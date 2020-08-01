Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis Takes Another Hit

Guest “whatever” by David Middleton

Texas cave sediment upends meteorite explanation for global cooling

7 hours ago

Baylor University

Texas researchers from the University of Houston, Baylor University and Texas A&M University have discovered evidence for why the earth cooled dramatically 13,000 years ago, dropping temperatures by about 3 degrees Centigrade.

The evidence is buried in a Central Texas cave, where horizons of sediment have preserved unique geochemical signatures from ancient volcanic eruptions—signatures previously mistaken for extraterrestrial impacts, researchers say.

The resolution to this case of mistaken identity recently was reported in the journal Science Advances.

“This work shows that the geochemical signature associated with the cooling event is not unique but occurred four times between 9,000 and 15,000 years ago,” said Alan Brandon, Ph.D., professor of geosciences at University of Houston. “Thus, the trigger for this cooling event didn’t come from space. Prior geochemical evidence for a large meteor exploding in the atmosphere instead reflects a period of major volcanic eruptions.

One unnecessary hypothesis upends another… So what? In terms of Late Pleistocene Greenland stadials, the Younger Dryas isn’t even particularly anomalous. The real anomaly, to the extent there is one, is the preceding Bølling–Allerød interstadial.