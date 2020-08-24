ABC: Failure to Acknowledge the Climate Change Grief of Others Causes Serious Health Problems

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Australian ABC, people frequently fail to properly acknowledge or recognise “Climate Grief”, feelings of loss and despair some people experience over events which mostly have not happened yet. Supporters of the idea of climate grief claim the failure of members of the public to validate the climate grief of others leads to “major physical and mental health problems”.
Climate grief expected to be widespread soon but it’s still not openly acknowledged
By health reporter Paige Cockburn
Feeling miserable, anxious, helpless and just generally terrible because the world is becoming less habitable? You’re not alone.
The good news is there are strategies that may help you cope. The bad news is the pandemic we’re now facing may test your passion and enthusiasm for climate action.
For the past 18 months, Canadian scientist Kurtis Baute says he has been dealing with a lot of ‘climate grief’.
“Basically I can’t stop thinking about the fact that millions of people, real people, are dying or will die because of something that is completely unavoidable,” he recently announced on his YouTube channel.
“We can stop using fossil fuels but so far we’ve completely failed to do so…it feels completely out of control and it’s depressing.”
The danger of unvalidated grief
Climate grief is often categorised as a form of disenfranchised grief which means it isn’t always publicly or openly acknowledged.
“People may feel this isn’t something someone else can help with,” says Dr Snell.
This can then snowball into major physical and mental health problems.
…Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2020-08-19/the-danger-of-climate-grief-lies-in-the-fact-its-often-ignored/12563930
The idea of victimhood seems a persistent theme of the climate fear narrative. High profile green campaigner Bill McKibben is almost open about his apparent need to feel like a victim.
The Wannabe Oppressed
By STANLEY KURTZ
October 16, 2013 8:00 AM
Today’s college students, climate change, and the cult of victimization
In a 1996 piece titled “Job and Matthew,” McKibben describes his arrival at college in 1978 as a liberal-leaning student with a suburban Protestant background. “My leftism grew more righteous in college,” he says, “but still there was something pro forma about it.” The problem? “Being white, male, straight, and of impeccably middle-class background, I could not realistically claim to be a victim of anything.”
At one point, in what he calls a “loony” attempt to claim the mantle of victimhood, McKibben nearly convinced himself that he was part Irish so he could don a black armband as Bobby Sands and fellow members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army died in a hunger strike. Yet even as he failed to persuade himself he was Irish, McKibben continued to enthusiastically support every leftist-approved victim group he could find. Nonetheless, something was missing. None of these causes seemed truly his own. When McKibben almost single-handedly turned global warming into a public issue in 1989, his problem was solved. Now everyone could be a victim
Global warming allows the upper-middle-class to join the proletariat, cloaking erstwhile oppressors in the mantle of righteous victimhood.
…Read more: The Wannabe Oppressed
The demand for societal “acknowledgement” of something as ill defined as climate grief in my opinion verges on abusive.
If you accept someone is a genuine victim, the natural response is to try to help ease their pain. If this idea of climate victimhood sticks, it will be very difficult to refuse demands from climate victims to do whatever is necessary to alleviate their suffering.
I am not rejecting the idea that some climate worriers may suffer from serious psychiatric disorders, and I am certainly keen that people in pain receive the medical treatment they require, even if the source of their anguish is entirely imaginary. But I feel no compulsion to pretend their climate delusions have any objective validity.
20 thoughts on “ABC: Failure to Acknowledge the Climate Change Grief of Others Causes Serious Health Problems”
Should also acknowledge the more intense form of climate grief and mental health problems in the community of climate scientists. WUWT readers should know that this grief is made much worse by widespread climate denial.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/19/emotion/
It is more likely that to “properly acknowledge ‘Climate Grief'” you are merely validating the “mental health problems” they already have. To grieve for something they haven’t lost is insane: why would you want to confirm their grief by pretending with them that it is real? That just makes you crazy too.
So-called Climate Deniers are just sane people who haven’t joined their mass delusion.
Yep. Have we reached peak insanity yet?
” climate grief”. By which they mean natural weather events that have seen better and worse for thousands of years are now caused by CO2, an essential to life trace element.
Good grief, the world has gone mad.
Note to Everyone currently experiencing Climate Grief.
