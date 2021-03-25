Radiative Imbalance

Claim: Direct Observations Confirm that Humans are Throwing Earth’s Energy Budget off Balance

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
21 Comments

From NASA

Earth is on a budget – an energy budget. Our planet is constantly trying to balance the flow of energy in and out of Earth’s system. But human activities are throwing that off balance, causing our planet to warm in response.

Radiative energy enters Earth’s system from the sunlight that shines on our planet. Some of this energy reflects off of Earth’s surface or atmosphere back into space. The rest gets absorbed, heats the planet, and is then emitted as thermal radiative energy the same way that black asphalt gets hot and radiates heat on a sunny day. Eventually this energy also heads toward space, but some of it gets re-absorbed by clouds and greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The absorbed energy may also be emitted back toward Earth, where it will warm the surface even more.

Adding more components that absorb radiation – like greenhouse gases – or removing those that reflect it – like aerosols – throws off Earth’s energy balance, and causes more energy to be absorbed by Earth instead of escaping into space. This is called a radiative forcing, and it’s the dominant way human activities are affecting the climate.

A simplified animation of Earth's planetary energy balance.

A simplified animation of Earth’s planetary energy balance: A planet’s energy budget is balanced between incoming (yellow) and outgoing radiation (red). On Earth, natural and human-caused processes affect the amount of energy received as well as emitted back to space. This study filters out variations in Earth’s energy budget due to feedback processes, revealing the energy changes caused by aerosols and greenhouse gas emissions.Credits: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image LabDownload the panels in this GIF from NASA Goddard’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Climate modelling predicts that human activities are causing the release of greenhouse gases and aerosols that are affecting Earth’s energy budget. Now, a NASA study has confirmed these predictions with direct observations for the first time: radiative forcings are increasing due to human actions, affecting the planet’s energy balance and ultimately causing climate change. The paper was published online March 25, 2021, in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

“This is the first calculation of the total radiative forcing of Earth using global observations, accounting for the effects of aerosols and greenhouse gases,” said Ryan Kramer, first author on the paper and a researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. “It’s direct evidence that human activities are causing changes to Earth’s energy budget.”

NASA’s Clouds and the Earth’s Radiant Energy System (CERES) project studies the flow of radiation at the top of Earth’s atmosphere. A series of CERES instruments have continuously flown on satellites since 1997. Each measures how much energy enters Earth’s system and how much leaves, giving the overall net change in radiation. That data, in combination with other data sources such as ocean heat measurements, shows that there’s an energy imbalance on our planet.

“But it doesn’t tell us what factors are causing changes in the energy balance,” said Kramer.

Globes of atmospheric data, showing the math of absorbed solar energy minus outgoing longwave energy equals net radiation.

Other satellites and instruments – like CERES – monitor incoming energy from the Sun and energy that is emitted back into space.Credits: NASA’s Scientific Visualization StudioDownload this image from NASA Goddard’s Scientific Visualization Studio

This study used a new technique to parse out how much of the total energy change is caused by humans. The researchers calculated how much of the imbalance was caused by fluctuations in factors that are often naturally occurring, such as water vapor, clouds, temperature and surface albedo (essentially the brightness or reflectivity of Earth’s surface). For example, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS) instrument on NASA’s Aqua satellite measures water vapor in Earth’s atmosphere. Water vapor absorbs energy in the form of heat, so changes in water vapor will affect how much energy ultimately leaves Earth’s system. The researchers calculated the energy change caused by each of these natural factors, then subtracted the values from the total. The portion leftover is the radiative forcing.

The team found that human activities have caused the radiative forcing on Earth to increase by about 0.5 Watts per square meter from 2003 to 2018. The increase is mostly from greenhouse gases emissions from things like power generation, transport and industrial manufacturing. Reduced reflective aerosols are also contributing to the imbalance.

The new technique is computationally faster than previous model-based methods, allowing researchers to monitor radiative forcing in almost real time. The method could be used to track how human emissions are affecting the climate, monitor how well various mitigation efforts are working, and evaluate models to predict future changes to the climate.

“Creating a direct record of radiative forcing calculated from observations will allow us to evaluate how well climate models can simulate these forcings,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies (GISS) in New York City. “This will allow us to make more confident projections about how the climate will change in the future.”

Header image caption: A NASA supercomputer model shows how greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide (CO2) – a key driver of global warming – fluctuate in Earth’s atmosphere throughout the year. Higher concentrations are shown in red. Credits: NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio / NASA’s Global Modeling and Assimilation OfficeDownload this image from NASA Goddard’s Scientific Visualization Studio.

By Sofie Bates
NASA’s Earth Science News Team

Last Updated: Mar 25, 2021Editor: Sofie Bates

21 Comments
lee
March 25, 2021 10:14 pm

The claim is of Direct Observational evidence. But the paper says – “This fundamental metric has not been directly observed globally” and then “We apply radiative kernels to satellite observations to disentangle these components and find all‐sky instantaneous radiative forcing has increased 0.53±0.11 W/m2 from 2003 through 2018, accounting for positive trends in the total planetary radiative imbalance.”

But they can somehow get realistic outcomes by modelling and especially clouds to get “all‐sky” forcing.

Of course I could be wrong.

Have they got rid of all the uncertainties in the earth’s energy budget?

Last edited 2 hours ago by lee
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  lee
March 25, 2021 10:40 pm

They simply ignored all the unknown forcings and uncertainties in those values that swamp their 1/2 Watt/sm value. That’s how. They assume the system doesn’t regulate or compensate for forcing changes. Total crap in the face of 4 billion years of obvious evidence to the contrary.

fred250
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
March 25, 2021 11:10 pm

Like that graph from Trenberth or someone equally DUMB

+/- several W/m² on all fluxes, yet the said the outcome was +0.6 W/m²

Quite bizarre !

I suspect this will be just the same.

Certainly still seems to be based on a flat, non-rotational Earth. 😉

Last edited 1 hour ago by fred250
Mike
Reply to  lee
March 25, 2021 10:43 pm

Have they got rid of all the uncertainties in the earth’s energy budget?”

Have they got rid of ANY of the uncertainties in the earth’s energy budget?

Richard (the cynical one)
March 25, 2021 10:23 pm

If the woefully simplistic model were an accurate representation of the infinitely complex reality, then maybe. Otherwise,

Ted
March 25, 2021 10:26 pm

They seem to claim that anything not accounted for by the measured natural factors must be the result of human forcing. Undersea volcanic activity is certainly not measured and the SWARM data on magnetic fields is not mentioned in the supporting information. In addition, the CERES website only mentions using SORCE data for TSI, so it may be missing the fluctuations at different wavelengths, masking the changes in solar effects. And that’s just the known unknowns.

Joel O'Bryan
March 25, 2021 10:37 pm

Willis has beat this CERES radiation outgoing budget dead horse many times and then flogged it some more… for good measure.
The “NASA team’s” “0.5 Watts per square meter from 2003 to 2018”, is deep in the noise of a +/- 4 Watts per sm of global cloud variability, and thus makes it unknown albedo forcing changes to the total global radiative in vs. out energy budget.
This AGU paper is Total junk science because the known “unknowns” (uncertainty) is much larger than their assumed forcing changes. Complete junk science claims.

So there is no way that mankind’s fingerprint can be found in this CERES data. It is data of only a few decades compared to the millennia which we have human experiences on both much warmer and colder periods.

Last edited 2 hours ago by joelobryan
Mike
March 25, 2021 10:42 pm

Not proof of anything. Simplistic nonsense.

fred250
Reply to  Mike
March 25, 2021 11:12 pm

“Simplistic nonsense.”

.
Gavin Schmidt is involved.. what would you expect !

Mike
March 25, 2021 10:54 pm

What about a change in clouds over that time?
What about changes in oceanic heat dissipation?

Alexy Scherbakoff
March 25, 2021 11:01 pm

Show me your algorithm or you can “F” off.

fred250
March 25, 2021 11:04 pm

With Gavin Schmidt involved, you KNOW its a mathematical/statistical scam of some sort.

n.n
March 25, 2021 11:16 pm

They constructed a new and improved hashing function to reduce the complexity of the system to manageable clusters. Now they need to compare their model to observation, assess how much information was lost, and calculate the fit in different frames of reference.

Patrick MJD
March 25, 2021 11:21 pm

Modelling, animations? Yawn!

ggm
March 25, 2021 11:23 pm

It says : “The new technique is computationally faster than previous model-based methods
So they are not “directly observing” anything – it’s just a different computer model.
Junk science.

Philip Mulholland
March 26, 2021 12:00 am

So it is GIGO only done faster?
Maybe it needs to be called Giddyup.

NIKKI
March 26, 2021 12:16 am

This is BS

Edim
March 26, 2021 12:16 am

“Eventually this energy also heads toward space, but some of it gets re-absorbed by clouds and greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.”
Some of it gets “re-absorbed” by the bulk of the atmosphere (N2 and O2) as well, due to the bulk movement (convection), “instead of escaping into space”. The difference is, N2 and O2 can hardly radiate and need to transfer the heat to the “greenhouse gases” first. The bulk of the atmosphere insulates the surface. This is basic heat transfer.

Stephen Wilde
March 26, 2021 12:16 am

They won’t have included a figure for the extent to which a change in the speed of the convective overturning cycle occurs in order to neutralise any radiative imbalances.
Any radiative imbalance causes a change to the lapse rate slope determined by the amount of atmospheric mass floating in the gravity field which in turn causes a change in the average rate of convection.
Changing the rate of convective overturning means that any ‘excess’ energy in an atmosphere is returned to the surface faster which accelerates radiation to space from the surface thereby offsetting the imbalance.
Thus there is no net change in average surface temperature, just a minuscule change in the established climate zones which is indiscernible compared to natural variability.

John Pickens
March 26, 2021 12:35 am

Does this mean we can call it “global warming” again? I notice that the article calls it “climate change”, but seems to only report global warming as the anthropogenic effect.

Now when the warming doesn’t occur in any greater magnitude than the recovery from the Little Ice Age, can we finally call this whole scam disproven?

paranoid goy
March 26, 2021 12:54 am

I remember when I was new to this site. I thought these quoted papers were the work of the site owners; how I laughed at their stupidity that even an amateur like me could recognise as bull. This one would have solicited some real ugly insults…
I think it was Pratchett who said “If you believe the universe is made of scrambled egg, all you need do is build a scrambled egg detector, and point it anywhere, and you’ll confirm your theory, because there’s a hell of a lot of broken eggs out there.”
This is prime scrambled-egg detectoring…

