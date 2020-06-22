Greenhouse effect: “How a cold atmosphere can warm the Earth’s surface”

Dr. Roy Spencer writes on Facebook:
Wayne Rowley has asked me to explain how a cold atmosphere can warm the Earth’s surface (which is what happens in global warming theory), a question I’ve been asked many times in the last 20+ years.
First of all, the temperature of anything depends upon the rates of energy GAIN and energy LOSS. When those 2 are equal, temperature remains the same; if they are unequal, the temperature changes.
Everyone knows that increasing the rate of energy gain increases temperature: e.g. turn up the heat under a pot of water on the stove, or turn up the thermostat in your house in winter.
But you can also increase temperature by reducing the rate of energy LOSS: put a lid on the pot of water while keeping the flame under it constant, adding insulation to the walls of a heated house while keeping the rate of furnace heating the same.
Now, note that in these examples, the lid is *cooler* than the heated water, and the walls (in winter) are cooler than the heated home interior, yet they can make the warmer object even warmer still. Your clothes in winter (or summer) keep you warmer than if you had no clothes on, even though the clothes are cooler than your body temperature. The examples are literally endless.
So, for the atmosphere, the net flow of infrared radiation from the surface to the “cold” depths of outer space is greatly reduced by the atmosphere (the so-called “greenhouse effect”), keeping the surface warmer than if the atmosphere was not there, absorbing and emitting its own infrared radiation. (An interesting side effect is that while the greenhouse effect keeps the surface and lower layers of the atmosphere warmer, the upper atmosphere is actually made colder. The same happens if you add more and more insulation to the walls of a heated house.)
How does this apply to global warming? Adding CO2 to the atmosphere from fossil fuel burning slightly enhances the atmosphere’s ability to keep the surface warmer by reducing the rate of energy loss by the surface. The question is, by how much? The *direct* effect of a doubling of atmospheric CO2 is small, only about 1 deg. C. But indirect changes in the atmosphere resulting from that direct warming (“feedbacks”) can either amplify it or reduce it. I believe those feedbacks will limit the warming to considerably less that what we are being told by climate modelers.
14 thoughts on “Greenhouse effect: “How a cold atmosphere can warm the Earth’s surface””
Sorry, don’t get the analogy. All of the heating in the examples is independent of the insulation.
My question is; without internal heating would an insulated house be warmer than an uninsulated house?
The insulation does not heat the house, just as the atmosphere does not heat the surface. Instead, the insulation (and atmosphere) reduce the rate at which the heated interior (and surface) loses energy. This is an example of how imprecise wording (e.g. the atmosphere “heating” the surface) leads to confusion. It’s the relevant physical processes as quantified with the physical equations that matter… not imprecise explanations with words.
In winter an unheated insulated house will be warmer, in summer an unheated insulated house will be cooler.
Does the house have windows? Can the sun shine on the walls and roof? Can air leak in and out?
If you have a well sealed, insulated box protected from the sun, and filled with some kind of thermal mass, like bricks for instance, it will be warmer than outside about half the time and cooler than outside about half the time.
Since the 1970s, people have been able to build houses that need no extra heat. They can be heated by the occupants and their activities. Besides the cost though, there are other considerations.
If the Earth is staying at a nearly constant average surface temperature, even if it warmer than a previous time, the input solar energy would still have to be in balance with output radiation, your argument would not be valid. However if the average temperature is continually increasing enough, what you stated is true. Since the average temperature has been nearly constant for the last 18 years (with some small increase), this does not seem to be a fast enough change to result in the claimed cooling. The effect of the ocean sink in removing the increases energy associated with a higher but still slowly changing average surface temperature, may be the cause of the lower high altitude temperature.
Clear and simple analogies Roy. Nicely phrased and understandable.
Again not a trace of an explanation why our deep oceans are so hot (~275K)
Their temperature is some 20K above what the sun is supposedly able to provide (the (in)famous 255K).
So how did the atmosphere increase the temperature of our ~4000m deep oceans by reducing their energy loss to space???
First thought is undersea geological processes?
Earth’s internal heat.
There are ocean circulations, the water doesn’t stay at it’s place over time. Don’t forget the thermohaline circulations…
?? We have heat transport from the surface to the deep ocean via ocean currents and lots of heating from below from the Earth’s interior. Then throw in the time it takes for energy to flow through a 4000m column of water and why wouldn’t you expect to have hot and cold spots?
“The question is, by how much? ”
And: The question is benefits(plants/trees), versus costs(?)
I see no negatives in the data, just positives. If I am missing something, please post them.
If the climate sensitivity to CO2 is about 1.25 °C (fairly likely), there is a point at which the negative effects of the warming will outweigh the positive effects. Where is that point? I have no idea.
There is also the effect of CO2 on marine geochemistry (misleadingly called “ocean acidification”). Increasing the atmospheric content of CO2 will reduce the saturation state of calcite and aragonite in seawater. There is a point at which this could become a problem. That point is most likely above 1,000 ppm.
While the notion of a “climate crisis” and the need for rapid “decarbonization” are utter horst schist, there potentially is a long term problem that can be addressed over many decades in an economically sustainable manner.
But by 33ºC ?