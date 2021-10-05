Energy and Environmental Review: October 4, 2021

By John Droz, Jr. — October 4, 2021
This fortnightly Master Resource post excerpts energy and climate material from the Media Balance Newsletter, published every other week by physicist John Droz Jr., founder of the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions. The complete MBN for this post can be found here.
Of special interest in this issue is a video by Jason Isaac of the Texas Public Policy Foundation on the role of wind and solar in wounding the Texas electricity grid.
Greed Energy Economics:
Short video: The Great Texas Freeze of 2021
New legislation would set Michigan wind turbine tax table
Europe’s energy crisis goes from bad to worse as Russia keeps firm grip on supply
Renewable Energy Health and Eco-consequences:
Slaughter of the seabirds
Crippling Cost of Ontario’s Obsession With Wind Power: 71% Increase in Power Bills
Wind Energy:
Conservation group backs permanent moratorium on Great Lakes turbines
Wind turbine collapses hours before official launch
New Documentary: Headwind”21
The List of Wind Energy Rejections the Sierra Club Doesn’t Want You to See
Turbine Noise Nuisance Case Uncovers Wind Industry’s Culture of Lies & Deceit
Solar Energy:
Solar trade woes cast a pall over Biden’s climate goals
Thirst for renewable energy creates a rural conundrum
The Backyard Battle for New York’s Climate Future
Vermont Does Something Right about Solar
Nuclear Energy:
Fukushima studies show wildlife is doing nicely without humans
Fossil Fuel Energy:
How cheap fracking was killed by Green lies and Russian propaganda
Fossil Fuels are a strategic asset
It Looks Like America’s Energy Future Is Still Going to Be a Gas
China rations electricity amid coal shortages and climate push
The Next Plandemic – China’s Faux Energy Crisis
Miscellaneous Energy News:
Are Big Electric Utilities But A Circle of Corruption Today?
Clean Electricity Performance Program A Corporatist Takeover
Looming European energy crisis: A lesson in averages that won’t soon be forgotten
Australia’s big Tesla battery sued for not helping during coal power station failure
Energy efficiency savings rival total Wind & Solar generation
Manmade Global Warming — Some Deceptions:
Climate narcissism
Climate change gets the blame for simple bureaucratic failures
South Pole posts most severe cold season on record
Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label