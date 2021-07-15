And now for something completely different!

I’m writing this from downtown Seattle.

You’re probably wondering why, so here’s the deal – I’m setting up a new weekly radio program.

Oh, great! A WUWT Radio program!…. well not quite. That comes later. On Saturday I’ll be visiting with Dr. Cliff Mass at UW to talk about that, (you may recall he used to do a radio show on NPR, but they booted him when he started talking about some common sense observations) but today, the subject has nothing to do with weather or climate, but I’ll bet it’s something you’ll love.

I’m helping launch a radio show about animal behavior in Seattle. Whaaaat you say? Read on.

Many people in Northern California got burned out by the horrendous CampFire in November 2018. It disrupted lives, careers, pets and people. A friend of mine was one of those affected. She lost everything, but saved her animals.

You can read about the story here in the Chico Enterprise Record.

Enter Karpathia Kingsley, former rock music enthusiast and band member when she lived in Los Angeles. After she relocated after the devastating campfire in November 2018, she was looking to recover her career, with really most…. anything. She kept asking me about getting into radio, even though she has a face made for TV. As you’ll see in the article linked above, the “eureka moment” came when she decided to go back to school and become a certified animal behaviorist at University of Washington.



The show “Animal Calls” was born out of that. I’m the producer, at least until it can run on its own.

I also used my voice to create the whimsical opening segment. The calliope music is something I used to hear playing on riverboats on the Ohio river when I was growing up. It reminded me of circus music, and seemed appropriate for this sure to be fun and entertaining show.

The show open, click arrow to listen.

In a nutshell, this is what the show is about:

Remember the TV show “Frasier”, where he ran an on-air psychology radio show based in Seattle with the catchphrase “I’m listening”? Imagine that concept for animals, with a dose of Dr. Doolittle thrown in! ANIMAL CALLS is a call-in show where you can ask tough questions about your pets and animals and why they behave as they do. Karpathia Kingsley is a Certified Animal Behaviorist, with a certificate from the University of Washington in Seattle. It’s a real thing, not some mumbo jumbo.

See the website at https://animalcallsradio.com and the press release here: https://animalcallsradio.com/2021/07/15/press-release-animal-calls-debut-in-seattle/

It debuts tomorrow (Friday, July 16th) on KKNW in Seattle at Noon Pacific Time, and you can listen live at https://1150kknw.com/listen-online/ I’ll be there to make sure it all goes ok. And, for the record, I have no relationship beyond the radio program with her.

So why am I telling you this? Well, the show is entirely listener supported, at least for the moment. So, I’d like to ask my readers a favor.

Please listen to the show live Friday July 16th at noon PDT, read about it in the links above, and if you like it, please tip the host. Once the show can stand on it’s own, I’ll be back to the regularly scheduled climate wars. Just doing a good deed, because my dog Kenji, who is the only animal member of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said I should.

Thanks for your consideration – Anthony

Tip link:

