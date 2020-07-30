ALERT: Warmist Eric Holthaus admits it: ‘The climate emergency isn’t about science, it’s about justice’

Reposted from Climate Depot

Holthaus has joined other prominent climate campaigners in admitting that climate change activism is not about climate science.

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot July 29, 2020 9:28 AM

Climate activist & Meteorologist Eric Holthaus has now joined a long line of climate players now fully admitting that the climate “crisis” or “emergency” is not about the science after all. “The climate emergency isn’t about science, it’s about justice,” Holthaus wrote on July 28, 2020.

The climate emergency isn't about science, it's about justice.



At @The_Corres, we invited Indigenous climate activists from every continent for a conversation about changing the conversation.



Here’s how we could reinvent the climate narrative:https://t.co/qACaBFc18g — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) July 28, 2020

Holthaus is also revealing how identity politics has taken over the climate debate. See: NASA scientist Dr. Kate Marvel links ‘climate change’ to ‘white supremacy’ – ‘We’ll never head off climate catastrophe without dismantling white supremacy’ – Calls for climate & racial ‘justice’

Holthaus, a long time prominent climate activist has praised the UN IPCC reports. See: Warmist Eric Holthaus: New IPCC report calls for ‘rigorous backing to systematically dismantle capitalism’

Holthaus has also injected his full emotions into his climate activism. See: ‘I lose sleep over climate change’ – Warmist Meteorologist Eric Holthaus admits to ‘soul-crushing despair’ – ‘I confess: I need help’

Warmist Eric Holthaus — who publicly vowed never to fly again — admits to flying again!

Climate expert Eric Holthaus ‘failed out of’ degree in meteorology at college – ‘Realized it was a whole of math and computer sh*t’ & ‘upper-level-math’

Climate activist Eric Holthaus likes COVID lockdown impact on car travel: ‘Cars are the problem, not the answer’ – Rips ‘monstrous highway systems’ – Envisions ‘car-free era’ in cities

Architects of Green New Deal admit it is NOT about the climate

AOC’s staff has bragged that the Green New Deal is about wealth redistribution, not climate. Former Ocasio-Cortez campaign aide Waleed Shahid admitted that Ocasio-Cortez’s GND was a “proposal to redistribute wealth and power from the people on top to the people on the bottom.”

In addition, AOC’s Chief-Of-Staff Saikat Chakrabarti also revealed that the Green New Deal was not about climate change. The Washington Post reported in 2019: Chakrabarti had an unexpected disclosure. “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal,” he said, “is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti continued. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

The UN and EPA regulations are simply a vehicle to put politicians and bureaucrats in charge of our energy economy and “save” us from bad weather and “climate change.”

UN official Ottmar Edenhofer, co-chair of the IPCC Working Group III, admitted what’s behind the climate issue: “One must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy … One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore.”

In 2009, former Vice President Al Gore touted U.S. cap-and-trade legislation as a method to help bring about “global governance.”

UN climate chief Christiana Figueres declared in 2012 that she is seeking a “centralized transformation” that is “going to make the life of everyone on the planet very different.”

Greta Thunberg explained in 2019: “The climate crisis is not just about the environment. It is a crisis of human rights, of justice, and of political will. Colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression have created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all. Our political leaders can no longer shirk their responsibilities.”

Thunberg’s advisor, environmentalist George Monbiot explained in 2019 that in order to prevent “climate breakdown,” a complete change to our way of life has to occur: “We’ve got to go straight to the heart of capitalism and overthrow it,” Monbiot explained.

Outgoing UN IPCC Chief reveals global warming ‘is my religion and my dharma’

EU Commissioner: Global Warming Policy Is Right Even If Science Is Wrong – ‘Regardless of whether or not scientists are wrong on global warming, the European Union is pursuing the correct energy policies even if they lead to higher prices, Europe’s climate commissioner Connie Hedegaard’s has said.’

EU’s Hedegaard in 2013: ‘Let’s say that science, some decades from now, said ‘we were wrong, it was not about climate’, would it not in any case have been good to do many of things you have to do in order to combat climate change?.’

Flashback: 1993: Former U.S. Senator Timothy Wirth: ‘We’ve got to ride the global warming issue. Even if the theory of global warming is wrong, we will be doing the right thing, in terms of economic policy and environmental policy.’

Hedegaard in 2013: ‘I think we have to realize that in the world of the 21st century for us to have the cheapest possible energy is not the answer.’

Flashback 1975: Obama Science Czar John Holdren Says Real Threat to USA Is Cheap Energy: ‘The U.S.is threatened far more by the hazards of too much energy, too soon, than by the hazards of too little energy, too late.’

Flashback: UN IPCC Official Edenhofer: ‘We Redistribute World’s Wealth By Climate Policy’

Maurice Strong from the UN 1992 . It’s NEVER been about climate it’s just used as the Trojan horse for the socialist takeover of western civilisation!! pic.twitter.com/2i5oVRfM6R — peter hogan (@PeterPhoban) July 27, 2020

