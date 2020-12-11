Claim: The greening of the earth is approaching its limit

A new study published in Science reveals that the fertilizing effect of excess CO2 on vegetation is decreasing worldwide
SPANISH NATIONAL RESEARCH COUNCIL (CSIC)
When plants absorb this gas to grow, they remove it from the atmosphere and it is sequestered in their branches, trunk or roots. An article published today in Science shows that this fertilizing effect of CO2 is decreasing worldwide, according to the text co-directed by Professor Josep Peñuelas of the CSIC at CREAF and Professor Yongguan Zhang of the University of Nanjin, with the participation of CREAF researchers Jordi Sardans and Marcos Fernández. The study, carried out by an international team, concludes that the reduction has reached 50% progressively since 1982 due basically to two key factors: the availability of water and nutrients. “There is no mystery about the formula, plants need CO2, water and nutrients in order to grow. However much the CO2 increases, if the nutrients and water do not increase in parallel, the plants will not be able to take advantage of the increase in this gas”, explains Professor Josep Peñuelas. In fact, three years ago Prof. Peñuelas already warned in an article in Nature Ecology and Evolution that the fertilising effect of CO2 would not last forever, that plants cannot grow indefinitely, because there are other factors that limit them.
If the fertilizing capacity of CO2 decreases, there will be strong consequences on the carbon cycle and therefore on the climate. Forests have received a veritable CO2 bonus for decades, which has allowed them to sequester tons of carbon dioxide that enabled them to do more photosynthesis and grow more. In fact, this increased sequestration has managed to reduce the CO2 accumulated in the air, but now it is over. “These unprecedented results indicate that the absorption of carbon by vegetation is beginning to become saturated. This has very important climate implications that must be taken into account in possible climate change mitigation strategies and policies at the global level. Nature’s capacity to sequester carbon is decreasing and with it society’s dependence on future strategies to curb greenhouse gas emissions is increasing”, warns Josep Peñuelas.
The study published in Science has been carried out using satellite, atmospheric, ecosystem and modelling information. It highlights the use of sensors that use near-infrared and fluorescence and are thus capable of measuring vegetation growth activity.
Less water and nutrients
According to the results, the lack of water and nutrients are the two factors that reduce the capacity of CO2 to improve plant growth. To reach this conclusion, the team based itself on data obtained from hundreds of forests studied over the last 40 years. “These data show that concentrations of essential nutrients in the leaves, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, have also progressively decreased since 1990,” explains researcher Songhan Wang, the first author of the article.
The team has also found that water availability and temporal changes in water supply play a significant role in this phenomenon. “We have found that plants slow down their growth, not only in times of drought, but also when there are changes in the seasonality of rainfall, which is increasingly happening with climate change,” explains researcher Yongguan Zhang.
Reference article:
Wang S, Zhang YG, Ju W, Chen, J, Ciais P, Cescatti A, Sardans J, Janssens IA, Sardans, J, Fernández-Martínez, M, … Penuelas J (2020). Recent global decline of CO2 fertilization effects on vegetation photosynthesis. Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.abb7772
28 thoughts on “Claim: The greening of the earth is approaching its limit”
More Hobgoblins to menace the public school graduates with. And I wonder what, pray tell, the Central Authoritarian Government will be able to do to save us from this Hobgoblin?
So what. Carbon dioxide does not drive climate; in fact, it, and methane, are irrelevant compared to water vapor. Just Google Methane: the Irrelevant Greenhouse Gas.
Yet the models rely on more H2O in the air to achieve ECSs of 3.0 degrees C per doubling of CO2 or higher. Less rain in some places despite more water vapor? What gives?
The study apparently ignores the fact that more plant food in the air means that vegetation need leave its stomata open for less time to get the CO2 needed to make sugar.
The firther greening of the Earth shouldn’t stop until CO2 levels reach about three times as rich as now, ie the 1000 to 1300ppm kept by commercial greenhouses. Besides which, if N, P or any other element limit crop growth, fertilizer and/or N-fixing organiisms can be applied, to include to tree farms.
Now that Biden is back (probably), the greening of “Climate Scientists'” pockets is just beginning.
its worse then we thought again!!
it just never ends
IOW, the greening acceleration, call it “Green double dot”, is decreasing. Okay.
From near logarithmic growth to a steadier linear growth, that’s what biological systems do.
Sahara and other deserts don’t green only because of CO2 but also because of changing weather patters with more rain in dersert regions.
Crocos in oasis today show us, the complete region of the Sahara was a flowering region in warmer times of our history with more rain.
“These unprecedented results indicate that the absorption of carbon by vegetation is beginning to become saturated. ”
The moment I see the word “unprecedented” it’s a good indication we’re looking at more junk science. Then I look a little further and I see “modeled result”. Now I’m sure I’m being sold another pointless bill of goods. Because it was inarguable that CO2 greening was taking place and that more CO2 was clearly providing benefits, that fact needed to be altered to further the “CO2 bad” narrative and get the “climate change” propaganda back on track.
Yet another so called science paper that ignores well known science.
As CO2 levels increase, plants need less water.
If the author’s don’t know that, they don’t know enough to be speaking on this subject.
If the trees grow bigger, they will drop more leaves.
If the trees drop more leaves, then the nutrients taken up by the trees to grow more leaves will be replaced.
