata obtained from different continents and plant species show highly comparable fluctuations during the Younger Dryas, the 8.2 kyr cooling event and the LIA. He states that the agreement of the stomatal frequency records is Northern Hemispheric in nature and not a local continental signature.

Data quality of CO 2 proxy from stomata is similar to using tree rings for paleo-temperatures. Both tend to have higher frequency and shorter time series. They can also retain local signatures that may not be global in nature, although use of the stomata index is supposed to standardize local environmental conditions. However, scientists extensively use tree rings, pollen, and corals as well as ice cores for global paleo-temperature reconstructions. For technical completeness, scientists should consider plant stomata short-term variability in paleo-CO 2 atmospheric reconstructions.

Holocene CO 2 Centennial Versus Millennial Trends



David Middleton in a WUWT post here, presented Greenland ice and plant stomata CO 2 comparisons to Antarctic CO 2 . It is worth revisiting these relationships again. Figure 4 shows the statistics of the various CO 2 datasets during key Holocene and deglaciation events.

The Antarctic global CO 2 composite shows a stable trend averaging 275 ppm with no centennial variation during Holocene and low standard deviations of 5 ppm or less. However, higher accumulation Antarctic ice sites shows CO 2 is generally 4-20 ppm higher than the global CO 2 composite.

Greenland ice and plant stomata CO 2 data do not support the relative stability and lack of centennial variability in Antarctic CO 2 data. What’s interesting is that Greenland ice cores and stomata CO 2 data tend to show agreement. They have a higher average CO 2 during the Holocene than Antarctic (~300 versus 275 ppm). Both Greenland ice and stomata CO 2 recognize dips during the cooler YD and 8.2 kyr events not observed in Antarctic data. These dips are also present within methane data (not shown) suggesting a covariation between CO 2 and CH 4 . Greenland ice and stomata CO 2 show centennial variability ranges of 30 to 100 ppm over durations of 100 to 600 years. These variations are comparable to the modern warm period where CO 2 has increased by 100 ppm over the past century.

Figure 4: Statistics for various CO 2 data sets during key Holocene and deglaciation events. N/A indicates insufficient data.

Exclusion of high temporal resolution records combined with sparse sampling produces an incomplete picture of past CO 2 variability. Utilizing CO 2 data that record past short-term variability, as well as longer-term millennial trends, is essential to understand the natural component of the modern centennial increase. Since these centennial CO 2 variations are not observed in Antarctic data, stomata and Greenland CO 2 may indicate an additional mode of carbon cycle variability such as abrupt changes in Northern Hemisphere processes. These vastly different records suggest northern terrestrial and oceanic sources work in conjunction with and/or are driven by millennial Southern Ocean process.

Ice core and plant stomata CO 2 records are imperfect data and therefore, the global CO 2 composite should be inclusive of both centennial and millennial scale deterministic measurements. Perhaps it’s the Antarctic global CO 2 composite that is the outlier, suppressed smoothed, and muted by extreme Antarctic temperatures and burial conditions. And the centennial modern CO 2 increase is not that unique.

Download the bibliography here.

