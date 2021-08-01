Alarmism

Surge in Survival Courses for Manhattan Climate Change Worriers

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
43 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Urban high-rise dwellers are increasingly flocking to survival skill camps, to learn how to trap game and light fires by rubbing two sticks together.

Climate change fears spur more Americans to join survivalist schools

“If something breaks down, if the grid drops out, all of this modern technology fails us instantaneously,” instructor Shane Hobel said. “These skills will keep you alive — period.”

Aug. 1, 2021, 6:30 PM AESTBy Ethan Sacks

Manhattanite David D’Alessio spent a recent Saturday cobbling together a shelter out of muddy leaves and twigs in a wooded stretch 75 miles north of New York City.

While the wilderness training on the 90-acre grounds of the Mountain Scout Survival School has traditionally attracted outdoor enthusiasts, the musician was among several of the 18 attendees who weren’t learning to drink water out of a vine or set traps for rabbits just for fun.

Those are skills D’Alessio, 49, the father of a 6-year-old girl, fears will become essential in the coming years — as the impacts of climate change continue to worsen.

“It’s an inevitability that we’ll be facing a crisis within our lifetime, within my lifetime and certainly within my daughter’s lifetime,” he said.

Survivalist school instructors across the country say there has been an increasing interest in their wilderness and urban-disaster preparedness courses from Americans worried about climate change. As rising temperatures bring more wildfiresdroughts and destructive storms, those types of courses are no longer the domain of campers and hunters. One of these schools’ fastest-growing demographics is now young families.

Read more: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/climate-change-fears-spur-more-americans-join-survivalist-schools-n1275474

Healthy outdoor exercise and all that, probably does them good to get out of their high-rise apartments and experience nature.

4.4 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
43 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
B Clarke
August 1, 2021 2:07 pm

It was only a matter of time before griff and loydo went into business together.

4
Reply
Krishna Gans
August 1, 2021 2:08 pm

Because of CC ?
To be prerpared for a total and longer black-out seems to be more reasonable.

4
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 1, 2021 3:17 pm

They are preparing for the wrong thing anyway. When the power goes out for more than a couple of days, there would be the entire population of New York City on the prowl, looking for anything and anyone they can get. Lae enforcement would be non-existent, and I suspect that a significant number of those people will have guns.

Prepping for anything not in the complete wilderness is a dangerous fantasy at best. Humans are not kind to each other when law collapses.

7
Reply
Justin Burch
August 1, 2021 2:11 pm

What is hilarious about that is 99% of these survivalists from the city who plan to flee to the woods with their designer ‘go bags’ will be dead from either accidentally shooting each other while hunting out any game left, or dying of hypothermia the first winter. These people have NO CLUE.

12
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Justin Burch
August 1, 2021 3:18 pm

They won’t get to the woods, let alone the winter. I suspect that a fair few residents of NYC have guns.

0
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 1, 2021 3:37 pm

Oh, plenty of them have guns–those folks are not the ones at the yuppie survival schools, though.

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Justin Burch
August 1, 2021 3:28 pm

Yes, if the offshore wind farms are inundated by rising sea levels resulting from the polar ice sheets melting abruptly, anyone within a couple days hike from NYC, looking for game to eat, will probably find more fellow Manhattanites than edible game. Do these schools also teach the people how to field-dress and butcher a deer? Or how to make jerky in the absence of refrigeration? The farmers will be alright if the urbanites don’t appropriate all their livestock.

1
Reply
Rick
Reply to  Justin Burch
August 1, 2021 3:35 pm

What winter?

1
Reply
Gary Pearse
August 1, 2021 2:14 pm

“Healthy outdoor exercise and all that, probably does them good to get out of their high-rise apartments and experience nature.”

Doing something will also ease psychological stress of all this climate nonsense. Maybe it will free up their stress enough to investigate what climateering is really about.

There are likely sceptics taking these courses who are worried about the scam being successful and destroying the economy.

It would be good to have a destressing camp that brings sceptics and climate fearing victims together. The scammed might go home wiser. Actually, I think this is a very good idea.

7
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Gary Pearse
August 1, 2021 3:42 pm

There’s a chance they might go home wondering where all the ruined nature is. More likely the course organisers will spin a story to drum up more business. Urbanites used to getting a TV dinner out of the refrigerator might find it traumatic having to wait until their snare catches something.

Last edited 36 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
Ron Long
August 1, 2021 2:17 pm

David D’Alessio should worry more about the crime wave in New York City, especially as regards his daughter, than the nonsense about climate change survival.

8
Reply
John Shewchuk
August 1, 2021 2:19 pm

Trap game? So how does that work for deer and bear?

