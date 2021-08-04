Alarmism Antarctic

Save the Penguins!

2 hours ago
Kip Hansen
27 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen – 4 August 2021

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (US FWS) apparently thinks federal policy should be based in single, speculative studies that claim to predict the future.  In this case, Martha Williams, principal deputy director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, said in a statement:

 “The decisions made by policymakers today and during the next few decades will determine the fate of the emperor penguin.” During an announcement that US FWS was proposing listing the Emperor Penguin under the protections of the Endangered Species Act.

Catrin Einhorn, a journalist for the The New York Times says, erroneously, that “The penguins live much of the year on Antarctic sea ice, which is disappearing or breaking apart because of the heat-trapping gases released by humans’ use of fossil fuels. The penguins need the ice to breed, raise their young and escape predators.”

The U.S. FWS proposal is claimed to be “informed by scientific research that was published independently in the journal Global Change Biology on Tuesday. That study found that if sea ice continues to disappear at the rate predicted by climate models given the world’s current energy trends and policies, more than 80 percent of emperor penguin colonies would in effect become extinct by 2100.”

Just to be clear, Antarctic Sea Ice is not disappearing in the present nor has it been disappearing for as long as reliable satellite-based observations have been available.

I have modified the NSIDC graph by bolding the trace for 2021.  The year 2020 is at the top edge of the shaded area representing the 1981- 2010 median.  It is obvious that since 1979, Antarctic Sea Ice has been stable within a narrow range and recent sea ice extents are right in the middle of that range.  2017, however, is a record minimum.  The trace that is the exceptional all-time high (black) is 2014.

The study is titled “The call of the emperor penguin: Legal responses to species threatened byv climate change” by Stephanie Jenouvrier et al.  Jenouvrier is with the Biology Department of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.  The abstract states:  “Our results show that if sea ice declines at the rate projected by climate models under current energy system trends and policies, the 3Rs would be dramatically reduced and almost all colonies would become quasi-extinct by 2100. We conclude that the species should be listed as threatened under the ESA.”

“And not just for penguins,” Dr. Jenouvrier noted. “For us and for our children.” [quote given to the NY Times]

Read the study if you like, it is the culmination of a career spent predicting the demise of Emperor Penguins.  It has been produced specifically to influence the US FWS court-ordered decision whether or not to propose listing the Em Emperor Penguin under the Endangered Species Act.  Quoting the study: “The FWS is now under a court deadline to conduct a full scientific review of emperor penguin status and decide whether the listing is warranted by July 2021. [Note: the study was not officially published until 3 August 2021.]  Previous modelling efforts to project the effects of climate change on the status of emperor penguin populations (Jenouvrier et al., 2009, 2012, 2014, 2020) were not designed to provide assessments relevant to any legal framework. The analysis described below is specifically tailored for decision-making under the ESA, and expands upon previous research by assessing the effects of annual extreme climate-related perturbations through exploration of various climate scenarios.”

Please note that “Two co-authors, Shaye Wolf and Noah Greenwald, are employees and members of the non-profit conservation organization that petitioned the Fish and Wildlife Service to consider the scientific case for listing the emperor penguin under the Endangered Species Act.”

Jenouvrier et al.  do not give Emperor Penguin population figures in their study to support the claimed threat to the species. Why? As Susan Crockford reported just last August: “Emperor penguin (Aptenodytes fosteri) populations in 2019 were found to have grown by up to 10% since 2009 – to as many as 282,150 breeding pairs (up from about 256,500) out of a total population of over 600,000 birds (Fretwell et al. 2012; Fretwell and Trathan 2020; Trathan et al. 2020) – despite a loss of thousands of chicks in 2016 when an ice shelf collapsed.”

Readers can decide whether such a purpose-driven study is actual science or simply an exercise in activism following on to the numerous activist legal actions intended to force government policy.

If you are not convinced, here is the Conclusion of the study:

CONCLUSION

The world is facing a profound climate crisis and we need to act now to avoid the most catastrophic impacts; global society must therefore listen to science and meet the moment (Biden, 2021). Natural systems provide the ecosystem services that support people and sustain their livelihoods, as well as supporting the wildlife that form an intrinsic part of these systems. Sustaining these systems now requires legal frameworks that are appropriate to protect them based on the best available scientific evidence. Long-term ecological studies, such as that for the emperor penguin, are critical for providing robust science to document ecological responses to environmental change. Interdisciplinary science is also necessary to project population viability and species persistence in a future warming world. Such investments in science provide knowledge which must now inform legal frameworks, because with knowledge comes responsibility. Continuing to strengthen international climate action and biodiversity protection frameworks is key, but in the meantime, immediate efforts must also focus on the effective legal tools already in place, such as the ESA. “

Saving  the penguins apparently means supporting  President Biden’s “Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad” and pushing for the UN’s IPCC dictated policy solutions on “climate action” by [mis-]using the Endangered Species Act as a political and legal lever.

