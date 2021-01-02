Forest of Mechanical Trees. Source ASU
Climate News

Mechanical Tree Researcher Seeks Taxpayer Climate Funding

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Why bother with natural trees when you can construct a forest of mechanical trees to remove CO2 from the air?

How do we solve a problem like climate change? With innovations like Mechanical Trees

Opinion: With the right investments, Arizona could be the home of a flourishing carbon dioxide removal sector. Mechanical Trees are a good start.

Klaus Lackner
Jan 1, 2021

Researchers like myself in Arizona and across the United States are advancing carbon dioxide removal, a diverse suite of innovative strategies with support growing among industry leaders, across the business sector and in Congress. Much of the recent focus in the media has been on natural techniques, such as planting trees.

These solutions are necessary, but not sufficient.

To truly change the game and solve for climate change, we will also need technological solutions, such as direct air capture (DAC) machines that pull excess carbon dioxide out of the air.

I am proud of the work on such innovation taking place at Arizona State University. At ASU’s Center for Negative Carbon Emissions, we’re exploring how we can efficiently and economically have the wind deliver carbon dioxide to Mechanical Trees. Envision a forest of these trees removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere – several times more efficiently than real trees – which then can be stored deep underground or used in products from cements to fresh, carbon-neutral fuels.

More breakthrough innovation requires more funding. The federal government is best positioned to do that and make the United States a leader in developing and deploying this climate-saving technology.

Klaus Lackner is director of the Center for Negative Carbon Emissions and a professor in the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment at Arizona State University. Reach him at Klaus.Lackner@asu.edu.

Read more: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/2021/01/01/mechanical-trees-innovative-way-address-climate-change/4027597001/

Mechanical trees may be one of the less damaging climate ideas. At least they probably won’t mass cremate wildlife like California’s solar collectors or strike endangered eagles out of the air like wind turbines. A forest of mechanical trees might even have some minor value as a robotic art installation.

22 Comments
Ed Zuiderwijk
January 2, 2021 10:05 am

The center for negative excellence, sorry, carbon removal. In ten years time Klaus wil wonder how he could have been so stupid in thinking that this a good idea.

4
Reply
fairuse
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
January 2, 2021 10:20 am

I wish I could read the op-ed. too many redirects error.

0
Reply
Sommer
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
January 2, 2021 10:36 am

How can we stop this madness?

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Sommer
January 2, 2021 11:14 am

How can we stop this madness?

The conservatives in Congress need to fight it every step of the way. As far as I can see, way too many of them go along to get along. A few years ago I thought that “Climategate”, “The Pause”, “Peter Gleick”, “McKitrick & MacIntyre” “Healthy Polar Bears”, “Decade long Hurricane drought” – – – – I could go on, would turn the tide, but it’s not going to happen. A generation has been brainwashed and it’s not going to stop. People born in 1980, they’re in their 40s now, have to wake up and generally they are not.

Now that Democrats know they can stuff the ballot box with blessings from The Supreme Court of the United States of America, we can look forward to a veto proof super majority in Congress and draconian legislation.

I’m 76, and I might die in a re-education camp the way things are going.

1
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
January 2, 2021 10:47 am

The center for negative excellence, sorry, carbon removal. In ten years time Klaus will wonder how he could have been so stupid in thinking that this a good idea.

Not gonna happen, the climate slush fund puts money in his bank account, not stupid thinking from his point of view.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
January 2, 2021 10:50 am

What about oxygen ?

0
Reply
walt
Reply to  Vuk
January 2, 2021 11:08 am

The moron would be happy to trap the oxygen in the CO2 in concrete instead of allowing it to be recycled back to the atmosphere by plants.

0
Reply
Al Miller
January 2, 2021 10:17 am

He makes it sound nice – until you realize he would be devestating huge swaths of land that are already natural life havens for thesee monstrosities. How much energy would be required to make “plant ” and maintain these things? And why would we want to reduce the co2?
No; if there was an ounce of integrity in the “green’ movement they would full on support nuclear, the only workable zero co2 producers possible at this time.
But it never was about climate was it…

6
Reply
Michael Jankowski
January 2, 2021 10:20 am

No carbon or environmental cost to creating all of these mechanical trees? Presumably powered by solar, too.

