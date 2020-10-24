Caught lying: The #BidenHarris2020 Fossil Fuel Frack Flip Flop

Two-faced Janus. Two male heads in profile, connected by the nape.

If you ever wondered what “say anything” looks like in a political campaign, look no further than this video that featured presidential and vice-presidential candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. To me, they look like Janus. As the god of transitions and dualities, Janus is portrayed with two faces—one facing the past, and one facing the future.



Make no mistake about it, they’d shut down the country to solve “climate change” while telling you they won’t.

But they have been caught, in the past, Harris said during the VP debate:



Kamala Harris: “Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact“

Pence claimed that a Biden administration would “abolish fossil fuels,” “ban fracking” and implement the Green New Deal.

Harris: “Joe Biden will not end fracking. He has been very clear about that,”

Harris also denied that Biden supports the Green New Deal, while attacking the Trump administration’s record on climate change and claiming “they don’t believe in science.”

Liars all around.