2
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  John Shewchuk
August 1, 2021 2:25 pm

Deer – at best, nothing, at worst they’ll injure the deer. For bear? The brave little hunter will be the hunted!

2
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  Richard Page
August 1, 2021 3:38 pm

These people think every deer is Bambi, and every bear is cuddly. It will not end well, I think.

2
Reply
John Tillman
August 1, 2021 2:19 pm

Don’t they know that that fire, if started, will release “pollution”?

At least the sticks are renewable.

3
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  John Tillman
August 1, 2021 4:15 pm

Fire has a tendency to spread, ala western U.S. Can’t imagine city dwellers leaving home and going to the woods to light campfires!

0
Reply
B Clarke
August 1, 2021 2:25 pm

“in a wooded stretch 75 miles north of New York City.”

Thats ironic haven’t temps just dropped up there to unseasonably low, and there learning how to survive a heated climate.

Anyways if a lot of us are right, there learning the wrong skills for the wrong climate ,the cold is comming .

0
Reply
n.n
August 1, 2021 2:38 pm

Fiscal inflation, social contagion, conflation of logical domains, babies on the barbie. We didn’t start the conflagration.

2
Reply
Rob_Dawg
August 1, 2021 2:39 pm

49yo high rise dweller with a 6yo daughter. Day one, get to street level. Day two, get in line to walk across the GWB. There is no day three in this story.

The same blind spot exists on the Left Coast. There are three million pople in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles all with the same plan for a major earthquake. Drive the US-101 to Thousand Oaks and make reservations at the Four Seasons for the 8-10 days for services to be restored.

6
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
August 1, 2021 3:49 pm

Lucifer’s Hammer has a very compelling description of how LA residents respond to a global catastrophe, in this case a series of major comet strikes. Its not a pretty picture.

One of the comets drops over the horizon into the Pacific Ocean somewhere West of LA, throws up a mile high tsunami.

Most of the people in the story die. The authors make a very clear point that survival in the midst of a near extinction level event is mostly down to luck and determination, emphasis on luck, like being lucky enough to find a defensible town with a resident who can vouch for you, so they take you in. A lot of characters who are well prepared in the story don’t make it.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
3
Reply
Neville
August 1, 2021 2:45 pm

Gosh I think it’d be much easier and more helpful to let them watch Dr Rosling’s 5 minute video of the real planet earth over the last 200 years.

Admittedly it’s not as interesting as the endless BS and fra-d that they can dream up about their silly fantasy world.
Hopefully they can take the delusional Biden with them and he can lecture them about the EXISTENTIAL threat or APOCALYPSE or CRISIS or EMERGENCY that Willis couldn’t find?
But then again neither could Shellenberger, Lomborg, Christy, Koonin etc.

1
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  Neville
August 1, 2021 4:15 pm

Weather dependent electricity grids and Chinese bioweapons have already started to reverse those trends in the more developed countries.

If Net Zero takes hold then it will condemn the undeveloped countries to remain impoverished. However China is investing heavily in undeveloped nations so they create offshore income streams before they get old; hoping to copy the Japanese model.

0
Reply
GVasey
August 1, 2021 2:47 pm

I just give up….. Biden’s Borg at play

0
Reply
Videodrone
August 1, 2021 2:55 pm

This is going to be a great comedy thread!

Start a fire – without a match or lighter? Ever try to start a fire with friction?

Shelter? Water?

When Lewis and Clarke made their way to the Pacific the primary “meat getter” was a large bore pneumatic rifle – I found a .45Cal 1300fps 185 grain fully suppressed rifle that my friend uses on feral hogs in Tx – with what walks through my backyard I’m not going hungry although I might have to share…)

4
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Videodrone
August 1, 2021 3:03 pm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Girardoni_air_rifle

1
Reply
Videodrone
Reply to  Steve Case
August 1, 2021 3:15 pm

Thanks Steve!

https://sofrep.com/gear/airforce-texan-45-caliber-suppressed-unregulated/

0
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Steve Case
August 1, 2021 3:20 pm

Interesting rifle the first PCP ? I have a gem heavy. 25 around 1890 American in origin Europeans stole it ,and massed produced them, some were centre fire but converted to air rifle I can’t find any details on how this was done.

Last edited 57 minutes ago by B Clarke
0
Reply
Robert Alfred Taylor
Reply to  Steve Case
August 1, 2021 4:17 pm

Thanks!
I have read two histories of the Louis and Clark exploration based upon their diaries, and neither mentioned this.

0
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Videodrone
August 1, 2021 3:34 pm

The people on the so-called ‘reality’ show, Naked and Afraid, often go days without eating because they are unsuccessful at finding edible food. This, despite many of them claiming wilderness experience.