It’s obvious for marketing purposes why they are calling them “trees” even though they are nothing like trees. Nothing is simulating photosynthesis or respiration. They’re just carbon capture devices.

Centralized storage seems like a disaster waiting to happen.

2
Reply
walt
Reply to  Michael Jankowski
January 2, 2021 11:03 am

There is no harvesting method mentioned for the CO2 recovery. Upkeep is never a cost for these projects. Return on investment is no problem with government subsidies.

1
Reply
Redge
January 2, 2021 10:23 am

Clearly Klaus can’t see the wood for the “trees”

4
Reply
Scissor
January 2, 2021 10:33 am

According to climate researchers, nature sequesters over half of anthropogenic emissions already. It’s unlikely that any artificial process could be significant compared to what nature is already doing.

0
Reply
saveenergy
January 2, 2021 10:39 am

I’d like to announce the development of an unprecedented (well, it has got a few small dents !) new green & sustainable energy production machine,
0% fuel in converts to 100% energy out, Ga ran tea’d Honest
Send $10,000 for plans 97% off for WUWT readers.

Note: I still have some bridges for sale.

1
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
January 2, 2021 10:41 am

At first I thought “ASU’s Center for Negative Carbon Emissions” was a joke, a spoof, but it’s not! Actual money is going to actual crazies to do insane stuff. It’s not funny.

Klaus Lackwit is a net CO2 emitter and so should be corked and bagged before he warms the planet to Thermageddon.

Except that CO2 is the basic building block of life, without which Klaus Lackwit would not exist at all, and Thermageddon is a hoax, and warmth is vastly preferable. ASU should be locked down before they infect others with mass insanity.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
January 2, 2021 10:50 am

Too late. But at least some researchers are asking what the optimum CO2 level should be, and for an enhanced biosphere and agriculture production it’s a lot higher than it is today.

https://bmcplantbiol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12870-018-1243-3#:~:text=For%20example%2C%20Xu%20%5B23%5D,total%20biomass%20and%20leaf%20photosynthesis.

1
Reply
Jim Clarke
January 2, 2021 10:43 am

How do we solve a problem like climate change? Let’s imagine that there where never any climate alarmists. No James Hansen. No Al Gore. No Greta Thunberg. No IPCC. No crazed media trying to make a buck promoting one crisis after another. No money-loving academia that knows a goose laying golden eggs when the see one. Just imagine a world were no one ever even mentioned global warming or man-made climate change. Would you are anyone else come to the conclusion that there was something terrible wrong with the climate based on the actual weather over the last 40-50 years? If anything, the weather is much better today than it was 40 to 50 years ago. It is certainly better than it was in the 17 and 18 hundreds! In other words, if a large group of people were not being payed handsomely to constantly cry wolf, we would not be fearing wolves because we haven’t seen any in the last 50 years.

We solve the problem of climate change by not talking about, because it is not a problem. There are actual problems that could be quickly address and make people more resilient to actual weather and climate in the process. All actions taken to address the non-existent problem of climate change, will make everyone’s life worse (except those profiting off the false paradigm) and have no discernable benefits to humanity or the biosphere.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Jim Clarke
January 2, 2021 10:52 am

Canadians would still fly south in the winter.

1
Reply
Notanacademic
January 2, 2021 10:47 am

Artificial trees that starve real trees brilliant! … not. I wonder how many trees will be chopped down to make room for these things.

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
January 2, 2021 10:51 am

Considering that there is absolutely no empirical evidence supporting the idea that our CO2 emissions are harmful … but are instead causing plant life to flourish, this project is a pointless waste of resources.
“Carbon” capture seems like a fool’s errand, an ideal project for the latest crop of brain dead AGW true believers. When will our universities return to evidence based science?

2
Reply
walt
January 2, 2021 11:00 am

This is similar to putting diapers and fart catchers on domestic and wild mammal.

2
Reply
Gregory Woods
January 2, 2021 11:02 am

Hey there, Buster: Leave my C02 be…

0
Reply
Notanacademic
January 2, 2021 11:05 am

In the illustration it doesn’t look as picturesque as a real forest, not sure I’d like to go for a walk there although I would let my dogs pee on them.

1
Reply
