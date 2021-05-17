Greenland ice sheet

Greenland becoming darker, warmer as its snow ages and changes shape

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
11 Comments

‘Blocking’ weather pattern brings less fresh snow and increases ice sheet melt

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: DARTMOUTH RESEARCHER GABRIEL LEWIS MEASURES REFLECTIVITY ON GREENLAND’S ICE SHEET DURING A 2016 RESEARCH EXPEDITION. ACCORDING TO A DARTMOUTH RESEARCH PAPER, A REDUCTION IN FRESH SNOWFALL HAS CAUSED PARTS OF… view more CREDIT: PHOTO BY FORREST MCCARTHY

A weather pattern that pushes snowfall away from parts of Greenland’s ice sheet is causing the continent to become darker and warmer, according to Dartmouth research published in Geophysical Research Letters.

The reduction in the amount of fresh, light-colored snow exposes older, darker snow on the surface of the ice sheet. The resulting decrease in reflectivity, known as albedo, causes the ice to absorb more heat, also likely contributing to faster melting.

“As snow ages, even over hours to a few days, you get this reduction in reflectivity, and that’s why the fresh snow is so important,” said Erich Osterberg, associate professor of earth sciences at Dartmouth and the principal investigator of the study.

According to the research, the decrease in snowfall is the result of “atmospheric blocking” in which persistent high-pressure systems hover over the ice sheet for up to weeks at a time. The systems, which have increased over Greenland since the mid-1990s, push snowstorms to the north, hold warmer air over Western Greenland, and reduce light-blocking cloud cover.

“It’s like a triple whammy effect,” Osterberg said. “This all contributes to Greenland melting faster and faster.”

According to the research, the result isn’t only less snowfall, it’s a different type of snow on the surface.

As snowflakes melt or evaporate, they become rounded and less reflective than newer, crystal-shaped snow. This causes the snow surface to become darker. According to the research team, a 1% change in reflectivity across Greenland’s ice sheet could cause an additional 25 gigatons of ice to be lost over three years.

“Fresh snow looks like what you would draw in a kindergarten class or cut from a piece of paper – it’s got all these really sharp points, and that’s because it’s extremely cold in the atmosphere when the snow falls,” said Gabriel Lewis, the first author of the study, who conducted the research as a PhD candidate at Dartmouth. “Once it falls and sits on the surface of the ice sheet in the sun, it changes shape and the snow grains become larger over time.”

The team gathered data for the study during a two-summer 2,700-mile snowmobile trek across a region of Greenland’s ice sheet known as the western percolation zone.

The researchers found only about 1 part per billion of impurities in the snow. This helped them determine that the changing shape of snowflakes, forced by the persistent high-pressure systems, was the likely cause of the darkening, rather than soot, dust, or microorganisms.

“It’s some of the cleanest snow in the world,” said Lewis, “In our research area, the impurities do not appear to be enough to account for the change in albedo other research teams have reported.”

According to research cited in the study, the Greenland ice sheet has warmed about 2.7 degrees Celsius (4.85 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1982. The continent is experiencing the greatest melt and runoff rates in the last 450 years, at a minimum, and likely the greatest rates in the last 7,000 years.

###

From EurekAlert!

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nick Schroeder
May 17, 2021 10:08 am

More albedo and the Earth cools.
Less albedo and the Earth warms.
No albedo and the Earth cooks.
That is NOT what RGHE theory predicts.
Actually, that the albedo cools the earth directly CONTRADICTS RGHE theory!

The earth is cooler with the atmosphere/albedo not warmer.
The “extra” warming energy downwelling from the GHGs theoretically originates with the surface upwelling that “extra” energy as a BB. As demonstrated by experiment, that is not possible.
https://principia-scientific.org/debunking-the-greenhouse-gas-theory-with-a-boiling-water-pot/

If either of these points stands, greenhouse theory fails and man caused climate change collapses.

0
Reply
dk_
May 17, 2021 10:10 am

“The continent is experiencing the greatest melt and runoff rates in the last 450 years, at a minimum, and likely the greatest rates in the last 7,000 years.”

Does anyone else see that the final sentence is not attributed to anyone in the article, or even the secondary study? Without attribution, this is entirely the work of the publisher, not science, maybe not even the credited writer. Just slant. One of the oldest editorial tricks in the book! It sets the tone for the entire piece, and gains credibility from the rest of the article.

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  dk_
May 17, 2021 10:24 am

Good observation … They justify their disingenuous assertions with:

According to research cited in the study …

That citation could be completely at odds with the conclusions of the study, yet the casual reader could rightly assume it has the blessing of the authors.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Rory Forbes
May 17, 2021 10:58 am

Except as written, the phrase does not apply to the last sentence. It just looks like the author read the other study. No where in the article or the public abstract is this other research study actually cited. We do not know if the Dartmouth study authors or participants agreed with either sentence in the last paragraph, just that the author disengenuously claims that Dartmouth endorsed the mythical study’s finding.
If found, it may say exactly that, and the Dartmouth study may agree, but without reference you are expected to believe that last paragraph has the same value as the rest of the piece.

0
Reply
dk_
May 17, 2021 10:20 am

Second pass
The original release is posted https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-05/dc-gbd051621.php

Eurekalert puts this disclaimer on the bottom of the article after the last line:

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.

Below that, on Eurekalert list the named media contact with a darmouth.edu e-mail and web side url.

There is no listed author for the piece. No one is visibly, credibly responsible for adding the last bit of non-scientific propaganda to the news release. No one in the article or in the cited study in the same paragraph is said to have made the final claim.

1
Reply
Caligula Jones
Reply to  dk_
May 17, 2021 10:33 am

That, and they’ve elevated Greenland to its own continent…

I’m going to go with a 20-something “senior science editor” with a social sciences degree.

2
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Caligula Jones
May 17, 2021 10:59 am

Read third pass. You get your prize!

0
Reply
Climate believer
May 17, 2021 10:42 am

Not so long ago “the science” said Global Warming™ would increase snowfall over Greenland.

Funny never heard them talking about any “atmospheric blocking”.

#settledscience

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
May 17, 2021 10:49 am

The continent is experiencing the greatest melt and runoff rates in the last 450 years, at a minimum, and likely the greatest rates in the last 7,000 years.

The source of the preceeding statement appears to be a place where the sun never shines.

0
Reply
dk_
May 17, 2021 10:51 am

Third pass
The entire identical article is simultaneously publised at Earth.com url: https://www.earth.com/news/lack-of-fresh-snowfall-causes-greenland-to-melt-faster/

On that site, the author is listed:

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Staff Writer

Do not click on her name in the earth.com article. The associated url with Chrissy Sexton as of this writing the link is suspicious.

On Earth.com web site https://www.earth.com/staff/, Chrissy’s short self-written bio in-part states:

I am currently studying human services at East Tennessee State University, and previously studied media communications and cyber security.

Two quotes from Earth.com’s “take action save earth” page https://www.earth.com/take-action-save-earth/

What may be less obvious are the human-caused changes to the Earth

that aren’t so beautiful. Oceans are rising and becoming more acidic,

unpredictable weather patterns are emerging, and entire species

are vanishing along with our forests.

and

It is more urgent than ever before that we, as global citizens, take action in educating ourselves on the human and industrial actions that are changing our climate. It is equally important that we do everything we can to conserve the planet that our lives depend upon.

The same page, lists eight of the three pages of organizational contributors to Earth.com, starting with WWF, ending (this page) with NatureServe (Included are images of actual tree hugging). I noted five legal action organizations on the pages I glanced at. Several organizations are associated with claims made in public and in some courts similar in ideology to the two “Take Action” statements obove

I don’t know if the original scientific department at Dartmouth authorized this specific sentence. The abstract and plain language summary at the link make me suspicious, but the author and media department do not cite the source of information. This taints the entire release not as journalism, but as propaganda.

A web search just on a partial text string showed several media organizations besides Eurekalert treating this as if it was news.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Greenland ice sheet

Lakes on Greenland Ice Sheet can drain huge amounts of water, even in winter

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Greenland ice sheet

Greenland Ice Mass Loss Below Average In 2020

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
Greenland ice sheet

Greenland melting likely increased by bacteria in sediment

4 months ago
Charles Rotter
Greenland ice sheet

Newly Discovered Greenland Plume Drives Thermal Activities in the Arctic

5 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Greenland ice sheet

Greenland becoming darker, warmer as its snow ages and changes shape

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

BBC Climate Check–April 2021

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #455

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Fake News

Fact checking Steven Koonin’s Fact Checkers

13 hours ago
Andy May
%d bloggers like this: