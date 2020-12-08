CO2 Coalition: “The Global Mean Temperature Anomaly Record How it works and why it is misleading”

Guest “putting it in context” by David Middleton
Our friends at the CO2 Coalition have published another excellent report.
This white paper by Richard Lindzen and John Christy explores the global mean temperature anomaly record. Their focus isn’t on whether it’s right or wrong; it’s on its significance relative to natural variability and its inherently low signal-to-noise ratio. Here’s the executive summary:
STUDIES AND RESOURCES, WHITE PAPERS AND OTHER PUBLICATIONS
4 DEC, 2020
The Global Mean Temperature Anomaly Record
How it works and why it is misleading
by Richard S. Lindzen and John R. Christy
The CO2 Coalition is honored to present this Climate Issues in Depth paper by two of America’s most respected and prolific atmospheric physicists, MIT professor emeritus Richard Lindzen, who is a longtime member of the Coalition, and University of Alabama in Huntsville professor John Christy.
Professor Lindzen has published over 200 scientific articles and books over a five-decade career. He has held professorships at the University of Chicago, Harvard University and MIT. He is a fellow and award recipient of the American Meteorological Society and the American Geophysical Union. He is also a member of the National Academy of Science and was a lead author of the UN IPCC’s third assessment report’s scientific volume. His research has highlighted the scientific uncertainties about the impact of carbon dioxide emissions on temperature and climate more generally.
Professor Christy, the director of the Earth System Science Center at The University of Alabama in Huntsville, began studying global climate issues in 1987. He has been Alabama’s State Climatologist since 2000 and a fellow of the American Meteorological Society since 2002. He and CO2 Coalition member Dr. Roy W. Spencer developed and have maintained one of the key global temperature data sets relied on by scientists and government bodies, using microwave data observed in the troposphere from satellites since 1979. For this achievement, they were awarded NASA’s Medal for Exceptional Scientific Achievement.
The purpose of this paper is to explain how the data set that is referred to by policy-makers and the media as the global surface temperature record is actually obtained, and where it fits into the popular narrative associated with climate alarm.
Executive Summary
At the center of most discussions of global warming is the record of the global mean surface temperature anomaly—often somewhat misleadingly referred to as the global mean temperature record. This paper addresses two aspects of this record. First, we note that this record is only one link in a fairly long chain of inference leading to the claimed need for worldwide reduction in CO2 emissions. Second, we explore the implications of the way the record is constructed and presented, and show why the record is misleading.
This is because the record is often treated as a kind of single, direct instrumental measurement. However, as the late Stan Grotch of the Laurence Livermore Laboratory pointed out 30 years ago, it is really the average of widely scattered station data, where the actual data points are almost evenly spread between large positive and negative values.
The average is simply the small difference of these positive and negative excursions, with the usual problem associated with small differences of large numbers: at least thus far, the one-degree Celsius increase in the global mean since 1900 is swamped by the normal variations at individual stations, and so bears little relation to what is actually going on at a particular one.
The changes at the stations are distributed around the one-degree global average increase. Even if a single station had recorded this increase itself, this would take a typical annual range of temperature there, for example, from -10 to 40 degrees in 1900, and replace it with a range today from -9 to 41. People, crops, and weather at that station would find it hard to tell this difference.
However, the increase looks significant on the charts used in almost all presentations, because they omit the range of the original data points and expand the scale in order to make the mean change look large.
The record does display certain consistent trends, but it is also quite noisy, and fluctuations of a tenth or two of a degree are unlikely to be significant. In the public discourse, little attention is paid to magnitudes; the focus is rather on whether this anomaly is increasing or decreasing. Given the noise and sampling errors, it is rather easy to “adjust” such averaging, and even change the sign of a trend from positive to negative.
