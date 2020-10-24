Caught lying: The #BidenHarris2020 Fossil Fuel Frack Flip Flop

If you ever wondered what “say anything” looks like in a political campaign, look no further than this video that featured presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. To me, they look like Janus. As the god of transitions and dualities, Janus is portrayed with two faces—one facing the past, and one facing the future.
Make no mistake about it, they’d shut down the country to solve “climate change” while telling you they won’t.
But they have been caught, in the past, Harris said during the VP debate:
Kamala Harris: “Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact“
Pence claimed that a Biden administration would “abolish fossil fuels,” “ban fracking” and implement the Green New Deal.
Harris: “Joe Biden will not end fracking. He has been very clear about that,”
Harris also denied that Biden supports the Green New Deal, while attacking the Trump administration’s record on climate change and claiming “they don’t believe in science.”
Liars all around.
Politicians lie. Who knew??
For that reason, it is best to limit their control over you.
But…
How can you tell if a Politician is lying?
…
Their lips are moving
Joe Biden will not end fracking, that’s certain, no matter who wins the election. Comrade Kamala will be in charge very soon after any Harris/Biden victory.
During the last debate, Biden admitted he would transition away from fossil fuels because ‘they pollute’. Afterward, his campaign had to backtrack about how quickly they’d make energy workers unemployed. But no one brought up how much renewables pollute the environment. Or how many birds are chopped by wind farms. He should be backtracking until the election.
He’s done this before…remarkably telling people coal miners would be trained into coders.
Probably why Pelosi recently brought up the 25th Amendment, ostensibly for contemporary use against President Trump, but in reality as a DNC and Democrat planned construct that Democrats will invoke (with Joe Biden’s approval), should Biden win, to make Harris president. Biden is apparently suffering from early-onset dementia, and this will be the impetus for the 25th invocation. The DNC plan has been all along, in this presidential election cycle, for Harris to be president. But since Harris cannot win the office outright, they are going to use this subversive and insidious method.
Right on, Clay. Democrat activists behind the scenes are saying “Biden is not the destination, he is the doorway”. And Burning Sanders now wants to be a Cabinet member if Biden wins. November 3 will be an intense night, probably followed by a month of legal mud wrestling.
Next on Craigslist :
Perfectly good super-power and all it’s assets for sale. Highest cash offer takes, no questions asked. Contact Creepy Joe on ….
btw Let’s not forget it was the technology improvements in fracking (& horizontal drilling) during Obama & Biden’s time in office that enabled Obama to claim that the USA was oil self sufficient for the first time in decades
And do not forget Obama was not responsible for any of the technology improvements.
Yeah, Obama laughably tried to claim it, and it sure as heck wasn’t due to any of his policies: no leases on Federal land, climate change-based regulations that hindered oil and gas operations until squashed by Trump when he became President. But I forget the last year in which we became truly an oil and gas exporter, producing much more oil and gas than we actually consume in a year. I have to go back and look at the EIA statistics. I thought it had really occurred in 2017 or 2018 under Trump.
Nor was the shale boom due to federal help. They banned further hydraulic fracturing on federal lands. The entire boom was done using state and private lands. As soon as they are in power again, they will ban the technique in every location that they control. They will increase environmental scrutiny and rules to eliminate it on private lands as well.
Well sure, they’re going to screw-up our energy programs, economy, and legal system.
But at least we’ll have Bidencare.