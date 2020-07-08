Hump Day Hilarity – the climate “red pill”

/ 1 hour ago July 8, 2020

Josh writes:

The Climate Red Pill, really easy to take, zero side effects. Thanks to @ScottAdamsSays and another free speech periscope.

I’m guessing the “blue pill” is so chock-full of political ingredients, it is impossibly large to swallow.

Like his work? Buy him a pint.

2 thoughts on “Hump Day Hilarity – the climate “red pill”

  2. Forgot to include that their null hypothesis is laughable junk science – Frictionless Solid Sheet Atmosphere Back Radiation Hypothesis

    Reply

