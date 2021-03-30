Astronomy

Stellar eggs near galactic center hatching into baby stars

Charles Rotter
NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF NATURAL SCIENCES

Research News

Gas moving toward us is shown in blue and gas moving away from us is shown in red. CREDIT: ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), LU et al.

Astronomers found a number of stellar eggs containing baby stars around the center of the Milky Way using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA). Previous studies had suggested that the environment there is too harsh to form stars. These findings indicate that star formation is more resilient than researchers thought.

Stars form in stellar eggs, cosmic clouds of gas and dust which collapse due to gravity. If something interferes with the gravity driven contraction, star formation will be suppressed. There are many potential sources of interference near the Galactic Center. Strong turbulence can stir up the clouds and prevent them from contracting, or strong magnetic fields can support the gas against self-gravitational collapse. Previous observations indicated that star formation near the Galactic Center is much less efficient.

To investigate the mysteries of the suppressed star formation, a team led by Xing Lu, an astronomer at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, used ALMA to observe regions near the Galactic Center which contain ample gas, but no known star formation. Surprisingly, the team discovered more than 800 dense cores of gas and dust.

“The discovery leads to the question of whether they are actually ‘stellar eggs’ or not.” explains Lu. To answer this question, the team again used ALMA to search for energetic gas outflows which are indicative of stars forming in stellar eggs. Thanks to ALMA’s high sensitivity and high spatial resolution, they detected 43 small and faint outflows in the clouds. Lu comments, “our observations prove that even in the strongly disturbed areas around the Galactic Center, baby stars still form.”

The research team is now analyzing ALMA’s higher resolution observation data to better understand the processes driving the gas outflows and star formation near the Galactic Center.

From EurekAlert!

Vuk
March 30, 2021 2:23 am

As the space expands (red shift) and galaxies drift apart, gravity keeps pulling stars back, i.e. outwards acceleration of expansion is exactly balanced by inward acceleration of gravity. If large mass’ gravity overrides the space expansion then the expansion could not have started since the mass concentration and gravity was much stronger in the early Universe. It is a bit odd that two are so evenly balanced that no intra-galctic shift in either direction has been observed (goldielocks galaxies)

Mark - Helsinki
March 30, 2021 2:23 am

“Stars form in stellar eggs, cosmic clouds of gas and dust which collapse due to gravity”

This is not how stars actually form. That’s a decade out of date.
Starts are observed forming with only 20-30% of the alleged required density of “gas and dust” required by theory.
Something else also, other than gravity, assists in condensing gas and dust

Lars Silen
March 30, 2021 2:26 am

If electrical forces are involved then there is nothing strange. If the only explanation is gravity then it is mysterious!

paranoid goy
March 30, 2021 2:45 am

Oh, where to start! “Turbulence”? “Previous studies”? “Stellar eggs”?
It is okay to speculate, we must speculate, speculation is what makes for science. Spreading your speculations as scientific gospel, on the other hand, makes for terrible nonsense ideas like black holes and dark matter, and every few years, somebody sees something real that splats “cosmig egg” all over your face.
For those who enjoy the illusion of an expanding universe, I dare you to think about red shift in an isotropic universe, but this time, instead of the two dimensions of your TV, think in the four dimensions of space, and time.
…and now they tell us the Andromeda galaxy had a change of heart, turned around, and is about to crash into us, probably it wants to go visit the loo one more time, back at the Big Bang Bathroom, which, in an isotropic universe, should be somewhere just down the road from #44 Idjit street, Hubbaloo, Crazyfornia, or wherever the latest telescope is being built.
Ya’ll realise an isotropic universe means we sit at the centre, just like the Church told Copernicus, right?
The more things change…