As far as I  can tell, there is no validity to the “models predict the future” approach used in this  study – which naturally emphasizes RCP8.5-style fantasy predictions of global temperature rise.  Antarctic Sea Ice has not been reduced over the last 40 years during which climate change is purported to have been rampant.  There is no reason to believe this will change in the near future.  There is no predicting long-term futures of weather or climate.  There is, therefore, no reason to accept the study’s findings that the Emperor Penguin needs protection under the U.S. Endangered Species Act or that listing the Empire Penguin under the U.S. ESA would affect the future survival rates or population dynamics of the Emperor Penguin. 

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

Yes, I know all the pros and cons of models.  Some models are useful, some are just plain speculation using maths and computer code.  Some are outright tools of activism.  Readers can (and will, undoubtedly) rattle on about this in comments below. 

The more interesting aspect of this is that the U.S. FWS caved to activists, under legal threat and pressure, based on a “study” produced, in part, by the very activists that brought legal action.

At least it isn’t blatantly just secret smiles hiding the old  “sue and settle” scam.

# # # # #

Scissor
August 4, 2021 6:03 pm

Are they good eating?

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Scissor
August 4, 2021 6:11 pm

Orcas like them.

Gregory Lane
Reply to  Scissor
August 4, 2021 6:16 pm

Tastes like chicken.

John Tillman
Reply to  Gregory Lane
August 4, 2021 6:21 pm

Chicken of the Sea.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Gregory Lane
August 4, 2021 6:22 pm

Comes with its own fish sauce.

Rich Davis
August 4, 2021 6:15 pm

In which US states do we find penguins? Oh no! They’re already extinct!

Long ago I stopped having the capacity to be surprised by what these Leftist loons come up with.

John Tillman
August 4, 2021 6:23 pm

Sheer, rabid lunacy.

Antarctic sea ice extent has grown during the dedicated satellite era since 1979.

Peak year was 2014. At this point in 2021, it’s tied for third highest with 2015.

n.n
August 4, 2021 6:23 pm

Think of the pups! Donate to WWF (World Walrus Foundation), a joint project of walruses and seals endangered by a greening Earth and sustainable, renewable ice cover. Go Green for a gray world.

Last edited 1 hour ago by n.n
Tom Halla
August 4, 2021 6:24 pm

Oh yes. Our models,which routinely predict much higher temperatures than actually have occurred, can be extrapolated upon to support a claim that a species is endangered?
That is apparently the argument of the wildlife service.

H B
August 4, 2021 6:27 pm

Utter BS
The new Polar bear scare and we all know how untrue that is
Emperor Penguins have lost breeding seasons because of too much see ice, they nest many miles inland

John Tillman
August 4, 2021 6:30 pm

More Emperor Penguins discovered.

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-53549299

Sea ice currently expanding, contrary to models.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  John Tillman
August 4, 2021 7:27 pm

John ==> Yes, Emperorr Penguin populations are expanding.

Robert of Texas
August 4, 2021 6:38 pm

So they gave up on the Polar Bears since they keep breeding and being generally uncooperative, and now they are marketing the Penguins.

How so…unexpected.

Last I heard the temperatures in Antarctica are going the wrong way. How inconvenient of Mother Nature (or is that Person-of-Indeterminate-Gender-Nature now? I can never keep up with Woke-ism).

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Robert of Texas
August 4, 2021 7:22 pm

Next it will be clams — “Clams got legs!”

H. D. Hoese
August 4, 2021 6:53 pm

   “….enhanced precautionary management……” Good old precautionary principle now elevated. You have to prove that they aren’t threatened.

Other authors from School of Earth and Environment, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand another from Sorbonne Universités, UPMC Univ., Paris, France, Climate Law Institute, and Center for Biological Diversity, Oakland, California, USA

Only first author from WHOI which used to be the authority for oceanography along with Scripps, both not so much anymore. So was the Sorbonne excellent in other fields, don’t know about the others. 

