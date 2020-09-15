Solar Cycle 25 has officially begun

Solar Cycle 25 is officially underway. NASA and NOAA made the announcement during a media teleconference earlier today. According to an international panel of experts, sunspot counts hit rock bottom in Dec. 2019, and have been slowly increasing since.
NASA and NOAA made the announcement during a media teleconference earlier today. According to an international panel of experts, the sunspot number hit rock bottom in Dec. 2019, bringing an end to old Solar Cycle 24. Since then, sunspot counts have been slowly increasing, heralding new Solar Cycle 25.
“How quickly solar activity rises is an indicator on how strong the next solar cycle will be,” says Doug Biesecker of NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, co-chair of the Solar Cycle 25 Prediction Panel. “Although we’ve seen a steady increase in sunspot activity this year, it is slow.”
The panel believes that new Solar Cycle 25 will be a weak one, peaking in 2025 at levels similar to old Solar Cycle 24. If their prediction is correct, Solar Cycle 25 (like Solar Cycle 24 before it) will be one of the weakest since record-keeping began in 1755.
More on Spaceweather.com
From NOAA:
Analysis determines we are in Solar Cycle 25
September 15, 2020 – The solar minimum between Solar Cycle 24 and 25 – the period when the sun is least active – happened in December 2019, when the 13-month smoothed sunspot number fell to 1.8, according to the Solar Cycle 25 Prediction Panel, co-chaired by NOAA and NASA. We are now in Solar Cycle 25 with peak sunspot activity expected in 2025, the panel said.
Solar Cycle 24 was average in length, at 11 years, and had the 4th-smallest intensity since regular record keeping began with Solar Cycle 1 in 1755. It was also the weakest cycle in 100 years. Solar maximum occurred in April 2014 with sunspots peaking at 114 for the solar cycle, well below average, which is 179.
Solar Cycle 24’s progression was unusual. The Sun’s Northern Hemisphere led the sunspot cycle, peaking over two years ahead of the Southern Hemisphere sunspot peak. This resulted in solar maximum having fewer sunspots than if the two hemispheres were in phase.
Solar Cycle 25
For the past eight months, activity on the sun has steadily increased, indicating we transitioned to Solar Cycle 25. Solar Cycle 25 is forecast to be a fairly weak cycle, the same strength as cycle 24. Solar maximum is expected in July 2025, with a peak of 115 sunspots.
“How quickly solar activity rises is an indicator on how strong the solar cycle will be,” said Doug Biesecker, Ph.D., panel co-chair and a solar physicist at NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. “Although we’ve seen a steady increase in sunspot activity this year, it is slow.”
The panel has high confidence that Solar Cycle 25 will break the trend of weakening solar activity seen over the past four cycles. “We predict the decline in solar cycle amplitude, seen from cycles 21 through 24, has come to an end,” said Lisa Upton, Ph.D., panel co-chair and solar physicist with Space Systems Research Corp. “There is no indication we are approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.”
“While we are not predicting a particularly active Solar Cycle 25, violent eruptions from the Sun can occur at any time,” Biesecker added.
Solar cycle prediction gives a rough idea of the frequency of space weather storms of all types, from radio blackouts to geomagnetic storms and solar radiation storms. It is used by many industries to gauge the potential impact of space weather in the coming years.
New satellites will provide enhanced observations of the Sun
In 2024, before the peak of sunspot activity in Solar Cycle 25, NOAA is slated to launch a new spacecraft dedicated to operational space weather forecasting. NOAA’s Space Weather Follow-On L-1 observatory will be equipped with instruments that sample the solar wind, provide imagery of coronal mass ejections, and monitor other extreme activity from the Sun in finer detail than before. NOAA’s next Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES-U) is also scheduled to launch in 2024. GOES-U will carry three solar monitoring instruments, including the first compact coronagraph, which will help detect coronal mass ejections. Enhanced observations of the Sun from these satellites will help improve space weather forecasting.
The Solar Cycle Prediction Panel forecasts the number of sunspots expected for solar maximum, along with the timing of the peak and minimum solar activity levels for the cycle. It is comprised of scientists representing NOAA, NASA, the International Space Environment Services, and other U.S. and international scientists.
NOAA has an interactive plotter here: https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression
11 thoughts on “Solar Cycle 25 has officially begun”
New solar cycles are characterized by the magnetic pole flip. Also keep in mind at this stage of SC24, the guidance was for an extremely strong solar cycle (except for Dr. Svalgaard that predicted a 1904 era cycle)
Must be the Gore effect. We currently are at 25 continuous days of no sunspots and counting. I guess SC25 is still trying to find itself.
“… solar cycle 25 is predicted to be a fairly weak cycle…” and then later “The panel has high confidence that solar cycle 25 will break the trend of weakening solar activity seen over the past four cycles.”, then “…violent eruptions from the sun can happen at anytime.”. What position is left to cover their ass? Their predictions for the past four cycles were not particularly accurate, always on the high side, so what does all of this prediction amount to? Nothing? Looks like I should have taken up Astrology.
I wonder if the Sun knows it too.
SC25 is struggling to take off, but may not necessarily mean that it might be weaker than the SC24. However my expectation is that SC25 might be about 30% down on the SC24.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/SSN-3-minima.htm
In reply to:
“There is no indication we are approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.”
You need glasses. Sunspots had a lifetime of around 22 days. They now have a lifetime of around 10 to 14 days. Large powerful, long lasting sunspots have been replaced by tiny pores.
Why? Oh. No discussion because it is difficult to graph? Do not have a model?
And you did not read this paper.
The peculiar solar cycle 24 – where do we stand?
http://iopscience.iop.org/1742-6596/440/1/012001/pdf/1742-6596_440_1_012001.pdf
The peculiar solar cycle 24 – where do we stand?
Solar cycle 24 has been very weak so far. It was preceded by an extremely quiet and long solar minimum. Data from the solar interior, the solar surface and the heliosphere all show that cycle 24 began from an unusual minimum and is unlike the cycles that preceded it. We begin this review of where solar cycle 24 stands today with a look at the antecedents of this cycle, and examine why the minimum preceding the cycle is considered peculiar (§ 2). We then examine in § 3 whether we missed early signs that the cycle could be unusual. § 4 describes where cycle 24 is at today.
The minimum preceding the cycle showed other unusual characteristics. For instance, the polar fields were lower than those of previous cycles. In Fig. 1 we show the polar fields as observed by the Wilcox Solar Observatory. It is very clear that the fields were much lower than those at the minimum before cycle 22 and also smaller than the fields during the minimum before cycle 23. Unfortunately, the data do not cover a period much before cycle 21 maximum so we cannot compare the polar fields during the last minimum with those of even earlier minima.
So we just had a warming period that started in 1992, correlating with a strange change in planetary cloud cover. Prior to 1992 cloud cover correlated with GCR changes after something else dominated.
Oh and the geomagnetic field abruptly started to change in 1992 also. Oh and there was suddenly an increase world wide in mid-ocean earthquakes all over the planet.
The Dansgaard-Oeschger cyclic warming in the paleo record comes in a 20 year and a 30 year variation. Roughly every 6000 to 8000 years, the DO warming is followed by a Heinrich event.
Got love that these climate guys named earth changing events that they have zero idea what causes after their colleagues.
What the heck caused the Younger Dryas abrupt climate change?
http://cc.oulu.fi/~usoskin/personal/nature02995.pdf
Unusual activity of the Sun during recent decades compared to the previous 11,000 years by S. K. Solanki, I. G. Usoskin, B. Kromer, M. Schussler & J. Beer
Here we report a reconstruction of the sunspot number covering the past 11,400 years, based on dendrochronologically dated radiocarbon concentrations. We combine physics-based models for each of the processes connecting the radiocarbon concentration with sunspot number.
According to our reconstruction, the level of solar activity during the past 70 years is exceptional, and the previous period of equally high activity occurred more than 8,000 years ago. We find that during the past 11,400 years the Sun spent only of the order of 10% of the time at a similarly high level of magnetic activity and almost all of the earlier high-activity periods were shorter than the present episode.
At this rate somebody, anybody is going to start looking at the effects of SC groupings instead of singular cases vis a vis climate. Add this to list of long-cycle indicators that are poorly studied because of data issues and few numbers if turning points to work with.
Is it even worthy of discussion unless Leif weighs in ?
“The panel has high confidence that Solar Cycle 25 will break the trend of weakening solar activity seen over the past four cycles. “We predict the decline in solar cycle amplitude, seen from cycles 21 through 24, has come to an end,” said Lisa Upton, Ph.D., panel co-chair and solar physicist with Space Systems Research Corp. “There is no indication we are approaching a Maunder-type minimum in solar activity.”
So…. just what basis do they (the panel) give to make that statement? Seems like wishful thinking is all.
I was impressed by Zharkova’s work until I saw the WUWT deconstruction of it. The NOAA originally said 25 would be like 23, until NASA said it would be like 24 and then they changed their minds a bit. But a few years ago NASA were saying they could forecast sunspot numbers with data from deep inside the Sun, and it was going to get very quiet, now they say “sort of same as 24”.
Zharkova has doubled down and stated that the GSM started in June. The range of serious predictions ranges from just like 23 (or nearly) to GSM. There is a Wiki page that lists them all.
Place your bets please. Nobody knows.
Is the opinion of most scientists that the situation we have been in and continue to be in, still reminding many of the Little Ice Age? And if so, will the climate continue to cool but more emphatically in the near future?