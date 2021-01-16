Mount Semeru: Erupting volcano on Indonesia’s Java island

Here’s some coverage by the BBC

Indonesia’s Mount Semeru has erupted, pouring ash and smoke an estimated 5.6km (3.4 miles) into the sky above Java, the country’s most densely populated island.

No evacuation orders have so far been issued, and no casualties reported.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (NDMA) warned villagers living on the mountain’s slopes to be alert for ongoing volcanic activity.

Footage showed ash from the 3,676m (12,060ft) volcano looming over homes.

“The villages of Sumber Mujur and Curah Koboan [in Lumajang municipality] are located in the trajectory of the hot clouds,” local official Thoriqul Haq said on Saturday.

Residents of the Curah Kobokan river basin have been urged to watch for possible “cold lava” mudflow, which can be triggered by intense rainfall combining with volcanic material.

Mount Semeru erupted at about 17:24 local time (10:24 GMT), authorities said.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where tectonic plates collide, causing frequent volcanic activity as well as earthquakes.

Full article with pictures here.

And a collection of Youtube videos on this eruption:



This one is H/T Joel O’Bryan’s favorite, especially the last 2 minutes:

And last comment from Joel.

In following a general pattern, this Semeru eruption in Indonesia is part of the larger pattern of volcanos in Indonesia (on Java, Sumatra and further east to Vanuatu) in an awakening.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...