Your sense grief is very real
Your sense of grief is palpable
Your sense of grief is caused by everything the socialist education system is foisting upon you
Your sense of grief is further bolstered by everything the socialist media is piddling
Your sense of grief is even further strengthened by the modeling of a virtual world and model outputs utilized as real world data indicating more than double the warming that is currently measured
Your sense of grief is compounded by the COP conferences AND G20 summits proclaiming that “This meeting will mark our LAST CHANCE to do something about Climate Change.”
Your sense of grief is unfounded however given actual real world data.
1989 the U.N. said we had 10 years to act. 1999 came and went and nothing bad happened.
2001 Bonn Germany was the last opportunity
2005 Montreal was the Last Chance per the Independent
2006 saw An Inconvenient Truth spread further gloom and doom with ZERO accurate predictions now 15 years out
2007 Bali was the next last chance
2007 also saw An Inconvenient Truth
2008 Poland, 2009 Copenhagen, 2010 Cancun , 2011 Durban, 2012 Doha, 2013 Warsaw, 2014 Lima, 2015 Paris, 2016 U.N. etc. all Last Chances to avert an ever predicted calamity that never materializes.
Your fears are unfounded and merely bolstered by an Agenda (Agenda 21) seeking to form a true global shadow government telling you what you can and can’t do, can and can’t eat, can and can’t drive, even what you can and can’t say and can and can’t think.
The first step to Fascism is the control of freedom of expression
Does ridicule count as acknowledgement or recognition?
Yes climate bedwetters, change your nappies.
The face worn ones? Would not want to mix up climate grief with COVID-19 grief would we I would not know where to put my face?
Self inflicted wound. Who cares?
This article seems to imply that becoming a climate alarmist makes you mentally ill. Alternatively, you have to be mentally ill to become a climate alarmist.
There is a comment from a Canadian professor:-
His last sentence shows that even a well educated person has a view that is completely wrong.
We cannot stop using fossil fuels until a viable alternative is available and there is little sign of that.
What a wimping out is the incessant call, “You owe me!”. For while any honest social contract is a swap of valued goods/services between adults reasonably competent in their valuation, professional victimhood is the arrested dependent childish state that enlists unilateral begging for what is so surely ‘deserved’, at the price of a stunted maturity thereafter in managing life’s continuing demands. Even a baby bird must eventually close its wide open mouth to its parent and learn to fly off on its own to find that food that suits its continued vitality.
According to grievance studies professionals, you are either a victim or an oppressor. If you are an oppressor, you have to ‘do the work’ to understand your own evil and the evil of all your ancestors and the evil of just about everyone you ever knew because they are mostly all oppressors just like you.
The biggest and most obvious flaw with the above is that it absolves all victims of any responsibility for their own plight. Hey, quit school early, get a criminal record, get pregnant at 17. Can’t get or hold a job? It isn’t your fault, it’s those evil oppressors.
The other flaw is that the grievance studies professionals imagine they can see things as they actually are. They are seriously deluded. There are a few monks who have meditated for decades who can (mostly/sometimes/often) see things without preconceptions or judgment. The rest of us can’t. So to the grievance studies professionals I say, do the work yourself before you tell me to do the work. You have no clue what the work actually is and how clueless you actually are.
I’m glad they feel pain and anguish for the suffering they want to put onto others who live on this planet.
The ultra Green ABC is a virulent mess of weird nonsense who jump on every silly idea going past. Such a pity the government will not defund them, I certainly resent paying for their inane nonsense.
“Feeling miserable, anxious, helpless and just generally terrible because the world is becoming less habitable? You’re not alone.”
Feeling miserable, anxious, helpless and just generally terrible because the world is becoming full of fake news and the MSM is the enemy of the people? You’re not alone.
“We can stop using fossil fuels but so far we’ve completely failed to do so…”
So what’s stopping you? All you climate change obsessives need to do is boycott anything that is produced using fossil fuels. That is, you personally, stop using fossil fuels. You said we can, so get on with it. You will create a market for fossil free products and damage the market for anything tainted with fossil fuels, so what are you waiting for?
But I love winding these people up. It’s the only form of sadism I practice.
So to summarize: tell all snowflakes that they’re right or you endanger their mental health.
Answer: you can’t endanger their mental health, they are already mentally damaged.
Speechless