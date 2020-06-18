A Cautionary tale for Bloggers

We received this email yesterday from our contact page.

Name: Mel



Email:Mgallery161@aol.com



Website:http://trapmul



Message: Hi,



This is Melika and I am a professional photographer.



I was discouraged, to put it nicely, when I came across my images at your web-site. If you use a copyrighted image without my consent, you should be aware that you could be sued by the owner.



It’s unlawful to use stolen images and it’s so nasty!



Take a look at this document with the links to my images you used at wattsupwiththat.com and my earlier publications to get evidence of my legal copyrights.



Download it right now and check this out for yourself:



[nasty malware excel macro-enabled file link in email removed to protect our audience]



If you don’t remove the images mentioned in the document above within the next several days, I’ll write a complaint on you to your hosting provider stating that my copyrights have been infringed and I am trying to protect my intellectual property.



And if it doesn’t work, you may be pretty damn sure I am going to report and sue you! And I will not bother myself to let you know of it in advance.

FYI, the email address in the note above is invalid, which is why it is not redacted.

Checking the link and doing a bit of research, Anthony found this:

And this article entitled: The Contact Dermatitis and Clothing Connection, at cottonique.com

Which included the following message in the comments.

Moral of the story. Careful what you click on. Sometimes they ARE out to get you- with malware disguised as a lawsuit threat.

