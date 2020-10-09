The Guardian: Climate Denial is an Extreme Form of Avocado Buyer’s Guilt

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Guardian, people who reject the idea we are in the midst of a climate emergency may be suffering an extreme form of the kind of climate anxiety Guardian readers experience, when wrestling with their conscience over whether to purchase an avocado.
‘Hijacked by anxiety’: how climate dread is hindering climate action
A growing school of psychologists believe the trauma of the climate crisis is a key barrier to change
Jillian Ambrose
Thu 8 Oct 2020
You’re browsing in a supermarket and fretting mildly about the air miles of some green beans. Or you’re daydreaming of that island holiday you deserve once the pandemic has died down but worrying about whether you should be flying.
Maybe nothing you do will matter anyway.
They call it climate anxiety – a sense of dread, gloom and almost paralysing helplessness that is rising as we come to terms with the greatest existential challenge of our generation, or any generation.
“As that trauma is coming to the surface today we see this as anxiety,” she says.
Those left standing in a supermarket unsure whether they should buy an avocado may be suffering from mild eco-anxiety, according to Hickman. “You’re not falling apart but you feel caught in a dilemma.”
In its most extreme form this inability to engage presents itself as a complete denial of the climate crisis and climate science. But even among those who accept the dire predictions for the natural world, there are “micro-denials” that can block the ability to take action.
Who would have guessed that our repressed feelings of extreme guilt for enjoying the occasional chicken avocado salad are what drive us to reject the climate emergency?
The only question, should we seek a resolution to our repressed anxiety by cutting back on Avocado consumption, in the hope that the intensity of our climate guilt recedes sufficiently that we become consciously aware of it?
Or would it be better to provoke a crisis of conscience which forces us to acknowledge our personal climate anxiety, by eating more Avocados?
33 thoughts on “The Guardian: Climate Denial is an Extreme Form of Avocado Buyer’s Guilt”
No offense Guardian- the only questions I ask myself when I want to buy an avocado are: 1) is it too expensive, and 2) is it ripe enough? I hate waiting for them to get ripe to eat it.
Expense is relative to current circumstances, and it’s fairly easy to tell whether they are ripe (I usually find the opposite problem at my store). My questions are: Guacamole? Or chicken tortilla soup?
(People who eat them in sandwiches are just WRONG. But, unlike a Guardian writer, I have a libertarian type of philosophy, so will let it pass…)
Every 10 yrs starting in 1980 the world was supposed to come to an end due to global warming. Every 10yrs you have to reset the tme.
Prudhoe
The world is coming to an end in 12 years, not 10 years — how dare you mislead people!
Prudhoe
In my prior comment about your comment I pointed out the world was going to end in 12 years, not 10 years. But this year is almost over so 11 years would be more accurate. We should be thankful that the brilliant climate perfesser AlexandrIa Occasionally Coherent keeps us informed. Her mentor, AL “the climate blimp” Gore, is too busy spending his money to spend much time being a climate perfesser. And that was AFTER Al invented the internet.
AOC’s claim that we only had 12 years left was made about a year and a half ago, so we’re almost at 10 years. 😀
Richard Greene,
Please be advised that the climate “perfesser” you cite first made her 12 year prediction in late 2018, so now, in late 2020, its 10 years left so Robert Prudhomme is fully correct. I am retired and planning on spending my last dime in late 2030. If it is to be 2031, I will need to make an adjustment. Fortunately, as we all know, climate science is a precise discipline so accuracy is built in and I am confident that no adjustment will be needed.
I think AOCs last name is actually Occluded Cortex since nothing sensible gets trhough!
I don’t even look at Avocados never mind buy them, where does that put me on the “denier” scale?
I have SO tortured myself about the guilt of being a denier for years. Now, however, I feel liberated by this Nobel Prize standard research because I hate avocados and thus don’t have to buy them.
Um, there’s logic in there somewhere.
Avocados…I love’ em. Global warming? Like “Waiting for Godot”.
