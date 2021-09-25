Climate News

New Evidence That Humans Populated the Americas During the Last Glacial Maximum

2 hours ago
David Middleton
16 Comments

Guest “another paradigm bites the dust” by David Middleton

For quite some time it has been “settled science” that humans migrated into the Americas during deglaciation as ice-free passages opened. While there have been indications that humans may have arrived much earlier, we now have “rock solid” evidence that humans were already in New Mexico about 23,000 years ago.

Earliest evidence of human activity found in the Americas, researchers report
Date: September 23, 2021
Source: University of Arizona
Summary: Footprints at White Sands National Park in New Mexico confirm human presence over at least two millennia, with the oldest tracks dating back 23,000 years, say scientists.

Footprints found at White Sands National Park in New Mexico provide the earliest unequivocal evidence of human activity in the Americas and provide insight into life over 23,000 years ago, scientists report.

The findings are described in an article in the journal Science.

Researchers Jeff Pigati and Kathleen Springer, with the U.S. Geological Survey, used radiocarbon dating of seed layers above and below the footprints to determine their age. The dates range in age and confirm human presence over at least two millennia, with the oldest tracks dating back 23,000 years.

This corresponds to the height of the last glacial cycle, during something known as the Last Glacial Maximum, and makes them the oldest known human footprints in the Americas.

It was previously thought that humans entered America much later, after the melting of the North American ice sheets, which opened up migration routes.

“Our dates on the seeds are tightly clustered and maintain stratigraphic order above and below multiple footprint horizons — this was a remarkable outcome,” Springer said.

The footprints tell an interesting tale of what life was like at this time. Judging by their size, the tracks were left mainly by teenagers and younger children, with the occasional adult.

“The footprints left at White Sands give a picture of what was taking place, teenagers interacting with younger children and adults,” said lead study author Matthew Bennett from Bournemouth University in England. “We can think of our ancestors as quite functional, hunting and surviving, but what we see here is also activity of play, and of different ages coming together. A true insight into these early people.”

“For decades, archaeologists have debated when people first arrived in the Americas,” said co-author Vance Holliday, a professor in the UArizona School of Anthropology and Department of Geosciences. “Few archaeologists see reliable evidence for sites older than about 16,000 years. Some think the arrival was later, no more than 13,000 years ago by makers of artifacts called Clovis points. The White Sands tracks provide a much earlier date. There are multiple layers of well-dated human tracks in streambeds where water flowed into an ancient lake. This was 10,000 years before Clovis people.”

[…]

ScienceDaily

Unfortunately, the paper is pay-walled, only the abstract is avaiable.

Early footsteps in the Americas

Despite a plethora of archaeological research over the past century, the timing of human migration into the Americas is still far from resolved. In a study of exposed outcrops of Lake Otero in White Sands National Park in New Mexico, Bennett et al. reveal numerous human footprints dating to about 23,000 to 21,000 years ago. These finds indicate the presence of humans in North America for approximately two millennia during the Last Glacial Maximum south of the migratory barrier created by the ice sheets to the north. This timing coincided with a Northern Hemispheric abrupt warming event, Dansgaard-Oeschger event 2, which drew down lake levels and allowed humans and megafauna to walk on newly exposed surfaces, creating tracks that became preserved in the geologic record. —AMS

Abstract

Archaeologists and researchers in allied fields have long sought to understand human colonization of North America. Questions remain about when and how people migrated, where they originated, and how their arrival affected the established fauna and landscape. Here, we present evidence from excavated surfaces in White Sands National Park (New Mexico, United States), where multiple in situ human footprints are stratigraphically constrained and bracketed by seed layers that yield calibrated radiocarbon ages between ~23 and 21 thousand years ago. These findings confirm the presence of humans in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum, adding evidence to the antiquity of human colonization of the Americas and providing a temporal range extension for the coexistence of early inhabitants and Pleistocene megafauna.

Bennett et al., 2021

This follows on the 2020 publication of evidence that humans were in Mexico between 26,500 and19,000 years ago, possibly pushing back human dispersal into the Americas to 33,000–31,000 years ago (Ardelean et al, 2020).

References

Ardelean, C.F., Becerra-Valdivia, L., Pedersen, M.W. et al. Evidence of human occupation in Mexico around the Last Glacial Maximum. Nature 58487–92 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-020-2509-0

Bennett, Matthew R., David Bustos, Jeffrey S. Pigati, Kathleen B. Springer, Thomas M. Urban, Vance T. Holliday, Sally C. Reynolds, Marcin Budka, Jeffrey S. Honke, Adam M. Hudson, Brendan Fenerty, Clare Connelly, Patrick J. Martinez, Vincent L. Santucci, Daniel Odess. “Evidence of humans in North America during the Last Glacial Maximum”. Science, 2021; 373 (6562): 1528 DOI: 10.1126/science.abg7586

University of Arizona. “Earliest evidence of human activity found in the Americas, researchers report.” ScienceDaily. ScienceDaily, 23 September 2021. <www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210923161340.htm>.

Ron Long
September 25, 2021 6:15 pm

Nice posting, David. I have no idea why some of the first indigenous influx would spend much time in the White Sands area of New Mexico, there are far more attractive environments available now and then. The picture that accompanies the report shows bare footprints, no foot coverings (not to mention no Nikes, etc). Maybe the footprints are made by a group trying to get to the coastal areas, where the living was easy?

