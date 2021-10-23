It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Climate change lowers nutrition, increases toxicity at base of food web

21 mins ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

Research looks at warming, browning effects on freshwater systems

Peer-Reviewed Publication

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE

Mesocosms
IMAGE: CONTROLLED OUTDOOR ENVIRONMENTS KNOWN AS “MESOCOSMS” WERE USED TO STUDY CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACTS ON NUTRITION AND TOXICITY ON THE AQUATIC FOOD WEB. view more  CREDIT: PHOTO CREDIT: PIANPIAN WU

HANOVER, N.H. – October 25, 2021 – Climate change impacts on freshwater systems can lower nutrition and increase toxicity at the base of the food web, according to research from Dartmouth College and the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

The research, published in Scientific Reports, focused on the effects of warming water temperatures and browning—a discoloration of water caused by increased dissolved organic matter—using controlled outdoor environments known as mesocosms.

“Climate change scenarios predict increases in temperature and organic matter supply from land to water,” said Pianpian Wu, a postdoctoral fellow at Dartmouth and lead author of the study. “For the first time, we used manipulated mesocosm systems to test the effects of warming and browning.”

Under the expected climate scenario of more warming, changing precipitation patterns, and higher levels of dissolved organic matter, the study looked at the fate of nutritious polyunsaturated fatty acids and toxic methylmercury in the food chain.

The research found that a combination of warmer, browner water resulted in the higher transfer of methylmercury from water to phytoplankton at the base of food web. Lower concentrations of essential polyunsaturated fatty acids in phytoplankton were also observed.

Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids—such as omega-3 and omega-6—support the growth and survival of animal and plant life by providing energy and by regulating immune systems. Methylmercury is a form of mercury that is easily absorbed by living organisms and acts a potent neurotoxin.

“The reduction of polyunsaturated acids at the end of the mesocosm experiment with both warming and browning effects was concerning,” said Wu, who began the research as a PhD candidate at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

Phytoplankton are the main suppliers of polyunsaturated fatty acids in aquatic ecosystems. According to the study, the less nutritious phytoplankton that result from browning and warmer water cause higher-level organisms—such as zooplankton, fish, other wildlife, and humans—to be exposed to more methylmercury as they consume more to achieve fatty acid quotas. 

“This study shows that the food quality at the base of aquatic food webs deteriorates with climate change,” said Kevin Bishop, professor at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences and the senior researcher of the study. “The research is important because it places food web investigations within the context of active global change processes.”

While previous research on browning and warming has been conducted in natural environments, this is the only study to rely entirely on controlled mesocosm environments.

The researchers used 24 thermally insulated plastic cylinders to test the effects of various levels of warming and browning under four different scenarios, including a reference scenario without any weathering effect. The mesocosms were controlled at subalpine conditions that are highly prone to climate change effects and relatively poor in dissolved organic matter.

“The use of mesocosms to investigate questions related to ecosystem effects of climate change is particularly important,” said Celia Chen, research professor at Dartmouth and a co-author of the study. “The effects of factors such as temperature and browning can be tested individually and in combination while controlling other environmental conditions. Mesocosms also eliminate the need to travel long distances for field investigations.”

The study was conducted at the WasserCluster Lunz research facility outside of Vienna using lake water from Lunzer See in Lower Austria.

According to the research team, the findings point to the importance of factoring consumption levels in addition to concentration levels when looking at the quality of the food web in freshwater systems.

Martin Kainz and Katharina Winter, from WasserCluster Lunz- Biologische Station; Fernando Valdés, Uppsala University; Siwen Zheng and Rui Wang, Tongji University; and Brian Branfireun, Western University all served as co-authors of the study.

JOURNAL

Scientific Reports

DOI

10.1038/s41598-021-95742-9 

ARTICLE TITLE

Elevated temperature and browning increase dietary methylmercury, but decrease essential fatty acids at the base of lake food webs

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

19-Aug-2021

From EurekAlert!

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Tillman
October 23, 2021 2:03 pm

I can only hope that we have reached peak Wokeness and Numptiness, but the depths of folly have not yet been plumbed.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
October 23, 2021 2:05 pm

How real were the simulations? As it was based on alpine lakes, one would assume a much different flora than a naturally warmer body of water.

0
Reply
Alasdair Fairbairn
October 23, 2021 2:12 pm

Deary me. It is amazing what 0.007C rise per year can do. Did they check what happens during the ‘Pause’. It’s been going on for about 7 to 8 years now.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

IPCC AR6 It's Worse Than We Thought!

The UN’s ‘code red’ on climate change

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
It's Worse Than We Thought! PEOPLE WILL DIE!

Claim: 5 million deaths a year caused by global climate related abnormal temps

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
It's Worse Than We Thought!

CLAIM: Climate has shifted the axis of the Earth

6 months ago
Charles Rotter
It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Colorado River basin due for more frequent, intense hydroclimate events

7 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

It's Worse Than We Thought!

Claim: Climate change lowers nutrition, increases toxicity at base of food web

21 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

Most Chukchi Sea ice in 20 years means no walrus feasts for polar bears at famous Russian cliffs

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Telegraph Calls For Referendum On Net Zero

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Watch: Morano’s full 25 min speech on Climate Lockdowns at Heartland Skeptic Conference in Las Vegas

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: