NOAA predicts another active Atlantic hurricane season

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
14 Comments

Reposted from a NOAA email.

May 20, 2021 NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020. 

For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected. NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence. The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30. 

“Now is the time for communities along the coastline as well as inland to get prepared for the dangers that hurricanes can bring,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “The experts at NOAA are poised to deliver life-saving early warnings and forecasts to communities, which will also help minimize the economic impacts of storms.”

Last month, NOAA updated the statistics used to determine when hurricane seasons are above-, near-, or below-average relative to the latest climate record. Based on this update an average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which 7 become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes. 

El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are currently in the neutral phase, with the possibility of the return of La Nina later in the hurricane season. “ENSO-neutral and La Nina support the conditions associated with the ongoing high-activity era,” said Matthew Rosencrans, lead seasonal hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “Predicted warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon will likely be factors in this year’s overall activity.” Scientists at NOAA also continue to study how climate change is impacting the strength and frequency of tropical cyclones.  

“Although NOAA scientists don’t expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community,” said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator. “The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season.”

In an effort to continuously enhance hurricane forecasting, NOAA made several updates to products and services that will improve hurricane forecasting during the 2021 season.

Last year’s record-breaking season serves as a reminder to all residents in coastal regions or areas prone to inland flooding from rainfall to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season. 

“With hurricane season starting on June 1, now is the time to get ready and advance disaster resilience in our communities,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Visit Ready.gov and Listo.gov to learn and take the steps to prepare yourself and others in your household. Download the FEMA app to sign-up for a variety of alerts and to access preparedness information. Purchase flood insurance to protect your greatest asset, your home. And, please encourage your neighbors, friends and coworkers to also get ready for the upcoming season.”   

NOAA also issued seasonal hurricane outlooks for the eastern and central Pacific basins, and  will provide an update to the Atlantic outlook in early August, just prior to the peak of the season.

Visit FEMA’s Ready.gov to be prepared for the start of hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center’s website at hurricanes.gov throughout the season to stay current on watches and warnings.

NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict changes in the Earth’s environment, from the depths of the ocean to the surface of the sun, and to conserve and manage our coastal and marine resources. Join us on Twitter, Facebook and our other social media channels. Visit our news and features page.
14 Comments
Steve Case
May 20, 2021 6:12 pm

May 20, 2021 NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season

Has NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center ever not predicted another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season?

8
Reply
Mike
May 20, 2021 6:14 pm

Must be getting colder is it?

3
Reply
Dave Fair
May 20, 2021 6:16 pm

The NOAA website has a March 31, 2021 featured news article on climate change making tropical cyclones (TC) stronger. Their analysis is based on upward TC trends from 1980. Starting the analysis earlier will show no upward trend. Lies from our government.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Dave Fair
5
Reply
dk_
May 20, 2021 6:23 pm

I don’t gamble, but if no one agreed on what normal meant, what does 60% chance of above normal mean? What does near-normal mean? Do you bet on the jockeys, the trainers, or the horse nobblers near the stables?

3
Reply
noaaprogrammer
Reply to  dk_
May 20, 2021 6:45 pm

…also, what constitutes defining the 2020 season as record-breaking?:

“Last year’s record-breaking season serves as a reminder to all residents in coastal regions … to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season.” 

1
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
May 20, 2021 6:36 pm

Big Joe ?

Care to go over Weatherbells’ forecast ?

TIA .

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
May 20, 2021 6:42 pm

Which are what? Why should I have to research your assertion? You should provide references here to prove you are not just a troll.

0
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 20, 2021 7:02 pm

Mr Istvan, I don’t assume to speak for Joe Bastardi .
I know he has a forecast ; don’t want to misstate it .

Weatherbell.com .

Hopefully Joe has time to speak about their forecast .

0
Reply
ggm
May 20, 2021 6:39 pm

This is great news! If they’ve predicted a very active season, that almost guarantees it’ll be quiet. It’s like the BoM here in Australia. When ever they predict an upcoming “dry” or “hot” season, it almost always turns out wet and cold (and vice versa).

3
Reply
Tom in Florida
May 20, 2021 6:54 pm

I don’t know ayone who cares about the prediction. There could be only one and if it hits your area and you are not prepared you are in trouble.

2
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
May 20, 2021 7:16 pm

Is that a NOAA prediction or a Wish List?

2
Reply
Dave O.
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
May 20, 2021 7:50 pm

NOAA is hoping for more “climate emergency” talking points.

0
Reply
The Fringe
May 20, 2021 7:29 pm

we are already forecasting a hit on the Texas coast tomorrow night from a feature in the western gulf, named or not squalls to tropical storm force are likely. Feature in the Atlantic is just yet another named event over cold water that originated out of the northern branch, weatherbell.com forecasts impact, and here is our April forecast with the Impact areas. We put out our numbers first in March, then the areas we feel most likely to be hit in April. https://www.weatherbell.com/april-2021-hurricane-forecast-update. Also in the forecast is last years forecast and results. Hope you will look

0
Reply
Leo Smith
May 20, 2021 7:52 pm

I predict that Hurricane Mindy will be a complete b1tch in response to being given such a dreadful name.

Last edited 29 seconds ago by Leo Smith
0
Reply
