A Tale of Two CCS Worlds

2 hours ago
David Middleton
33 Comments

Guest “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” by David Middleton

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”

Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

“The Winter of Despair”

The life-or-death race to improve carbon capture
The technology works, but we’ll need better chemistry and engineering to reach the scale required to avoid a climate disaster
by Craig Bettenhausen
July 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 26

Carbon capture isn’t about saving Earth. Earth is a wet rock floating through space; it doesn’t care if we drown our coastal cities or turn our farmland into desert. Rather, carbon capture is one of the technologies we will need if we want Earth to continue to be a tolerable place for humans to live.

In 2020, we sent 40 billion metric tons (t) of carbon dioxide into Earth’s atmosphere. We need to cut that number to 0 by 2050 if we are to avoid the worst consequences of climate change, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). If we don’t, the natural systems that keep Earth’s climate relatively peaceful and comfortable will start to tip. The shift will be chaotic, and the new normal might not be conducive to life as we know it.

To reach net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, we need an all-of-the-above approach. Efficiency improvements can reduce our energy needs, and renewable and nuclear power may eventually be able to supply enough electricity for our homes, offices, and cars. But nuclear power is expensive and lacks public support, and renewables are struggling to find the land they need to be deployed at scale. On top of that, activities such as aviation and iron smelting are currently impossible to carry out commercially without releasing CO2.

That’s where carbon capture comes in.

[…]

Chemical & Engineering News

Once you get past the breathlessly alarmist nonsense, it’s actually a fairly good discussion of the current state of CO2 capture technology…

Sources: Global CCS Institute, National Petroleum Council, International Energy Agency, C&EN reporting. Chemical & Engineering News

“The Spring of Hope”

Carbon Capture: The Key Answer on Climate Change
By Dan Ervin
July 18, 2021

Hard as it may be for many environmentalists to acknowledge, a technology that captures carbon dioxide emissions at coal plants needs to be a part of a global approach to carbon dioxide reduction.

It is a remarkable paradox: At a time when the rest of the world is looking toward America for leadership in combating global warming, the environmental movement refuses to accept the only technology that could make a real difference in reducing carbon emissions from coal and other fossil fuels that are the foundation of the global energy system.  Coal plants with carbon capture technology along with advanced nuclear reactors can reliably provide all of the electricity needed globally with little or no CO2 emissions.  These technologies will work in almost any region in the world. 

[…]

Coal is the world’s leading fuel for electricity generation, providing nearly 40% of the world’s electricity supply, and an even higher percentage in countries with fast-growing economies.

[…]

The U.S. cannot lead on climate by writing off coal or other fossil fuels. As Senator Joe Manchin recently said, “you cannot eliminate your way to a cleaner climate, you can innovate your way, but not eliminate your way.”

It’s absolutely critical that U.S. energy policy recognizes that American climate leadership will come directly from coal country and advanced fossil fuel technologies along with innovative nuclear reactor designs.

[…]

There is simply no credible way to address the climate challenge without becoming more practical about the way we generate electricity and the need for carbon capture. This shouldn’t be a secondary piece of the solution to reduce global emissions but rather right at the heart of the effort. 

Dan Ervin, PhD, is a Professor of Finance in the Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University. 

RealClearEnergy

No matter how one defines “the climate challenge,” Professor Ervin is spot-on… Because, even if the threat of anthropogenic climate change is 99.7% fiction, the threat of regulatory malfeasance on the part of our own government is “a clear and present danger.” And the Harris-Biden Dominion is the the most dire “climate challenge” since 1975…

Science News March 1, 1975

Coming Soon to a Gulf of Mexico Near You!

GOM CCS Hub
“Example of three primary energy hubs in southeast Texas (La Porte, Texas City, and Beaumont-Port Arthur – area shown in red box in regional inset map in upper right)) that currently emit ∼35 MTa megatons of CO2 annually from dozens of facilities, indicating significant future aggregation opportunities providing economies of scale. Note existing CO2 pipeline (Green Line). Red lines are hypothetical CO2 pipelines connecting emissions hubs with storage.” Meckel et al., 2021

Reference

Meckel, T., Bump, A., Hovorka, S. and Trevino, R. (2021), Carbon capture, utilization, and storage hub development on the Gulf Coast. Greenhouse Gas Sci Technol. https://doi.org/10.1002/ghg.2082

33 Comments
ALLAN MACRAE
July 20, 2021 6:25 am

Re the above article – “Carbon capture” is imbecilic.
More atmospheric CO2 is not harmful – it does NOT drive significant global warming, and is highly beneficial to plant and crop growth.

.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 20, 2021 6:26 am

OT but it needs to be said – and I suggest that the same facts are true in the USA and Europe – Lockdowns killed more people under 65 than COVID-19.
____________

We told you so – way back on 21March2020 – NO LOCKDOWNS. And we were correct!
 
21March2020 – Willis Eschenbach
The economic damage from the current insane “shelter-in-place” regulations designed to thwart the coronavirus is going to be huge—lost jobs, shuttered businesses, economic downturn, stock market losses. This doesn’t count the personal cost in things like increased suicides and domestic and other violence.
 
21March2020 – Allan MacRae
LET’S CONSIDER AN ALTERNATIVE APPROACH:
Isolate people over sixty-five and those with poor immune systems and return to business-as-usual for people under sixty-five.
This will allow “herd immunity” to develop much sooner and older people will thus be more protected AND THE ECONOMY WON’T CRASH.
 
22March2020 – Allan MacRae
This full-lockdown scenario is especially hurting service sector businesses and their minimum-wage employees – young people are telling me they are “financially under the bus”. The young are being destroyed to protect us over-65’s. A far better solution is to get them back to work and let us oldies keep our distance, and get “herd immunity” established ASAP – in months not years. Then we will all be safe again.

Regards, Allan MacRae in Calgary

Lockdowns killed more Canadians under 65 than COVID-19: Statscan
By Harrison Faulkner
July 18, 2021
https://tnc.news/2021/07/18/lockdowns-killed-more-canadians-under-65-than-covid-19-statscan/

The consequences of government-enforced lockdowns killed more Canadians under the age of 65 than the COVID-19 virus itself, according to a report by Statistics Canada

Philo
Reply to  ALLAN MACRAE
July 20, 2021 6:43 am

Carbon capture and storage from coal electric power plants is the only way that could be justified to the “climate change fanatics”. They do NOT want to be convinced that global warming primarily because the whole meme and political apparatus relies on it.

CCS might allow the rest of us a way of life despite the crazies.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Philo
July 20, 2021 6:46 am

That’s why I wrote this…

Even if the threat of anthropogenic climate change is 99.7% fiction, the threat of regulatory malfeasance on the part of our own government is “a clear and present danger.” And the Harris-Biden Dominion is the the most dire “climate challenge” since 1975…

JackW
Reply to  Philo
July 20, 2021 6:54 am

Philo,

Other than capitulating to lies, what purpose is there for doing this? Is that really a good strategy? Isn’t this just another enormous waste of money? Shouldn’t we simply be telling the truth?

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  JackW
July 20, 2021 7:13 am

Regulations and laws based on lies are still regulations and laws.

Jay Willis
Reply to  David Middleton
July 20, 2021 7:33 am

No I think this would be another noble cause fallacy, where we advocate something we know is false in the hope of a better outcome. As the idiotic biofuels situation in Europe shows, the law of unintended consequences means that this is a strategy likely to fail, and it will draw the credibility of the people who supported it into the mire. No I think we should stand up for truth, however much it seems to hurt. CO2 is great, every piece of food we have ever eaten is literatlly made of it. We want more of it in the atmosphere – a lot more.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Jay Willis
July 20, 2021 8:04 am

We know that the 45Q tax credit for CCS is currently $50/t.
We know that congress is in the process of raising it to $85/t.
We know that some (not all) industrial CO2 point sources can be economic at $50/t.
We know that quite a few more industrial CO2 point sources can be economic at $50/t.
We know that we can safely inject and permanently sequester CO2 in a multitude of geologic settings.

What more do we need to know?

griff
July 20, 2021 6:45 am

CCS isn’t economic without it being part of oil recovery.

CCS isn’t possible unless you have (depleted) oil or gas fields.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  griff
July 20, 2021 6:48 am

Wrong and wronger.

2hotel9
Reply to  David Middleton
July 20, 2021 6:57 am

That is griffie in a nutshell.

rbabcock
Reply to  griff
July 20, 2021 7:14 am

CCS isn’t economic because it isn’t required, so in every case it is an added cost with no real benefit.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  rbabcock
July 20, 2021 8:00 am

The 45Q tax credit makes CCS economic where the cost of capture, transportation and geologic storage is currently less than $50/t. Congress is in the process of raising the 45Q tax credit to $85/t.

oeman 50
Reply to  griff
July 20, 2021 7:44 am

So the one million tonnes ADM injected into the Mt. Simon sandstone formation (not an oil field or gas well) is a hoax?

ADM Announces Successful Completion of One Million Metric Ton Carbon Capture and Storage Project | Business Wire

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  oeman 50
July 20, 2021 8:05 am

A very successful pilot project.

Rolf H Carlsson
July 20, 2021 6:51 am

The atmosphere is not a closed system, it stands in constant exchange with the sea, the green mass etc. If humans take away CO2 from the atmosphere, the balance with the sea is distorted. The sea will release CO2 from its huge storage of CO2 and until the balance is settled again, ceteris paribus.

Fred Haynie
Reply to  Rolf H Carlsson
July 20, 2021 7:23 am

Nature will continue to strive to reach that balance as long as the earth rotates around the sun with a tilt in it’s axis. Cold water is the big sink for atmospheric CO2. Clouds and rain return it to the surface on a daily basis. Cold polar waters with phytoplankton consume all that reaches it, on an annual basis. These big sinks act the same on both anthropogenic and natural CO2 emissions. Since natural emissions are at least 20 times more than anthropogenic, it is nearly impossible for anthropogenic emissions of CO2 to accumulate beyond one year.

Richard Brimage
July 20, 2021 6:52 am

Where in the world did that big island with the offshore storage complex come from? Someone’s fevered imagination?

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Richard Brimage
July 20, 2021 6:59 am

It’s a very poor depiction of the subsurface.

Steve Case
July 20, 2021 6:52 am

Two thoughts:
comment image

comment image
or for any reason.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
mark from the midwest
July 20, 2021 6:54 am

“The rest of the world is looking to the U.S. for leadership” should be replaced with “The rest of the world is looking to the U.S. and wondering if there is any leadership”

MarkW
July 20, 2021 6:57 am

I see they are still trying to push the claim that if the Earth warms just a few more tenths of a degree, life as we know it will end.
Despite the fact that it was 3 to 5C warmer than today for the vast majority of the last 20,000 to 30,000 years.

mkelly
July 20, 2021 6:59 am

Carbon capture is another solution looking for a problem to fix. David is correct regulation is the really harmful part of this. Years ago even Rupert Murdock understood this when he wrote an article in National Review about how easy it is to regulate an industry to death. People like Representative Dan Crenshaw need to stop supporting this crazy idea.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  mkelly
July 20, 2021 7:08 am

Government malfeasance is the problem CCS addresses… 😎

2hotel9
July 20, 2021 7:00 am

Sop they are not going to do anything useful like build more roads and bridges, just pile up our tax dollars and burn them. Thats typical.

Vincent
July 20, 2021 7:17 am

What do you think of this method of carbon sequestration? All new coal-fired power stations should be located in an area where they can be surrounded by large greenhouses. After the real pollutants have been removed, using advanced emission controls, the remaining CO2 is pumped through the greenhouses to increase the plant growth.

Oldseadog
Reply to  Vincent
July 20, 2021 7:29 am

All power stations are already surrounded by a giant “greenhouse” into which we are already “pumping” the CO2 where it is already increasing the plant growth.
It is called The Atmosphere

Walter Sobchak
July 20, 2021 7:32 am

What do these people have against plant food?

Steve Case
Reply to  Walter Sobchak
July 20, 2021 8:09 am

Nothing, the question is, “What do these people have against you?”

I should give credit to Paul Joseph Watson:
comment image

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Steve Case
Ed Zuiderwijk
July 20, 2021 8:09 am

The tale of two cities ends with a journey to the scaffold with guillotine welcome party.

So who’s in for the chop?

Peta of Newark
July 20, 2021 8:12 am

Not esp important because of the small quantity involved but, will we be able to let it back out again?

At some point, or there won’t be any further points, we will realise what is actually going on out there (in the real world, not inside chemically disabled minds and computers) and actually do something about it.

Those of a religious disposition might recognise what its about, esp why we were given the brains we have and also, the dextrous little fingers – especially in light of The Inevitable – as per what happened on Mars
i.e. Irreversible and terminal soil erosion

We got those brains/fingers to build tools – tools for a particular purpose.

So far so good in so far as we have in fact built the tools and found a fuel supply for them.
And, we have been given a bounteous supply of ‘stuff’ upon which to use them.
Its all there, just waiting for the get-go

Now then, all we have to do is get our brains out of a sugar/alcohol/cannabis induced lala land and put the clues together about what we are supposed to be doing.
Its really basic stuff as well, nothing at all complicated.
(No, tempting & great fun as it is, not Bar-Room Brawling about the properties of Phlogiston)

Thus, when we have doused our existing farmlands and the places currently called deserts with a good amount of crushed Basalt Rock, we are going to need a Truly Epic (more epic than an Epic Thing – this is big)..
…..a truly epic supply of Carbon Dioxide to feed (not fertilise, feed) all the greenery that starts growing on those previously barren places and other wastelands.
Don’t worry, water will sort itself. Trust me, I’m from Cumbria and have webbed feet.
Do Not Worry About Water. ok?

We even have the tools and the ‘fuel’ to do that as well – It Really Is All Laid On and ready to go.
What we will finish up doing is constructing fake (isn’t everything these days) Fake Volcanoes.
‘cept they wont be fake, they will have to be powered by the same stuff that powers Real Volcanoes

Nuclear

We will be, within a century otherwise we REALLY WILL be toast, building nukes simply to cook Limestone and thus make CO2

How crazy is that?
May you live long and prosper – just follow the recipe above and so will your kids.

Last edited 7 minutes ago by Peta of Newark
Ferdberple
July 20, 2021 8:15 am

CO2 is heavier than air. A grid scale CCS accident is inevitable.

Technology can be made fool proof. But bigger fools are invented every day.

David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Ferdberple
July 20, 2021 8:21 am

We have CO2 pipelines all over the country. We’ve been transporting CO2 from natural sources to oil fields and injecting it for EOR since the early 1970’s. While there have been a handful of well control incidents, there had never been a major accident.