Another paper quote from WHOI author on extinction.
“Here, we show, using simulations over a wide range of parameters that the estimator performs reasonably well. The bias induced by biological factors appears relatively weak. The most important factor enhancing the performance (bias and precision) of the local extinction rate complement estimator is sampling effort. ”

The negativity in marine ecological papers is amazing, haven’t added it up, but there must be lots of scared “researchers” afraid of the future, know absolutely what to do based on hypotheticals. Would like to know how many of these have actual field work, authors from British Antarctic Survey might have. Even if they are only following the money, lots must be scared. Pitiful. Need to check out their mentors.

eck
August 4, 2021 7:07 pm

To me, this whole scam borders on criminal activity.

John Garrett
August 4, 2021 7:09 pm

Obviously, there is no fact-checking at the Associated Press which swallowed the whole story— hook, line and sinker.

https://apnews.com/article/science-environment-and-nature-climate-change-penguins-7a42cf12d4810edace89081f04e624f8

Christina Larson, Seth Borenstein and their brain-dead cohorts at the AP are either dumber than a box of rocks or they’re producing this crap with malicious intent.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  John Garrett
August 4, 2021 7:31 pm

John Garrett ==> All part of the Climate News Cabal effort to push for action in Glasgow.

n.n
Reply to  John Garrett
August 4, 2021 7:35 pm

A lovingly crafted handmade tale… “Think of the children” (pun intended).

Last edited 27 minutes ago by n.n
Jim Steele
August 4, 2021 7:16 pm

I wrote a chapter titled Counting Emperor Penguins” for the book “CLIMATE CHANGE THE FACTS 2020″. https://climatechangethefacts.org.au/
Here’s an excerpt:

Designations of a species’ health by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) is considered the global gold standard for conservation. In 2009, the IUCN ranked this ice-dependent penguin as ‘least concern’. ‘Least concern’ is the healthiest of all IUCN rankings. At that time the Emperor Penguin population consisted of an estimated 270,000 to 350,000 adults. The population was deemed stable in the absence of evidence for any declines or substantial threats. In 2012, their population was still considered stable, and the estimated number of known adults had increased by 36% to 476,000 adults (Fretwell 2012). Although larger populations are considered more resilient, the IUCN downgraded their status to ‘near threatened’ because models projected a rapid population decline over the next three generations owing to the effects of projected climate change (Ainley et al. 2010).

By 2017, the total number of known Emperor Penguins increased again to about 595,000 adults and that number is likely still rising, as new colonies have been discovered but not yet included in the species’ population estimate. However, the IUCN maintains the Emperor Penguin’s status as ‘near threatened’ (Bird Life International 2018), because it remains uncertain to what degree increasing numbers of known Emperor Penguins are the result of a growing population versus newly discovered colonies. Nonetheless, other than large variability in single colonies, there is no evidence the species’ overall numbers are diminishing…..

Temperatures around the Dumont D’urville colony has been getting cooler sinc 1970

DUmont Durville emperor temps.png
Jim Steele
Reply to  Jim Steele
August 4, 2021 7:22 pm

Also from an article blogged here

http://landscapesandcycles.net/resilient-emperor-penguin.html

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Jim Steele
August 4, 2021 7:38 pm

Jim ==> Thanks again.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Jim Steele
August 4, 2021 7:34 pm

Jim ==> Yes, thanks for filling in the details. Stephanie Jenouvrier has spent her entire career mostly pushing this one idea and working with activists groups.

DMA
August 4, 2021 7:17 pm

How would this ES listing effect us here in the US? Could it be used to mandate reductions in fossil fuel use or is just to create a cash cow? They seem to be pushing it without any data just speculation much like the polar bear listing. The polar bear speculation of doom has been shown to be false but many dollars were spent along the way and that habit doesn’t seem to be stopping with the falsification of the hypothesis.

Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  DMA
August 4, 2021 7:37 pm

DMA ==> It is a naked attempt to force the US government to support climate action using the ESA as a bludgeon.

Zig Zag Wanderer
August 4, 2021 7:19 pm

Ignorance is Strength ™

observa
August 4, 2021 7:19 pm

Yes what can the doomsters do when they’re not getting any traction with their poley bear extinction BS-
Emperor penguins on the pathway to EXTINCTION by 2100, study warns (msn.com)
In the dooming business you can’t stand still and become an easy target to refute but have to keep moving right along like global warming climate change extreme weather yada yada.