Once again, not a problem, unless you are looking for an excuse to trick others into panicing.
“I smell a model approaching,” sez I, as I sat down to read this post. I was not disappointed:
“The study published in Science has been carried out using satellite, atmospheric, ecosystem and modelling information,” sez the post.
I turned off my AGWBS detector and got another cup of coffee.
OK King Canute.
Sea level has been rising for thousands of years, and hundreds of years since we have tide gauges.
No acceleration despite increases in CO2.
Sorry, not a problem to deal with 2-3mm/year that humans have been dealing with for centuries.
The Dutch have figured out how to live below sea level for hundreds of years, humans are smart and can adapt.
Sea levels have dropped at times over the last inter-glacial.
Logically the conclusion should be: the Dutch are smart.
Just funning
The ignorance of “experts” is often remarkable, particularly when they publish in Science (or Nature, or PNAS). It is a long-established fact, proven by many studies, that higher CO2 levels reduce plants’ water requirements.
Elevated CO2 (“eCO2”) is also especially beneficial in drought conditions. The incidence of droughts has declined only slightly, but their destructive impact is significantly mitigated by today’s higher CO2 levels, because eCO2 reduces plants’ water requirements. Here’s a paper which mentions it:
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0168192310003163
EXCERPT: “There have been many studies on the interaction of CO2 and water on plant growth. Under elevated CO2, less water is used to produce each unit of dry matter by reducing stomatal conductance.”
Here’s a paper about wheat:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26929390
Fitzgerald, et al. Elevated atmospheric [CO2] can dramatically increase wheat yields in semi-arid environments and buffer against heat waves, Glob. Change Biol, vol.22, pp.2269-2284, 2016.
Cheng, L., et al 2017. Recent increases in terrestrial carbon uptake at little cost to the water cycle. Nat Commun 8, 110 (2017). doi:10.1038/s41467-017-00114-5) reports that the global increase in transpiration due to increased foliage has been offset by a decrease in transpiration due to improved water use efficiency, resulting in almost no change in net transpiration. They found that, thanks to rising CO2 levels, “Land plants are absorbing 17% more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere now than 30 years ago… [yet] the vegetation is hardly using any extra water to do it, suggesting that global change is causing the world’s plants to grow in a more water-efficient way.”
BS!!
More’ CO2 bad’ or in this case “not more good” propaganda.
Possibly another example of:
“I like custom-tailored white lab coats, please send money.”
Surely a newly greened peice of land will attract wildlife, birds, mammals, predators some will eat the plants some will eat other animals all these animals will crap on the ground, in autumn the leaves will fall and rot. All this and more puts nutrients back in the soil. Otherwise how does any green area stay green given adaqate rainfall, simplistic but I think I am basically correct.
Then why isn’t Greenland green?
Hmmm . . . greenhouse growers know that the optimum level of ambient CO2 for maximum yield (aka “greening”) of their plants is between 800 and 1300 ppm (ref: http://www.omafra.gov.on.ca/english/crops/facts/00-077.htm#:~:text=For%20most%20crops%20the%20saturation,well%20as%20for%20lettuce%20production. ), and they intentionally introduce CO2 into their greenhouses to reach levels in that range for maximum yield.
Methinks the the CSIC has overlooked that at the current level of about 410 ppm CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere, there is still a SIGNIFICANT amount of CO2-induced greening to be had around the globe, independent of the amounts of water/moisture and nutrients they assert to be limiting factors.
Note carefully that the “researchers” have only concluded that the rate of greening has decreased by about 50% since 1982, NOT that it has ceased altogether. When one is on an exponentially decaying curve, there is still an awful amount of area under the last 50% of the exponential.
Reality 101.
Talking point science.
Totally ignores seaborne photosynthesis of course. Plenty of water there….
“We have found that plants slow down their growth, not only in times of drought, but also when there are changes in the seasonality of rainfall, which is increasingly happening with climate change.”
When one makes climate change the cause of the stated effect, but then clearly implies that climate change is the principal consequence, you get circular thinking, like pulling yourself up by your bootstraps.
Is all that drying also responsible for the water levels of the Great Lakes being record high? That at least is quantifiable.
Why would anyone believe anything a Chinese “researcher” and activists like CREAF have to say? I would be more inclined to believe the opposite given their likely agendas.
This stopped me: However much the CO2 increases, if the nutrients and water do not increase in parallel, the plants will not be able to take advantage of the increase in this gas”, explains Professor Josep Peñuelas.
My response: Hogwash. I don’t believe that the “perfesser” knows anything other than what he’s told to parrot out. It appears that his understanding of plants is missing a few chapters. I’m guessing that he only knows about the pots of plants in his lab, and ignores the O2 and H2O that evaporate out of the tops of plants, adding moisture to the atmosphere, never mind O2.
All I have to do is look at my two Carboniferous epoch fossils ( one alethoptera and one shrimp) and repeat (as David MIddleton has told) that the O2 level was 30% back then and the dead plants were likely horsetails that had gone to sporedom (they reproduce by spores) and possibly those fernlike plants alethopteris that produced seeds, and my fossils are cast in stone.
Not impressed by his statement, and now I think I may go fossil hunting next Spring, just for fun. It would be nice to find a crinoid or another shrimp… or a Tully monster.
Original article available on Sci-Hub here …
