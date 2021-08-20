No, CBS News, Global Warming Did Not Create Taliban Victory

Climate Attribution

CBS News published an article today claiming global warming was a major factory in the Taliban overrunning Afghanistan and creating murderous chaos throughout the country, rather than political ineptitude. CBS News argues that global warming created horrible weather conditions that decimated crop production during the past 30 years in the country, and the Taliban fed off the misery experienced by Afghan farmers. The objective truth is entirely the opposite.

According to the CBS News article, titled “How climate change helped strengthen the Taliban,” “Rural Afghanistan has been rocked by climate change. The past three decades have brought floods and drought that have destroyed crops and left people hungry. And the Taliban — likely without knowing climate change was the cause — has taken advantage of that pain.”

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (UN FAO) keeps meticulous crop production data for nations throughout the world, including Afghanistan. In the graph below, the information website The Global Economy presents the UN FAO data on cereal crop yields (corn, wheat, and rice) in Afghanistan, with the left axis showing kilograms per hectare:

Afghanistan crop production, by year

CBS News claims that climate change in Afghanistan during “the last three decades … have destroyed crops and left people hungry.” As you can see, however, Afghanistan has fully doubled its crop yields during the past three decades. Also, Afghan farmers have set new production records on a regular basis, especially during the past few years.

It may be convenient for CBS News to divert attention from the current deadly debacle in Afghanistan by blaming it on climate change. The objective truth, however, is that Afghan crop production has tremendously benefited from a modestly warming world. If global warming has had any impact on Afghan farmer sentiment throughout the country, it has clearly been to make farmers happier, more prosperous, and less vulnerable to the Taliban.

James Taylor is the President of the Heartland Institute. Taylor is also director of Heartland’s Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy. Taylor is the former managing editor (2001-2014) of Environment & Climate News, a national monthly publication devoted to sound science and free-market environmentalism.

J Mac
August 20, 2021 2:04 pm

If you enjoy climate porn, you have no sense of shame. Disgusting….

Reply
Scissor
Reply to  J Mac
August 20, 2021 2:08 pm

Maybe they could investigate if hot weather makes sniffing girl’s hair irresistible to Joe.

Reply
Tim Gorman
August 20, 2021 2:07 pm

We keep getting told that climate change is going to turn the earth into a cinder and we will all starve from crop failure. When the truth is that it is *minimum* temps that are going up, contributing to longer growing seasons and more crop growth – especially during warm nights. The alarmists *always* get things backwards, primarily because they aren’t pushing facts and truth but an agenda.

Reply
Sommer
Reply to  Tim Gorman
August 20, 2021 2:31 pm

Could it be that the real agenda was to get a hold of Afghanistan’s rare earth minerals and copper for production of industrial wind turbines?

Reply
PCman999
Reply to  Sommer
August 20, 2021 2:40 pm

Then, in a way, climate change is responsible. Oh, sorry, not climate change but Climate Change™, that cult started by IPCC.

Reply
Tom Halla
August 20, 2021 2:09 pm

So, evidently, farmers doing better makes them support the Taliban?

Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 20, 2021 2:14 pm

Certainly a flourishing trade in opium has funded the Taliban

Reply
John VC
Reply to  alastair gray
August 20, 2021 2:57 pm

Not true–The Taliban over saw the largest reduction in opium crop levels ever in 2001. The next year and every year since the amount of opium acreage under US rule has increased. The Taliban crackdown on the drug trade was one of the .ireasons for our invasion. It has always been a big funding trade for the CIA and some international banking concerns.

Reply
PCman999
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 20, 2021 2:44 pm

“Support” is a strong word, more like the average Afgan is terrified of these things who have no limit to their cruelty.

Reply
Ian Magness
August 20, 2021 2:10 pm

Bad things caused by the magic molecule CO2, number 28,417 (or near): How climate change helped strengthen the Taliban
Wow! I always get excited when I find another one to add to my collection.

Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
August 20, 2021 2:12 pm

What an idiotic claim since the Taliban has been there for a long time and had control of most of the Country once before, long before GW fear monster was piling up under warmist/alarmists beds.

The Afghan army has long been a running joke, wasn’t surprised they fold rather quickly despite outnumbering the Taliban.

Reply
alastair gray
August 20, 2021 2:13 pm

Thew Taliban are brutal to all real women and girls. I wonder if they have a woke position to transgender women. I would not bet on it

Reply
BobM
August 20, 2021 2:14 pm

I think griff should go to Afghanistan and fix the global warming problem there.

Reply
Mr.
August 20, 2021 2:16 pm

Never mind corn, wheat & rice production – how did the poppy seed crops fare?
(Question submitted by H. Biden)

Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Mr.
August 20, 2021 2:47 pm

“When I was in Afghanistan’s navy I did help with the harvestcomment image
(youngster in back of the photo)
I should be excused for occasionally then and the later enjoying fruit of my harvesting labour of love.
Only thing I regret for never visiting Columbia to help with the agricultural efforts there, great produce and in high demand too “

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Vuk
Reply
Curious George
August 20, 2021 2:33 pm

Everything wrong is caused by climate change, especially by heating or cooling. We have to break the vicious cycle spring-summer-fall-winter.

Reply
Robert of Texas
August 20, 2021 2:36 pm

LOL They just HAD to go there, didn’t they. No remaining credibility at all and they just keep piling on the garbage heap of stories they produce.

Reply
Smart Rock
August 20, 2021 2:38 pm

Beyond belief.

This has to be a new low for the mainstream media.

Sometimes these phony attributions are amusing, but this nauseating piece exploits the past, present and future misery of the Afghan people for nothing more than to try and snag the attention of a bored audience, i.e. to try and profit from it. They have no shame.

Reply
Chris Hanley
August 20, 2021 2:42 pm

Afghanistan crop production trend:
comment image

Reply
PCman999
August 20, 2021 2:48 pm

One thing that has puzzled from the beginning, the media asking about exit strategy right at the beginning of the campaign in 2001. I remember thinking, why do we need an exit strategy? We’re still in Germany, Japan and South Korea decades later and it’s worked out well for peace, why do the Afgans get abandoned?

Reply
Chris Hanley
August 20, 2021 2:51 pm

This is actual long-term crop production to 2007:
comment image
CC™ has been a boon 🤣.

Reply
CD in Wisconsin
August 20, 2021 2:53 pm

Judging from the polls I’ve seen, the credibility of the mass media here in the U.S. is split pretty much along political party lines with the majority of Democrats giving the media favorable credibility ratings while the majority of Republicans give them unfavorable ratings.

https://morningconsult.com/2021/05/18/us-media-credibility-stabilizes/

The trouble is that most people probably don’t bother doing their homework and checking the credibility of any one news story that they are fed or listen to. This allows outlets like CBS News (and most or all of the others) to get away with stories like the one in this posting without having the story’s credibility challenged.

As long as the credibility of these junk stories go unchallenged and not falsified, the news outlets can continue to feed false narratives and get the American people to believe that they are true. In this way, the news outlets have an influence on the policies and direction of this country that they should not have. That is not journalism, it is political activism. I would wait for the day when the “news” outlets decide to be just that, but I doubt it will ever get here until the day that someone in the White House decides to take them on.

Like many others, I am not ignorant enough that I do not know the difference between activism and journalism. It is sad and tragic that so many out there probably can’t tell the difference.

Reply