The common presentations often suppress the noise by using running averages over periods from 5 to 11 years. However, such processing can also suppress meaningful features such as the wide variations that are always being experienced at individual stations. Finally, we show the large natural temperature changes that Americans in 14 major cities must cope with every year. For example, the average difference between the coldest and warmest moments each year ranges from about 25 degrees Celsius in Miami (a 45-degree Fahrenheit change) to 55 degrees in Denver (a 99-degree Fahrenheit change). We contrast this with the easily manageable 1.2-degree Celsius increase in the global mean temperature anomaly in the past 120 years, which has caused so much alarm in the media and in policy circles.CO2 Coalition
The full paper is here: Global Mean Temperature Anomaly Record 12.20
This is from their concluding remarks:
Indeed, the 1.2 degree Celsius global temperature change in the past 120 years, depicted as alarming in Figure 7, is only equivalent to the thickness of the “Average” line in Figure 9. As the figure shows, the difference in average temperature from January to July in these major cities ranges from just under ten degrees in Los Angeles to nearly 30 degrees in Chicago. And the average difference between the coldest and warmest moments each year ranges from about 25 degrees in Miami (a 45 degree Fahrenheit change) to 55 degrees in Denver (a 99 degree Fahrenheit change).Global Mean Temperature Anomaly Record 12.20
Here’s Figure 7:
Here’s Figure 9:
I think an even better way to put the record of the global mean surface temperature anomaly into proper context, is to plot it at the same scale as a common household thermometer.
In the plot above 0 °C on HadCRUT4 is plotted at 15 °C on the thermometer, the approximate average surface temperature on Earth. Both have a range of 80 °C.
11 thoughts on “CO2 Coalition: “The Global Mean Temperature Anomaly Record How it works and why it is misleading””
We know the agw schtick is just a pretext for engineering one-world government, but with the help of a complicit media cabal, they’re getting away with it.
Any temperature measurement purporting to show a a global trend over the last 40 years or so is suspect.
The energy balance on Earth is controlled by two temperature extremes. 271.3K at the sea ice interface and 305K in open ocean water. When the lower is reached the surface ices over and slows heat loss. The upper can never be exceeded because the net energy uptake drop rapidly once the SST exceeds 28.5C. The average of these two extremes of 288K is about where the global average sits give or take noise; will remain in that range until the orbital geometry changes significantly from the current situation.
The temperature of the Nino34 region has been stable for 4 decades:
https://1drv.ms/b/s!Aq1iAj8Yo7jNg3j-MHBpf4wRGuhf
The period it has been accurately measured using moored buoys.
Mmm, its why body temperature isn’t measured in Kelvin or mountain heights aren’t measured from the centre of the earth. Why would you bother with such a meaningless graph except to obsfucate or disinform?
Why bother with a global average temperature when a global average temperature is not only meaningless but doesn’t exist since we haven’t measured the global temperature for much of the last 1000 years?
To give the numbers context
Calculate a mean of the New York Phone book numbers and find out, if you get a meaningful number 😀
That done, reflect about the meaning of a global mean temperature 😀
Obfuscation is the obscuring of the intended meaning of communication by making the message difficult to understand, usually with confusing and ambiguous language.
The article has done the exact opposite by very clearly putting reality in context.
Without the mythical tipping point, or a hypothetical feedback loop, any alleged rise in the average is immaterial. Bet that we could see the same kind of clear data comparison with the claimed accelerating sea level rise. Good work.
Now there you go again, confusing the issue with facts and not respecting the model output as data.
10 Hail Mikeys and 5 Re-Gretas AND do the stations of the Hockey Stick
Until the satellite era, we didn’t know what the global temperature was.
We only knew the local temperature, as adjusted, for parts of the world which had thermometers.
The rest of it is guesswork, extrapolation and adjustment.
AGW is indeed a scam. How much more data does a real scientist need?
And pseudo-scientists like Mann (PennState), Kate Hayhoe (TexasTech), or DeRocher at TexasA&M, apparently they all an ad infinitum amount of data to refute before they abandon their favored hypothesis. Climate change science is turtles… turtles … all the way down.