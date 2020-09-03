Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; John Cook has released a new video which attacks a climate skeptic straw man, to try to bolster his 97% climate consensus claim.
Watch the video, judge for yourself.
What do I mean by “climate skeptic straw man”?
When John Cook claims 97% of climate scientists believe humans cause global warming, he is likely absolutely correct. The straw man is Cook’s suggestion that climate skeptics do not believe humans cause global warming.
Most climate scientists whom opponents identify as “climate deniers” believe anthropogenic CO2 causes global warming. CO2 is a greenhouse gas. I believe anthropogenic CO2 causes global warming. Suggesting that most skeptics do not believe CO2 causes global warming is nonsense.
But there is a huge difference between believing humans cause global warming, and believing that humans cause significant global warming, or that humans are the ONLY cause of modern era global warming.
Believing that humans cause global warming is not the same thing as believing that anthropogenic CO2 emissions are leading us towards an imminent climate catastrophe.
For anyone interested, the “Herr John Cook” image comes from a set of creepy images Cook published on Skeptical Science.
20 thoughts on “New John Cook 97% Consensus Climate Change Video”
John Cook, climate change/global warming propagandist.
That’s all I have to say.
Stay safe and healthy, all.
Bob
“ believe”?
It hinges on the meaning of “cause”
Cook needs “cause” to mean the IPCC definition which is more than half of the observed warming is caused by anthropogenic CO2 but his data shows that “cause” means that only some of the warming is caused by anthropogenic CO2 and that “some” ranges anywhere from a little to a lot but is completely undefined.
Worse for Cook is that from his data attributing “cause” as meaning greater than half of the observed warming is only supported by less than 3% of scientists.
It’s the old “if you don’t want to hear the answer to a question then don’t ask the question” thing. He asked the wrong question and now has to scientifically lie when discussing his findings. That makes him a despicable advocate and not a scientist.
You are a mug Eric just as bigger mug as heir Cook,
All you luke warmers are just gate-keepers of the none existent RGHE and you should be ashamed you cowardly bastar ds.
Stop it Gary you’ll make me cry.
Science really does upset you.
As to cowardly bastards, I don’t believe you actually know what either of those terms mean, given how badly you have misapplied them.
Eric,
Is there proof the greenhouse effect exists outside a greenhouse and to what order of magnitude?
That CO2 impedes the flow of IR energy has been know since the days of Arrhenius. That’s the proof.
Yes, but it’s hydrology that establishes and maintains the thermal equilibrium.
Presently, there’s no indication that CO2 emissions have affected air temperature at all.
It is certainly possible that increased hydrological cycle cancels any warming. But I suggest the existence of seasons is evidence that the system can be perturbed by changes in the radiative balance.
Gases impede IR energy flow? Nope.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHmGNDMV1cY
Atmospheres warm the surface of planets because they are kinetic and potential energy reservoirs, essentially acting as thermal capacitors.
Arrhenius neglected convective flows, which is where the heat transfer action is in the troposphere.
What is the probability that anyone who doesn’t support the “consensus”, can even have a position as a climate scientist? A self-selecting group, that demonstrates it has a 97% selection bias, isn’t news is it?
What’s the daily rate for punching the straw man? Is it like ad placement buys?
Consensus = Politics
Evidence = Science … there is NONE.
Eric, you state, ‘I believe anthropogenic Co2 causes global warming’. Big fan of your contributions to this site. As a fan, could you kindly elucidate your reasoning for this statement? If you could possibly clarify between natural Co2 emissions and those of natural origin, taking into acount very localised UHI effects, and bearing in mind the latter (natural) knock the former (anthropogenic) into a cocked hat I’d be obliged? Best wishes, Mack.
Mack I was speaking in an abstract sense. Starting from the position that GHG increases the greenhouse effect, adding even a thimble full of CO2 must have an impact. How the Earth’s climate responds to that added CO2, how significant that anthropogenic CO2 is in the context of natural sources, etc. I don’t pretend I have the answers to those questions.
I’m with you on the ‘thimble’ analogy! Many thanks and keep up the good work. All the best.
97 percent is old news. The latest consensus is 105 percent, based on a show of hands from 20 scientists at a recent Brilliant Government Bureaucrat Scientist Convention.
After the official vote a committee was formed to discus the 105 percent, and after a one hour heated debate on whether lunch would be vegetarian pizza or meat pizza, it was concluded that one of the 20 scientists must have raised both hands during the consensus vote.
However, that was deemed “okay”, because they assumed that scientist was so SURE about a coming climate crisis that he was overcome with emotions, and raising one hand was not enough.
So now the climate consensus is 105 percent. Only old fogies and losers still say 97 percent.
John Who? This guy disappeared long ago from the scene as he had nothing else to say. We shouldn’t waste any time talking about him anymore.