First the imported avocados. Next the bananas. But then the really big items the Brits cannot do without….tea and coffee! The solution? Bring back the Clipper sailing ships to import tropical foodstuff to Britain; those ships didn’t burn fossil fuels.
ROTFLMAO. You just can’t make this up.
“Avocado Buyer’s Guilt” ??? WTF? I feel so guilty I think I’ll have another.
1 avocado, 2 tbsp olive oil, 2 cloves garlic (crushed), mash together and spread on toast. I feel so guilty.
Avocado anxiety as a consequence of the green blob sounds racist. Doesn’t all green goo matter?
Interestingly I noted a lefty comment on the web concerning the UK Covid response. She said that she:
“…was in a state. Half the time I’m attacking people for not wearing masks and standing too close – the other half of the time I’m attacking the government for pushing useless and pointless laws about the disease….”
I had thought this was the dawn of wisdom – that she would see that she was in a logically confused state. Now I’m beginning to think that she was just suppressing the obvious conflict that anyone experiences if they religiously follow what they are told to do by someone who neither knows what they are doing nor worries about making their commands logically consistent…
I keep thinking back to mid-20th century adolescence and the notion that some other kid had “cooties”. It’s amazing how powerful the propaganda is these days.
“forces us to acknowledge our personal climate anxiety, by eating more Avocados?”
Yes, to alleviate my anxieties I eat 3 avocados a day….
This strikes me as an example of how circular thinking, whenever it tries to carry some weight, becomes noticeably eccentric.
I alleviate my personal climate anxiety by burning tires.
We buy our avocados at Costco. $8 for a bag of 5. I don’t feel one way or the other about it.
I might be a denier.
I don’t eat Avocado but I’m now anxious about my morning Grapefruit.
What ruined my morning Grapefruit was when my doctor put me on Statins.
He’s frying my liver so I won’t die from heart ailments.
Today’s sound science. 🤔
Jillian Ambrose is not known as Silly Jilly for nothing.
Guacamole for lunch then. I’ll skip the toast, too many carbs.
A bit off-topic, but this flat earthist, science non-believer’s mate just won a real Nobel Prize this week, and I was a co-author on the seminal paper that got him there.
As a humanitarian gesture, I’ve considered starting a gofundme account to support the cost of providing Guardian ‘journalists’ with a 6-month sabbatical to enable them to investigate and accept what goes on in the real world, and sever the umbilical with academia that feeds the constant diet of abject tosh that they publish as Guardian articles.
(I still can dream, can’t I – the UN hasn’t made dreaming a crime against humanity yet?)
Yes, when authorities advise the population take measures against some “threat”, but the evidence of the “threat” is questionable or scanty, many members of the public will experience angst. Which is “psychological trauma” to the weak minded. Witchcraft in the middle ages, prohibition, Y2K, the list just goes on and on…..with CC being a media max-meme because there is always bad weather somewhere, that is evidence of the “threat”. Presently displaced in the headlines by “the-cold-that-kills-0.6%-of-the-infected“.
I once built an Avocado suite into my bathroom (you have to be a Brit) and it took me a complete climate cycle to deny it and change it to standard white. What a relief.
I recognise all the words in that article, but I have NFI what she’s on about.
Since we’re on the subject, avocado is from aguacate, Spanish, which is derived from the native āhuacatl>, a Nahuatl word which also meant testicle, for obvious reasons. Enjoy!
Nope. I am firmly attached to reality and have no such anxiety.
Don’t understand how people can be so naïve and gullible to believe all the climate and covid catastrophe propaganda. Get a life.
Okay I get it, the Guardian is about as serious on these planetary scale issues as a teenager with attention deficit disorder.
Those psychologists need to see a psychologist – and not the type who advise the Guardian
“The greatest existential challenge of our generation, or any generation.” Talk about denial of “climate science”. Even the ludicrous RCP 8.5 doesn’t produce catastrophic impacts, let alone existential.