I pity the poor Amish having to deal with hordes of incompetents trying to steal their food.

0
Reply
starzmom
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
August 1, 2021 3:40 pm

The Amish just might have guns.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  starzmom
August 1, 2021 4:12 pm

Some Amish are armed, but their faith forbids them from shooting people:

https://amishamerica.com/do-amish-use-guns/

0
Reply
Dave Fair
August 1, 2021 3:11 pm

If societal, economical and technological collapse occurs, most all of us are dead. Looting and murder will get a goodly percentage. The first couple of winters in the higher latitudes will get most of the rest. Tropical tribes will have a head start in taking over.

0
Reply
H.R.
August 1, 2021 3:13 pm

I think by the time he makes it to the woods, all the game would be gone.

He’d be better off learning to trap rats and collect some recipes for tasty preparation of the critters.

Besides, I think the rats in NYC have twice as much meat on them as Upstate squirrels.

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  H.R.
August 1, 2021 3:41 pm

As I recollect, the French Legionnaires at Điện Biên Phủ found that rats sauteed in white wine were quite acceptable. The problem is, rats will probably taste like whatever they have been living on. But, at least they won’t be as tough as squirrel meat. I’ve eaten different small animals, and never experienced anything as tough as squirrels! Actually, my favorite is rattlesnake.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
August 1, 2021 4:15 pm

Big rice rats are a delicacy in SE Asia and China.

Don’t criticize a rat-eating Commie’s culinary practices until you’ve tasted rice rat. Same apparently goes for dog, although I’ve never eaten one.

0
Reply
Tim Gorman
August 1, 2021 3:13 pm

How in Pete’s name do these fools think they are going to get to a place where they can build a shelter and trap game?

Ban gasoline and turn off the electricity and you’ll be stuck in Manhattan till the gangbangers find you and turn you inside out!

It’ll be the Purge on steroids. You want to survive? Leave the city behind NOW, not later!

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Tim Gorman
August 1, 2021 3:43 pm

What makes you think that the gangbangers will be any better at surviving — other than their ruthlessness?

0
Reply
Sage
August 1, 2021 3:18 pm

AGCC? …………….. Right!

The need for survivalist skills appertains only to the inevitable CME, that occurs head on facing earth, with a magnitude of the Carrington event. That occurred some 160 years ago when there was only the nascent telegraph system to disrupt. Today – think of all the electrical/electronic stuff waiting to be fried. You are looking at a societal disruption lasting many months if not a year.

0
Reply
navy bob
August 1, 2021 3:27 pm

This is like a modern I Love Lucy episode. People whose entire knowledge of the world comes through their phones spend day a prepping for the apocalypse by plastering mud on sticks. Climate catastrophists really are insane.

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  navy bob
August 1, 2021 3:45 pm

Yes but someone is making a good living out of their insanity. Everywhere you look there’s a vested interest!

0
Reply
James francisco
August 1, 2021 3:35 pm

I wonder if they have electricity and heat in these training facilities. A few days without those wonderful things should convert many. If they were powered only with windmills and solar panels and made to pay the true cost of those sources they couldn’t afford it. A very funny movie called Survivors with Robin Williams and Walter Matthau should be seen by everyone thinking of going to a survivalist training camp.

0
Reply
markl
August 1, 2021 3:54 pm

LOL!!! And we wonder why people are taken in by the AGW scam when crap like this is available to egg them on.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
August 1, 2021 4:18 pm

“ Healthy outdoor exercise and all that, probably does them good to get out of their high-rise apartments and experience nature.”

More than that
Getting them out doing these things should show them exactly what they have in the city
And start looking closer at what is really putting all of that modern civilization under threat, fantasy ideas of renewable energy keeping the lights on.

When the collapse occurs it is critical that people know who is responsible.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Climate News

Claim: Tasmania, New Zealand, Iceland, UK & Ireland the Best Places to Survive the Climate Crisis

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

Climate scientists realize models yield “implausibly hot forecasts of future warming”.

3 days ago
David Middleton
Agriculture Alarmism

Aussie Govt Climate Report: Bad News, Farm Productivity is UP by 68%

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Opinion

Claim: 1972 Club of Rome End of World Prediction Still on Track, Thanks to Climate Change

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

Surge in Survival Courses for Manhattan Climate Change Worriers

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

The Diplomat: “Authoritarianism Can’t Beat Climate Change”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Sow the Wind Turbine, Reap the Wind Turbine Noise

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA Wildfires

ECOSTRESS Data Incorporated Into New Wildfire Response Tool

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: