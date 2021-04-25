Climate News

John Kerry, Biden’s ‘climate czar’ admits U.S. carbon dioxide emission cuts are pointless

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
21 Comments

Caught on video: John Kerry admitted U.S. CO2 emissions cuts are pointless at Joe Biden’s #LeadersClimateSummit.

Watch the video:

h/t to Steve Milloy.

He also said essentially the same thing back in 2015:

From the YouTube video:

“The fact is that even if every single American citizen biked to work, carpooled to school, used only solar panels to power their homes – if we each planted a dozen trees – if we somehow eliminated all of our domestic greenhouse gas emissions – guess what? That still wouldn’t be enough to offset the carbon pollution coming from the rest of the world. If all the industrialized nations went down to zero emissions – remember what I just said – all the industrial nations went down to zero emissions, it wouldn’t be enough – not when more than 65 percent of the world’s carbon pollution comes from the developing world.”

Reference for that statement:

Tom Halla
April 25, 2021 12:38 pm

But Lurch will push for virtue signaling anyway. A dreadful though would have been Kerry as President in 2004. I think he would have made Carter or Wilson look wise.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 25, 2021 12:44 pm

Biden is already making Carter look good. He is that awful.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
April 25, 2021 12:53 pm

But he is a good wind surfer … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/R8l9API

Notanacademic
April 25, 2021 12:39 pm

Tw* t!

Alastair gray
Reply to  Notanacademic
April 25, 2021 12:46 pm

Which c***t you talking about the Un-Merry Kerry or Mr Halla

Notanacademic
Reply to  Alastair gray
April 25, 2021 12:50 pm

The one with equine characteristics.

Steve Case
April 25, 2021 12:49 pm

In other words, it’s not about climate.

Richard Page
Reply to  Steve Case
April 25, 2021 1:05 pm

And never has been. It’s always been about financial parity – taking from the richer countries and giving to the poorer countries. Because that has worked ever so well in the past.

Paul S.
April 25, 2021 1:05 pm

“Carbon Pollution” It’s carbon dioxide and it certainly is not pollution. Kerry is an idiot

fretslider
April 25, 2021 1:07 pm

He really is quite, quite mad.

But then, aren’t they all. Only carbon based life forms like Kerry would declare war on Carbon dioxide.

Vuk
April 25, 2021 1:15 pm

Not only the U.S. but all CO2 emission cuts are more than pointless, they are damaging to the less well off people as well as biodiversity.

ResourceGuy
April 25, 2021 1:22 pm

I’m scared, really scared….of John Kerry and his marching orders and message and understanding of science.

Joel O'Bryan
April 25, 2021 1:26 pm

John Kerry still insisting the US destroy its economy for climate virtue makes him the dumbest person in DC.
A Billy Madison Life-time Achievement Award doesn’t do enough justice to how dumb John Kerry is.

ResourceGuy
April 25, 2021 1:27 pm

Even if you had the technology and the taxpayer funded machines to remove CO2 from the atmosphere, could you be confident in Commander Kerry stopping the reduction on command for a whole planet? As Mad Magazine would say….Worry!

Kenji
April 25, 2021 1:34 pm

“We still have to get carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere”

I had to watch the video twice … just to confirm Kerry’s complete and thorough idiocy. These people are a bigger threat to the environment than fossil fuels could ever possibly be.

Rob Robertson
Reply to  Kenji
April 25, 2021 1:50 pm

Staggering in its stupidity! Yes, let’s get CO2 out of the atmosphere and then watch the planet die.

Bruce Cobb
April 25, 2021 1:37 pm

We made, or helped make our Green sword, and now we must fall upon it.
To save the planet, that’s why!

ResourceGuy
April 25, 2021 1:37 pm

John Kerry in 2030:

Help!! I can’t turn off the CO2 drop machines. The knob is not working!! There is no response to the commands.

ResourceGuy
April 25, 2021 1:45 pm

Paying large U.S. companies to remove CO2 from the atmosphere with income tax credits is going to be a runaway train disaster.

ResourceGuy
April 25, 2021 1:46 pm

I didn’t mow the grass this weekend. Send my tax credit for that along with my stay home from work stimulus payment.

Anti-griff
April 25, 2021 1:48 pm

Kerry is pointless ….clueless….and useless….but not faceless.

