Energy and Environmental Review: October 4, 2021

From MasterResource

By John Droz, Jr. — October 4, 2021

This fortnightly Master Resource post excerpts energy and climate material from the Media Balance Newsletter, published every other week by physicist John Droz Jr., founder of the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions. The complete MBN for this post can be found here.

Of special interest in this issue is a video by Jason Isaac of the Texas Public Policy Foundation on the role of wind and solar in wounding the Texas electricity grid.

Greed Energy Economics:

Short video: The Great Texas Freeze of 2021

New legislation would set Michigan wind turbine tax table

Europe’s energy crisis goes from bad to worse as Russia keeps firm grip on supply



Renewable Energy Health and Eco-consequences:

Slaughter of the seabirds

Crippling Cost of Ontario’s Obsession With Wind Power: 71% Increase in Power Bills



Wind Energy:

Conservation group backs permanent moratorium on Great Lakes turbines

Wind turbine collapses hours before official launch

New Documentary: Headwind”21

The List of Wind Energy Rejections the Sierra Club Doesn’t Want You to See

Turbine Noise Nuisance Case Uncovers Wind Industry’s Culture of Lies & Deceit



Solar Energy:

Solar trade woes cast a pall over Biden’s climate goals

Thirst for renewable energy creates a rural conundrum

The Backyard Battle for New York’s Climate Future

Vermont Does Something Right about Solar



Nuclear Energy:

Fukushima studies show wildlife is doing nicely without humans



Fossil Fuel Energy:

How cheap fracking was killed by Green lies and Russian propaganda

Fossil Fuels are a strategic asset

It Looks Like America’s Energy Future Is Still Going to Be a Gas

China rations electricity amid coal shortages and climate push

The Next Plandemic – China’s Faux Energy Crisis



Miscellaneous Energy News:

Are Big Electric Utilities But A Circle of Corruption Today?

Clean Electricity Performance Program A Corporatist Takeover

Looming European energy crisis: A lesson in averages that won’t soon be forgotten

Australia’s big Tesla battery sued for not helping during coal power station failure

Energy efficiency savings rival total Wind & Solar generation



Manmade Global Warming — Some Deceptions:

Climate narcissism

Climate change gets the blame for simple bureaucratic failures

South Pole posts most severe cold season on record

Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label