John Tillman
Reply to  Ron Long
September 25, 2021 6:21 pm

During the Pluvial, proglacial lakes and lacustrine environments farther afield were easy living. The Fort Rock, OR sandals were from such conditions.

The footprints are of kids and teenagers, so no surprise without footwear. Especially in lake shore sand and mud. Also, their flat feet suggest habitual lack of sandal or shoe wearing.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Ron Long
September 25, 2021 7:26 pm

Here are some of the prints. There seem to be hundreds of them when you go to images
comment image

David, maybe you want to add an image

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Gary Pearse
September 25, 2021 7:34 pm

I think the “teenagers” mention a little non-sciency. I understand our ancient ancestors had a life expectency of 25yrs or so. Probably 11-12yr old were bearing children.

Abolition Man
Reply to  Ron Long
September 25, 2021 7:53 pm

Ron,
The seasonal migration of megafauna would have provided ample opportunities for large kills, and the numerous lakes along the Rio Grande rift zone would have had large quantities of birds and smaller game to supplement hunter/gatherer diets. The paleo climate in the area seems to have been much wetter so there would have been herbs and forbs available for early humans and their prey as well. Competition for good hunting and fishing along the coast and rivers would have led some to try their hand in other, unihabitated areas. Apparently, ‘Ramblin’ Man’ would have been a most appropriate theme song for early humans!
David, slightly OT but a fascinating one, have you read about the tree-shaped mantle plume located under Southern Africa and the western Indian Ocean? I’ll bet a lot of WUWT readers would enjoy a well educated analysis of the findings!

John Tillman
September 25, 2021 6:16 pm

Humans were in Siberia before 40 Ka. During the same interstadial in which Moderns invaded Europe, we might have spread into Beringia, then coastwise to south of the ice sheets.

The father in law of a friend of mine was a North American archaeologist at WA State who argued for 45 Ka before Before Clovis was cool.

There’s also the Solutrean School, arguing for trans-Atlantic settlement from Europe during the LGM, when the North Atlantic behaved like today’s Arctic Ocean, ringed by permanent ice and freezing over in winter.

Tom Halla
September 25, 2021 6:21 pm

Clovis did seem a bit doctrinaire. If, as it seems likely, Neanderthals had boats, the ability for Paleo-Indians to work their way down the Pacific coast seems much more likely.
After all, people were in Australia some 40 thousand years ago, which definitely involved some seamanship.

lee
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 25, 2021 7:45 pm

The consensus is that they walked down the land bridge that existed because of lower sea levels.

Quilter 52
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 25, 2021 7:54 pm

Highly unlikely any seamanship was involved. The straits attaching Australia to Papua New Guinea are pretty shallow and it is widely accepted they walked across when the sea levels were lower. Some evidence also that Aborigines were here 60K years ago. The best thing they had since then if they did use boats seem to have been a form of bark canoe. They were a remarkable people to learn to live in Australia which would not have been easy but seafarers they were not.

Ed Fox
September 25, 2021 6:22 pm

Woops! There go the land claims. So who were these First, first nations? Were they from Asia, Europe, Africa or Atlantis?

Was their land legally acquired or was it simply taken from earlier inhabitants? How was the mechanism for establishing land ownership valid if the land was already occupied?

John Tillman
Reply to  Ed Fox
September 25, 2021 6:39 pm

“Caucasoid” Kennewick Man died with an Archaic point in him.

commieBob
Reply to  Ed Fox
September 25, 2021 6:48 pm

In other fields of scientific endeavor, like climate for instance, people who publish inconvenient findings are severely punished. As Ed Fox points out, this research is a bit of a fly in the ointment for some folks. It will be interesting to see if there’s any push back.

Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
Reply to  Ed Fox
September 25, 2021 7:05 pm

You would be interested in the Mungo Man DNA fiasco.

dk_
September 25, 2021 7:32 pm

With an estimated life span topping out at ~35 years and a variable, hunter-gatherer diet, I wonder how one can tell an adult from a teenager from only footprints — adults would have been quite small on average compared to modern people.

From experience, taking a mixed group of children and adults to White Sands today will result in a larger ratio of child to adult footprints. Should be no surprise.

25kya White Sands would have been at or in a freshwater lake within a really good hunting and fishing region. It has probably been periodically a wetland area every couple centuries. A nice day at a pretty beach.

Bjarne Bisballe
September 25, 2021 8:11 pm

Bluefish Caves 23.000 years ago. Another grim story for science https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/jacques-cinq-mars-bluefish-caves-scientific-progress-180962410/

Mike Dubrasich
September 25, 2021 8:22 pm

The Monte Verde site in Chile is at least as early as 18,500 BP, although charcoal there has been dated to 33,000 BP. Archaeologists have been squabbling about these dates for over 40 years. Of interest are gomphothere remains in the campsite.

The “ice-free corridor” between the Laurentide and Cordilleran ice sheets was probably not open before 13,000 BP, so that migration route was unlikely to have been used by pre-Clovis peoples. The so-called coastal route is now favored, but the coast was no picnic either. Another theory is that humans used oceanic currents to sail or drift across the Pacific from and to places south of the ice sheets, such as Japan to Panama for instance.

Once here, travel from North to South America and inland could have been very rapid. Many folks today traverse the Pacific Coast Trail from Canada to Mexico in 3 months or less. Kayak hopping down the coast is even faster.

