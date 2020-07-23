We ran into many frustrating problems attempting the site move at this time. Moving a site this large is a formidable task. After days of repeated failure by tech support and paid consultants, we are stepping back from the move for now.
Please do not swarm us with suggestions. We will be examining alternatives and will reach out for assistance when needed.
6 thoughts on “Site Move Cancelled”
We wish you the best of luck with your search for a new host. I do appreciate the magnitude of the challenge.
“A swing… and a miss.”
Batter steps outta the batter’s box, knock the cleats out, and takes breather.
Hang in there, WUWT Team! We truly appreciate your efforts! Through perseverance, solutions will be found.
Best of luck with the search. Some of us have ideas, but I am sure you and your team do too.
If it turns out that you need help there are a few of us more than willing to help.
Don’t be too shy to ask 🙂
We then, let’s get back to exposing the multitude of Climate Change scams and its billionaire GreenSlime backers.
Did the software guys blame the hardware, and the hardware guys blame the software?
(Which is standard protocol 🙁 )
My precious financial backstop offer is still good, despite this disappointing outcome.