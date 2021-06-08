Carbon dioxide

NASA Map Gives Most Accurate Space-Based View of LA’s Carbon Dioxide

Charles Rotter
From NASA

Jun 7, 2021

This animation shows the accumulation of data from NASA’s OCO-3 instrument used to create a map of carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations that covers about 50 square miles (80 square kilometers) of the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The highest concentrations are in yellow.Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Such detailed maps could help policymakers choose the most effective ways of cutting carbon emissions.

Using data from NASA’s Orbiting Carbon Observatory 3 (OCO-3) instrument on the International Space Station, researchers have released one of the most accurate maps ever made from space of the human influence on carbon dioxide (CO2) in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The map shows tiny variations in airborne CO2 from one mile of the giant L.A. Basin to the next.

The highest CO2 readings, in yellow on the map, are on the west side of downtown L.A. – a densely populated area with congested freeways and CO2-emitting industries. Yellow indicates atmospheric CO2 elevated by five or more molecules out of every million molecules of air, or five parts per million. That’s equivalent to the amount that global atmospheric CO2 is rising globally on average every two years

The animation shows five adjoining swaths of data the OCO-3 instrument collected over the metropolitan area to create a map of CO2 concentrations that covers about 50 square miles (80 square kilometers). Each pixel is about 1.3 miles (2.2 kilometers); the color indicates how much higher the concentration of CO2 is in that spot than in clean desert air north of the city (measured at NASA’s Armstrong Research Center, upper right).

Most of the increasing CO2 in the global atmosphere comes from humans burning fossil fuels for energy, and 70% of that comes from cities. Los Angeles has set goals for cutting its carbon emissions. This type of data can help decision makers choose the most effective policies to reach those goals and to measure the effectiveness of new regulations. Data from ground level provides critical local measurements, but satellite data is equally necessary because it covers a wider area and also measures CO2 throughout the entire depth of the atmosphere.

The International Space Station, which hosts the OCO-3 instrument, circles Earth between 52 degrees north and 52 degrees south latitudes – about the latitudes of London and Patagonia. Almost all cities on Earth come within its view on average once every three days. The OCO-3 team at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California schedules measurements at up to 40 locations a day. Most of these targets are high-CO2-emitting cities.

The instrument consists of a telescope and three spectrometers, a kind of instrument that analyzes wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum of sunlight to find the spectral “fingerprint” of carbon dioxide. The telescope swivels rapidly to collect as many adjoining swaths of data as possible over a targeted location within two minutes. OCO-3 usually collects a single swath of data as it orbits, like its predecessor the OCO-2 mission (which is still operating), but it’s designed to create snapshot maps like this one to give researchers a more complete picture of emissions from cities and other areas of interest.

The maps were published this week in a paper in the journal Remote Sensing of Environment.

Jane J. Lee / Ian J. O’Neill
Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif.

Lewis Buckingham
June 8, 2021 2:26 am

It would be interesting to see what NASA shows about the CO2 plumes around Hawaii and their impact on the measurement of global ‘well mixed’ CO2

Peta of Newark
June 8, 2021 2:28 am

Never more appropriate..

From utube comments:
completely timeless, the u.k had so much in the 90’s now we have f**k all is what this reminds me off

Now. Lets find out what NASA are NOT telling us

Kai Dahlqvist
June 8, 2021 2:43 am

50 square miles is more like 130 square kilometers, not 80!

Ron Long
June 8, 2021 2:59 am

The OCO-3 imaging spectrometer appears to be capable of discriminating between CO2 and other atmospheric gases, however it does have a very large pixel, due to the slow charge rate of the imager (and the satellite is going 18,000 miles per hour). The issue here is what Lewis Buckingham alludes to (above), what is the total distribution of CO2 around the earth? Followed by, what is the anthropogenic versus natural component? Followed by, why do we care about plant food which is generally close to the lower limit for life?

Herbert
June 8, 2021 3:06 am

So it has taken 11 co-authors and a satellite to find that there are comparatively small spatial variations of X CO2 in the LA Basin and that in inner city LA there are more CO 2 molecules than elsewhere.
Perhaps the authors should be informed-
1.Carbon Dioxide is not a pollutant.
2.CO2 is a natural part of the Earth’s atmosphere (NASA).It is the nutrient of photosynthesis and essential to all life on earth.
3.CO2 levels in the atmosphere are .04% (~419 ppm.) (Source :Mauna Loa).
4.CO2 is not toxic until 5% ( 50,000 ppm) concentration ( Source:Hepple and Benson (2001), “A Review of Human Health and Ecological Risks due to CO2 exposure”).
5.Any detrimental effects of CO2 including chronic exposure to 3% (30,000 ppm) are reversible (Source: op.cit.).
6.OSHA, NIOSH and ACGIH occupational exposure standards are 0.5%(5000 ppm.)CO2.
7.Submarine crews live and work in a CO2 enriched environment of 3500 ppm.to 4100 ppm.on average.
8.The area around your mouth on exhaling approximates 40,000 ppm CO2 concentration.
The whole paper is unhelpful.

M Courtney
June 8, 2021 3:18 am

5ppm in a snapshot is interesting. How quickly does that smooth out?

And let’s be honest here, 5ppm would never be spotted in any proxy like ice cores.
This shows that CO2 emissions are minuscule compared with the background.

Will they accumulate? 5ppm is hardly likely to overwhelm the reservoirs for CO2.

