Claim: The Great Barrier Reef is “Critical” because of Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Just how long do we have to wait until the Great Barrier Reef is dead? The Reef allegedly went critical in the great El-Nino of 1998. Ever since, reef scientists have been bombarding us with dire predictions and demanding billions of dollars and urgent action to “save” it.
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef ‘critical’ due to climate change
International Union for Conservation of Nature report says more than a third of world’s heritage sites are of ‘significant concern’ or ‘critical’.
The health of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the world’s most extensive coral reef ecosystem, is in a critical state and deteriorating as climate change warms the waters around it, an international conservation group said, warning that more than a third of the world’s heritage sites are similarly threatened.
The World Heritage-listed site off Australia’s northeastern coast has lost more than half its coral in the past three decades.
Coral-bleaching in 2016, 2017 and 2020 has further damaged its health and affected its animal, bird and marine population, the International Union for Conservation of Nature said in a report.
Bleaching occurs when hotter water destroys the algae upon which the coral feeds, causing it to turn white.
My question – what evidence is there that bleaching is bad for coral reefs? Perhaps coral bleaching is like trees dropping their leaves – a completely normal part of the natural cycle.
Great Barrier Reef death in five years is “laughable”
Daniel Bateman, The Cairns PostMay 21, 2016 5:00am
CLAIMS by a James Cook University professor that the Great Barrier Reef will be “terminal” in five years have been rubbished by one of his own colleagues.
In a scientific paper released this week, JCU’s Dr Jon Brodie and Professor Richard Pearson warned the natural wonder would be in a terminal condition within five years without a $10 billion commitment during the federal election campaign to improve water quality.
But JCU marine geophysicist Professor Peter Ridd said his colleagues’ claims were “laughable”.
“I think the threats to the Barrier Reef are greatly exaggerated and mostly based upon science that is very poorly quality assured,’’ he said.
Latest findings by the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority show 93 per cent of the natural wonder has varying levels of coral bleaching which was worse in remote parts off Cape York.
Prof Ridd said bleaching was an entirely natural event.
“It has always occurred over the millennia, and this is nothing special,’’ he said. “It’s no different to say that on the land, when in extremely dry conditions for example, eucalypt trees lose their leaves
Time has vindicate Peter Ridd’s 2016 criticism of alarmist claims the reef would be terminal in 5 years. Even the most pessimistic reef scientists agree the reef is still alive enough to be worth them continuing to receive millions of dollars of research funding.
I take issue with this article it is all nonsense. I am an Australian and I know full well that the whole barrier reef went in the 60s. It was eaten by the Crown of Thorns starfish. There were a couple of very keen scuba divers man and wife who told the rest of us the dire peril it was in. They were trying to encourage other divers to come in to battle the starfish. So that’s what happened to it how could something that doesn’t exist anymore be bleaching?
“Even the most pessimistic reef scientists agree the reef is still alive enough to be worth them continuing to receive millions of dollars of research funding.”
Now why didn’t you lead with that? No wonder the sciencers troll you…
The massive funding received by the reef people will amount to nothing. Even if the reef WAS in dire straights,
What are they gonna do? Shade it? (it’s 350,000 square kilometers) Replant it? (it’s 350,000 km2) What they will do is look at it a lot and take notes. Half a billion dollars worth of notes.
This is as SCAM of massive proportions. They will do nothing, can do nothing and know nothing about the fact that they can or will do nothing in the next 50 years that will make the slightest difference to the reef.
It’s like the bush fire people saying that the burnt forest NEEDS our help. You know, coz it doesn’t know how to repair itself anymore. It has become reliant on hairless monkeys to look after it.
The NEED to do SOMTHING is based on sentimental nonsense.
And on mortgages and bills to pay…
Now that COVID-19 is dead and done, the Australian MSM is back, with a vengeance, on to climate change.
Anothe last chance! Come and visit the reef before it disappears (for the 10th tine or so). Bring tourist dollars!
Pot meet kettle.
“My question – what evidence is there that bleaching is bad for coral reefs?”
Evidence? Don’t make me laugh, you aren’t interested in that. To you and your Murdochian ilk evidence just means its an even bigger scam. ffs. Down the rabbit hole with Eric and his little gang of mad hatters, putting ideology before science.
