EPA

US EPA To Become The Environmental Justice Agency.

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments
How EPA employees feel about themselves with the release of the report.

Roger Caiazza sent me the email below. It speaks for itself.

Subject: EPA Report Shows Disproportionate Impacts of Climate Change on Socially Vulnerable Populations

U.S. EPA Office of Public Engagement

EPA Report Shows Disproportionate Impacts of Climate Change on Socially Vulnerable Populations in the United States

WASHINGTON (Sept. 2, 2021) — A new EPA analysis released today shows that the most severe harms from climate change fall disproportionately upon underserved communities who are least able to prepare for, and recover from, heat waves, poor air quality, flooding, and other impacts.  EPA’s analysis indicates that racial and ethnic minority communities are particularly vulnerable to the greatest impacts of climate change. Climate Change and Social Vulnerability in the United States: A Focus on Six Impact Sectors is one of the most advanced environmental justice studies to date that looks at how projected climate change impacts may be distributed across the American public. 

“The impacts of climate change that we are feeling today, from extreme heat to flooding to severe storms, are expected to get worse, and people least able to prepare and cope are disproportionately exposed,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan “This report punctuates the urgency of equitable action on climate change. With this level of science and data, we can more effectively center EPA’s mission on achieving environmental justice for all.”

EPA’s new, peer-reviewed report shows the degree to which four socially vulnerable populations— defined based on income, educational attainment, race and ethnicity, and age—may be more exposed to the highest impacts of climate change. The report quantifies six types of impacts, including those to health from changes in air quality and extreme temperature, disruptions to weather-exposed workers, and flooding threats to property.

Key findings of the report include:

  • That Black and African American individuals are projected to face higher impacts of climate change for all six impacts analyzed in this report, compared to all other demographic groups. For example, with 2°C (3.6°F) of global warming, Black and African American individuals are:
    • 34% more likely to currently live in areas with the highest projected increases in childhood asthma diagnoses. This rises to 41% under 4°C (7.2°F) of global warming.
    • 40% more likely to currently live in areas with the highest projected increases in extreme temperature related deaths. This rises to 59% under 4°C of global warming.
  • That Hispanics and Latinos have high participation in weather-exposed industries, such as construction and agriculture, which are especially vulnerable to the effects of extreme temperatures. With 2°C (3.6°F) of global warming, Hispanic and Latino individuals are 43% more likely to currently live in areas with the highest projected reductions in labor hours due to extreme temperatures. With regards to transportation, Hispanic and Latino individuals are about 50% more likely to currently live in areas with the highest estimated increases in traffic delays due to increases in coastal flooding.

This significant study represents an important milestone in understanding the future impacts of climate change on different American populations, especially under resourced communities. Due to data and modeling limitations, this study is limited to the contiguous U.S. Future work will enhance both the coverage of other important areas, such as Hawaii and Alaska, and will explore additional impact sectors and measures of social vulnerability.

Today’s analysis will help further efforts being taken by the Biden Administration across the Federal government to advance environmental justice and to address the disproportionate impacts that climate change is having on vulnerable communities. During his first weeks in office, President Biden issued Executive Order 14008 on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, which established the first-ever White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, the White House Environmental Justice Interagency Council, and the Justice40 Initiative. Through the Justice40 Initiative, the Federal government is, for the first time in history, working to ensure that at least 40-percent of climate and clean energy investment benefits flow to disadvantaged communities.

Access the report: https://www.epa.gov/cira/social-vulnerability-report

Information about climate change: https://www.epa.gov/climate-change

Information about environmental justice: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice


 

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Leo Smith
September 5, 2021 2:26 am

Look how happy the girl is feeling in her smock and jeans
Look how happy the boys are, feeling in her smock and jeans…

1
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 5, 2021 2:29 am

Environmental Justice? WTF does this even mean?

1
Reply
Ken Irwin
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 5, 2021 2:37 am

It means that they will apply measures to save Gaia that will hit the very people they purportedly wish to save – the hardest.

“Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.” ― Groucho Marx

Last edited 1 hour ago by Ken Irwin
2
Reply
Duker
Reply to  Ken Irwin
September 5, 2021 2:50 am

It means nothing unless it’s allowed for in the EPA legislation. In fact the EPA has to decide it’s findings more rigoursly than the Supreme Court does without hearings and late night 1 paragraph rulings.

0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 5, 2021 3:13 am

Obama shakedown 3.0….it’s how they use government to fleece the plebes.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 5, 2021 3:17 am

It doesnt mean anything. It just combines two words that have been given kneejerk positive virtue ratings.

Think ‘sustainable feminism’ or ‘transgender ecology’ or ‘blue lights matter’

0
Reply
B Clarke
September 5, 2021 2:39 am

This reads like the beginning of implementation of agenda 21, focusing on vulnerable populations, (at first) hints of restricting agriculture, paying a down tools subsidiary wage, output suffers,”costal flooding” = move em out, so are white Americans immune not to mention native Americans, or are you just indirectly effected ie your taxes and freedoms to pay for ethnic protection, I always thought America was the land of the free and to a certain extent all are welcome ,thereby offering the greatest protection anyone can offer.

1
Reply
spangled drongo
September 5, 2021 2:46 am

They forgot to mention how much better off poor [all] people will be in our beautiful modern climate compared with the murderous cold of the recent past.

1
Reply
lee
September 5, 2021 2:49 am

“For example, with 2°C (3.6°F) of global warming, Black and African American individuals are:

  • 34% more likely to currently live in areas with the highest projected increases in childhood asthma diagnoses. This rises to 41% under 4°C (7.2°F) of global warming.
  • 40% more likely to currently live in areas with the highest projected increases in extreme temperature related deaths. This rises to 59% under 4°C of global warming.”

Ah RCP SSP8.5 strikes again.

0
Reply
Sparko
September 5, 2021 2:53 am

Zealotry inevitably leads to tyranny. Once you have belief, the sophistry to justify your decisions soon follows.
Think these people need to read lord of the flies again.

0
Reply
Rod
Reply to  Sparko
September 5, 2021 3:30 am

Sophistry should at least have a veneer of reasonableness, so I’m not sure if their “reasoning” even rises to the level of sophistry.

0
Reply
Ron Long
September 5, 2021 3:33 am

So, the real test of the validity of the EPA’s “Environmental Justice”, as regards the “Black and African Individuals are projected to face higher impacts of climate change…” would be to offer them a free ride back to Africa where they could start over and make living standard decisions for themselves. Same for Hispanics returning to Latin America. I have no doubt who would take the EPA up on this idea. Nobody.

0
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
September 5, 2021 3:46 am

looks at how projected climate change impacts may be distributed across the American public. 

Check the language – it’s all supposition. It’s an excuse to wield power over the little people without having any concrete proof of the reasons to do the power-wielding.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models EPA

GHGs, California, and the EPA: a golden braid of off-the-rails

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
EPA Opinion

Corrupt EPA stacks CASAC panel with agency grant cronies; Chair is top agency grant crony

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
EPA

EPA Heavily Redacts Official’s Recusal Information

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness EPA

GWPF Exposes EPA Deception in New Climate Change Heat Wave Index

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

EPA

US EPA To Become The Environmental Justice Agency.

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Change Debate

Climate Change in 15 Minutes

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion

Democrats Alarmed CEOs Not Rushing to Support Climate Bill Trillion Dollar Corporate Tax Rises

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
MedievalWarmPeriod

IPCC 6th Climate Report: Who Deleted The Medieval Warm Period? Tracks Lead To University Of Bern

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: