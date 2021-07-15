Announcements

And now for something completely different!

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
13 Comments

I’m writing this from downtown Seattle.

You’re probably wondering why, so here’s the deal – I’m setting up a new weekly radio program.

Oh, great! A WUWT Radio program!…. well not quite. That comes later. On Saturday I’ll be visiting with Dr. Cliff Mass at UW to talk about that, (you may recall he used to do a radio show on NPR, but they booted him when he started talking about some common sense observations) but today, the subject has nothing to do with weather or climate, but I’ll bet it’s something you’ll love.

I’m helping launch a radio show about animal behavior in Seattle. Whaaaat you say? Read on.

Many people in Northern California got burned out by the horrendous CampFire in November 2018. It disrupted lives, careers, pets and people. A friend of mine was one of those affected. She lost everything, but saved her animals.

You can read about the story here in the Chico Enterprise Record.

Enter Karpathia Kingsley, former rock music enthusiast and band member when she lived in Los Angeles. After she relocated after the devastating campfire in November 2018, she was looking to recover her career, with really most…. anything. She kept asking me about getting into radio, even though she has a face made for TV. As you’ll see in the article linked above, the “eureka moment” came when she decided to go back to school and become a certified animal behaviorist at University of Washington.

The show “Animal Calls” was born out of that. I’m the producer, at least until it can run on its own.

I also used my voice to create the whimsical opening segment. The calliope music is something I used to hear playing on riverboats on the Ohio river when I was growing up. It reminded me of circus music, and seemed appropriate for this sure to be fun and entertaining show.

The show open, click arrow to listen.

In a nutshell, this is what the show is about:

Remember the TV show “Frasier”, where he ran an on-air psychology radio show based in Seattle with the catchphrase “I’m listening”? Imagine that concept for animals, with a dose of Dr. Doolittle thrown in!

ANIMAL CALLS is a call-in show where you can ask tough questions about your pets and animals and why they behave as they do.

Karpathia Kingsley is a Certified Animal Behaviorist, with a certificate from the University of Washington in Seattle. It’s a real thing, not some mumbo jumbo.

See the website at https://animalcallsradio.com and the press release here: https://animalcallsradio.com/2021/07/15/press-release-animal-calls-debut-in-seattle/

It debuts tomorrow (Friday, July 16th) on KKNW in Seattle at Noon Pacific Time, and you can listen live at https://1150kknw.com/listen-online/ I’ll be there to make sure it all goes ok. And, for the record, I have no relationship beyond the radio program with her.

So why am I telling you this? Well, the show is entirely listener supported, at least for the moment. So, I’d like to ask my readers a favor.

Please listen to the show live Friday July 16th at noon PDT, read about it in the links above, and if you like it, please tip the host. Once the show can stand on it’s own, I’ll be back to the regularly scheduled climate wars. Just doing a good deed, because my dog Kenji, who is the only animal member of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said I should.

Thanks for your consideration – Anthony

Tip link:

4.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Herbert
July 15, 2021 1:05 pm

Anthony,
A wonderful idea and I wish you all possible success.

4
Reply
Jon R
July 15, 2021 1:18 pm

My silky stared at me incessantly yesterday. What lies behind his accusing stare???

1
Reply
Oldseadog
July 15, 2021 1:21 pm

Well done, Kenji. Gotta keep the boss busy.

No, wait ….. .

Silly me.

You are the boss, Kenji, gotta keep the staff busy.

1
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
July 15, 2021 1:21 pm

Anthony;
I wish both of you the best of luck in this endeavor.

3
Reply
tonyb
Editor
July 15, 2021 1:29 pm

The best of luck with the enterprise.

We still watch a dvd of Frasier when Tv is dull. So well put together.

I got the impression there had been a fair bit of trouble in Seattle over the last year especially with BLM etc.

Have things settled down?

tonyb

0
Reply
Anthony Watts
Author
Reply to  tonyb
July 15, 2021 1:32 pm

I’m in downtown Seattle right now, and everything seems normal.

1
Reply
Mr.
July 15, 2021 1:30 pm

Caller: “my old cat is always jumping onto the back of my chair and sniffing my hair”
Karpathia: “well serves you right for calling him Joe”

0
Reply
Insufficiently Sensitive
July 15, 2021 1:37 pm

Well, I live in Seattle too, and follow Cliff Mass for his breaths of fresh air amid the Seattle Times’s relentless AGW fear-mongering. Wasn’t a bit surprised when NPR booted him for showing photos of the wreckage of downtown Seattle after our ‘peaceful protests’ – you wouldn’t want the public to see such ‘misinformation’, if you were part of the mandatory groupthink cabal of NPR, would you.

But I was raised within earshot of a sea elephant colony in California, and will be listening acutely to ANIMAL CALLS for the grand whuffles and occasional bellows that they emit. They’d go great from the sound systems of low-rider cars in mating season.

1
Reply
Paul Johnson
July 15, 2021 1:41 pm

She doesn’t look like a Scotsman, but best of luck anyway.

1
Reply
Lewis Buckingham
July 15, 2021 1:53 pm

My Pecky the hen would approve.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 15, 2021 1:59 pm

Yes, that’s different

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
July 15, 2021 2:00 pm

I have this Norwegian Blue Parrot which appears to be dead…

0
Reply
Rich T.
July 15, 2021 2:04 pm

Good Luck with the show. Almost made a Monty Python comment.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Announcements

An End to WUWT Ad Frustration

3 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

Moving Forward – A New WUWT Reference/Resource Site

6 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

WUWT – big changes, returning to a ‘war footing’ on climate

7 months ago
Anthony Watts
Announcements

Site Move Cancelled

12 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Announcements

And now for something completely different!

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
Oil and Gas

Billy Madison Dumb: ‘Constraining oil supply is key to cutting demand’… Ron White was right!

4 hours ago
David Middleton
heat wave

The deadly heat wave of July 1936 in the middle of arguably the hottest decade on record for the US

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Myths Malthusian Myths

Malthusian Myth Busting: Easter Island Edition

12 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: