Greenland and the 1950s Climate Consensus

What’s Natural?
by Jim Steele
Glaciers around the world reached their greatest size in four thousand years by 1850. Then abruptly the world began to warm. Arctic sea ice lost 40% of its thickness by 1940. Around the Arctic island of Spitsbergen melting sea ice allowed shipping season to lengthen from 3 months to 7 by 1940, meanwhile 400 additional square miles of sea ice was melting along the Russian coasts. By 1950, 96% of Europe’s glaciers were retreating and small glaciers had simply disappeared. In the tropics, Africa’s Kilimanjaro’s iconic glaciers was also shrinking alarmingly.
In the far north, pine forests couldn’t reproduce between 1850 and 1900 due to the cold. But with warming, all age classes of seedlings proliferated. Tree-line rose by about 70 feet in a few decades. Plants were flowering earlier, and seeds and berries ripened earlier. Atlantic cod moved northward creating a new Greenland fishery and several southern bird species moved into Iceland.
This warmth was an extraordinary climate reversal and scientists sought to understand that change. By the 1950s a foremost glacier expert, H.W. Ahlmann, stated the growing consensus the dramatic warming was due to “an increased transfer of heat through the atmosphere by a strengthening of the winds carrying heat from southern parts to the Arctic.” Today’s top climate scientists are observing similar natural climate change that pushes warm winds and warm ocean currents northward, melting the Arctic once again.
To be fair, In the 1940s the British engineer G.S. Callendar also suggested CO2-global warming was melting glaciers. But he was a lone voice and peer-reviewers had refused to publish his paper attributing CO2-global warming for Kilimanjaro’s melting glaciers.
Today there is growing scientific support for the theories that changing winds cause decades of warming or cooling in the Arctic. One measure of naturally shifting winds is called the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) index. The NAO alternates between a positive phase in which westerly winds increase, bringing warmer winters to western Europe. Switching to its negative phase, the westerly winds decline causing western Europe to cool, but that phase also causes warmer winds to blow from south to north more frequently. Scientists admit that as much as 100% of observed climate change could be due to that natural variability.
As political battles over who controls energy policies intensified, interest in fossil fuels and CO2-global warming theory was revived. Scientists promoting CO2-global warming exhumed Callendar’s private papers and elevated his status to a founding hero of global warming theory. A few scientists believed that rising CO2 could affect the winds and the phase of the NAO. Because the positive NAO had produced strong westerly winds that warmed much of Europe and Asia, they predicted the current positive NAO would continue and further intensify global warming.
But that hypothesis failed quickly. The NAO reversed to its negative phase as the 21st century began. That caused westerly winds to weaken. That produced more persistent blocking high pressure systems and a wavier jet stream as seen in the diagram. Blocking weather systems are slower moving than normal storms and force the prevailing winds and other storms to move around them. This was outlined, again, in the 1950s by climate scientists who pioneered our present understanding of blocking systems. Weather satellites now confirm those weather effects. They also showed when early 20th century blocking systems forced warm air from the south to pass over Greenland, surface temperatures rose 10° to 12°C above normal.
In the diagram orange colors are warmer and blue colors are cooler. Blocking systems in the Pacific push warmer air (orange) into Alaska and draw cold air into the southern USA. Thus, Alaskan temperatures are sometimes higher than northern Florida. Likewise, blocking in the Atlantic pushed warm air over Greenland causing extreme melting but brought a cold snap to Europe. Americans became aware of the power of a negative NAO and blocking when a weak hurricane was prevented from normally moving out to sea. Instead it was diverted into New Jersey, transforming into the devastating Superstorm Sandy. In 2019, a warm air mass from the baking Sahara Desert moved northward. Crossing Europe, the Saharan air brought record high temperatures. Continuing northward, that warm air then caused Greenland’s 7th greatest period of melting since 1978.
The theory that the NAO and shifting winds create the conditions that drive Greenland’s warming and cooling is supported by all observable evidence. Greenland lost ice in the 1930s then gained ice in the 1970s and 80s. Although Greenland’s ice has been melting extensively in recent decades, that melt rate is now slowing and the shifting NAO suggests the ice will rebound. In contrast, the competing CO2-global warming theory suggests as CO2 continues to rise, Greenland’s ice will increasingly melt and dramatically raise sea levels. That theory has prompted calls to abandon our coastlines and invest in managed retreat. But before you panic, know your climate history and listen to the science. All the science!
Published in Battle Born Media newspapers 10-13-2020
Jim Steele is retired director of the Sierra Nevada Field Campus, SFSU
and authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism
Contact: naturalclimatechange@earthlink.net
7 thoughts on “Greenland and the 1950s Climate Consensus”
“Although Greenland’s ice has been melting extensively in recent decades,”
Doing my own research says this isn’t so.
Polar Portal, DMI, NSIDC, Climate4you, Wiki
A few hundred net Gt/y out of 2.6 E6 Gt is a long way from extensive.
Callendar wrote his first paper on man-made global warming in 1938. He thought it was beneficial, with a climate sensitivity of two degrees C per doubling of CO2.
Some say he gave up on the hypothesis after the frigid winters in the early 1960s, but others maintain that he never abandoned it.
In his archives it specifically says he seriously questioned his theory following the 1962/3 severe British winter
Tonyb
Not rying to channel any inner Michael Mann here, because I don’t have one thank God, but was that period cold globally?
We kids in Yorkshire loved it and I don’t remember ever being cold as I think we had the appropriate clothing. We would make 30 yard ice slides slightly downhill in the school yard. Kids with the steel studs (chegs) on their soles were banned from using them, except of course the school yard bully. Happy days ……. I think.
Is that paper available John? I’d be curious as to how he calculated the two degrees C.
Jim Steele always presents well-reasoned reports, and I consider him to be an expert. Considering the southern hemisphere effect sort of analogous to the NAO, the ENSO, I consulted another expert, an enologo. Since I live (not intentionally, I assure you) in one of the great red wine production areas of the world, Mendoza, Argentina, the enologos (experts in grape harvest dedicated to wines) track mega-weather patterns in great detail. Basically when cold water rises in the eastern Pacific it is the condition La Niña, and when warm water rises in the eastern Pacific it is El Niño. The latitude winds are much stronger with El Niño, and they provide blocking against cold air from Antarctica flowing north. La Niña bring less rain, whereas El Niño brings more rain, often in the form of thunderstorms. So, El Niño is a good boy, whereas La Niña is a bad girl. Sorry.
Greenland has two seasons.. melting and accumulation. Last season was a short melting season and so far this year accumulation is on par or slightly ahead.
Aside from the low temperatures in the accumulation season, you also need water vapor (snow), so warmer wet systems need to move across northern Canada, up from the western Atlantic or in from north of Iceland. What governs all this are the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and the associated warm and cold pools and currents that create the highs and lows and the jet streams that direct them around the globe. When you get down to it, it is pretty amazing.
The La Niña is finally throwing a wrench in the warmer Pacific works. The source of all the warm water in the North Pacific east of 180W is gone and the waters north of it will slowly dissipate over the winters to come. The depth of the cold water in the ENSO areas is pretty deep at this point and will take some time to cycle back to El Niño conditions.
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/ocean/cdas-sflux_ssta_global_1.png
It is going to be very interesting to see what happens in the next 10 years. The trend is not towards warming and certainly not towards the alarming predictions of the climate models. Even the volcanoes are coming to life in Iceland and other places. How does it go? tick tick tick tick