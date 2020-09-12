Tucker Carlson: Democrats, fires and the climate misinformation campaign

In the hands of Democratic politicians, climate change is like systemic racism in the sky: You can’t see it, but it’s everywhere and it’s deadly.
As many WUWT readers know, I’m right in the middle of the wildfires here in Northern California. While it has affected me with power, Internet, and other service outages, plus chocking smoke, I’m OK.
But I’ve had friends dramatically and permanently affected by it. The left wants to blame climate change, and in fact, California Governor Newsom came to Oroville yesterday, unannounced to address the issue. He didn’t even notify local news media, instead bringing Sacramento news media in tow, which caused a bit of a tizzy, and was quite a slap in the face.
Nonetheless, we expected him to lead, we expected him to provide words of comfort to people affected who lost everything, we expected him to praise our first-responders for the heroic work they have done, instead, he browbeat us with a lecture on how it is all “caused by climate change.”
This didn’t sit well with a lot of people, and signs like this appeared as he left the press conference site in the burned out area.
I’ll address Newsom’s incredible climate gaffe later in another post.
But, the gaffe was so big, it reached Tucker Carlson on Fox News, and our local State Assemblyman James Gallagher, was invited on the show. Tucker ripped the “climate crisis” a new one, and Gallagher told it like it was.
WUWT Contributor Eric Worrall was writing a post while I was writing this one, I’ve combined the effort, he notes:
Climate change in my opinion is once again being used as a convenient political prop to deflect blame for years of failed forestry management policies.
‘Ideological BS’: Amid ashes, governor fires away on climate change
By DON THOMPSON
September 12, 2020 — 1.31pm
Sacramento: California Governor Gavin Newsom has offered some of his most impassioned comments on climate change, denouncing the “ideological BS” of those who deny the danger and vowing to accelerate the state’s already ambitious goals for reducing greenhouse gases.
Newsom spoke against a backdrop of ghost-like trees and ground covered in snow-like grey ash left by the deadliest of the record-breaking fires that have charred huge swathes of California in recent weeks.
“The data is self-evident, the experience that we have in the state of California just underscoring the reality of the ravages of climate change,” he said. “Mother Nature is physics, biology and chemistry. She bats last and she bats 1000. That’s the reality we’re facing, the smash mouth reality — this perfect storm. The debate is over around climate change.”
Republican state Senator Jim Nielsen and local councillor James Gallagher countered that the cause of recent devastating wildfires and electricity blackouts was “decades of bad policy enacted by Democrats, not climate change.”
“The excuse of climate change cannot be used to deflect from the fundamental failure to address the fuels build-up in our forests that are the cause of these devastating fires,” they said in a statement. “These same misguided policy decisions have led to rolling blackouts and an energy grid that is falling apart.”Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/ideological-bs-amid-ashes-governor-fires-away-on-climate-change-20200912-p55uzd.html
