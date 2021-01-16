Volcanoes

Mount Semeru: Erupting volcano on Indonesia’s Java island

37 mins ago
Charles Rotter
2 Comments

Here’s some coverage by the BBC

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru has erupted, pouring ash and smoke an estimated 5.6km (3.4 miles) into the sky above Java, the country’s most densely populated island.

No evacuation orders have so far been issued, and no casualties reported.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (NDMA) warned villagers living on the mountain’s slopes to be alert for ongoing volcanic activity.

Footage showed ash from the 3,676m (12,060ft) volcano looming over homes.

“The villages of Sumber Mujur and Curah Koboan [in Lumajang municipality] are located in the trajectory of the hot clouds,” local official Thoriqul Haq said on Saturday.

Residents of the Curah Kobokan river basin have been urged to watch for possible “cold lava” mudflow, which can be triggered by intense rainfall combining with volcanic material.

Mount Semeru erupted at about 17:24 local time (10:24 GMT), authorities said.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent volcanic activity as well as earthquakes.

Full article with pictures here.

And a collection of Youtube videos on this eruption:

This one is H/T Joel O’Bryan’s favorite, especially the last 2 minutes:

And last comment from Joel.

In following a general pattern, this Semeru eruption in Indonesia is part of the larger pattern of volcanos in Indonesia (on Java, Sumatra and further east to Vanuatu) in an awakening.

Joel O'Bryan
January 16, 2021 10:09 pm

The Indonesians and their government’s response forces are unfortunately getting quite accustomed and experienced to these volcanic civil emergencies. And Biden and Kerry think human-caused climate change is the existential threat to humanity. They should ask Indonesians what they think.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
January 16, 2021 10:24 pm

What really captures me about all those videos from Saturday is that the vids are ALL shot by average, everyday Indonesians with their cell phone’s video and posted to social media. No polished media pretty faces or Seth Borenstein’s trying to politicize an event.

There is No media filtering of the “message” in these videos. Just raw video with motorbikes quizzing by, people chattering away wondering what’s going to happen.
No climate claims. No political agenda.
They are just everyday ordinary people, like you and me, and watching their lives get turned upside down by Nature they cannot control. No carbon tax or climate piety virtue signaling will stop that.

0
Reply