Back in the world of non-fiction, the unequivocal evidence shows one of the wonders of the natural world abruptly going down the gurgler.
“We found the number of small, medium and large corals on the Great Barrier Reef has declined by more than 50 percent since the 1990s…
…The decline occurred in both shallow and deeper water, and across virtually all species–but especially in branching and table-shaped corals. These were the worst affected by record-breaking temperatures that triggered mass bleaching in 2016 and 2017,”
Dietzel et al, 2020
You forgot the /sarc tag
Are you talking about the parts that almost completely recovered to their pre-bleaching conditions within two years? If you want to talk science, then talk science, not propaganda that would even have Geobbels blushing.
Loydo, given climate action in Australia is a sham, if you want to put your name to a date by which the reef will be irretrievably dead, feel free to post your number. I suspect it will be wrong.
”“We found the number of small, medium and large corals on the Great Barrier Reef has declined by more than 50 percent since the 1990s…”
If memory serves this was an extrapolation from an aerial survey observing reef crests. It’s bullshit.
Lowdown, instead of BS comments go and look for yourself, you know imperial evidence.
Just try it, it might open your eyes especially when you bump into beautiful real living coral.
empirical but you knew that
Mmm, eight billion self-centred, hairless monkeys ransacking the planet, what could possibly go wrong.
No, thats right, its all a communist rent-seeking plot.
Your evidence there are 8 billion hairless people? Or the fact you cannot prove the BGR is in an danger?
”Mmm, eight billion self-centred, hairless monkeys ransacking the planet”
This has NOTHING TO DO with habitat destruction, over exploitation etc. It’s all about the heat dude.
You have no idea what you are talking about. No one here desires environmental degradation. Bleaching, caused by high temps supposedly, is DOCUMNETED as being perfectly natural, having been recorded as occurring for 1000’s of years. The coral is still there. Do you know better?
Do you believe that all natural systems are static?
Loydo, if you have evidence mankind is causing a huge problem why don’t you put it together into a well referenced post and ask Anthony to publish it?. I can’t speak for Anthony, but he sometimes publishes essays from people he disagrees with, if they are polite and well written.
You can reduce the number of hairless monkeys by one….
It’s been doomed at 5 yearly intervals for a long as I can remember. Still, if the thing finally does die, at least we will be able to blast some proper shipping channels through it.
Hey, not so fast with the coral reef protection racket down there in Oz.
Here in the UK we have decided we need to protect coral too.
British waters are particularly rich in corals and guess what they need protecting from climate change.
I gather the problem with corals is they don’t like it hot? Here is a question for the experts concerning corals and their habitat.
Do corals evolve to exist in waters of almost any temp?
UK waters are very cold, if you try to swim in them at Christmas, as some people do, you make national news! Unlike in Australia, where I am told people actually have beach barbies and regularly swim in the waters there? Just to rub in the hard man image of Australians, it doesn’t even make the news. 🙂
Now rumour has it there are corals thriving in the Red Sea. I have sailed in the Red Sea and can confirm the water there is hotter than a Santa swimmer experiences down in Oz,
We have corals in frigid UK waters we have corals in warm Australian waters and we have corals thriving in hot Red Sea waters.
Are we sure corals are such delicate creatures/systems they don’t know how to adapt to changing conditions?
Best do some research to find a temperature tipping point. I wonder if there are any grants available? I would love to spend some time sailing around looking at corals…..:)
Keep me posted.
All this BS about the GBR is a gross insult to all those individuals and agencies who worked on the Landcare projects, that massively reduced the nutrient run-off.
Clowns in aircraft 300 metres above the Reef cannot be relied on. You have to go and look, like Jennifer Marohasy has done recently. Go look at her stuff at https://jennifermarohasy.com/
One problem with the Crown of Thorns mob was, they chopped the things up and threw the bits overboard. 6 pieces? 6 new CoT starfish. Duh.
And no the sea temperature isn’t going up, even though the BoM is reporting temperatures that are well above the maximum possible. How do I know? The Coral Sea is about 200m from my door, and the nearest Reef is about 40km away.
Daft question. Does coral bleach because it dies or is it because the life it plays host to vacates when conditions change? For example a change in water temperature or salinity. When other life, which thrives in the ‘new’ conditions, starts to inhabit the host the bleaching disappears.