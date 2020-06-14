Climate worst-case scenarios may not go far enough, cloud data shows

The Guardian publishes another classic: “It’s worse than we thought” story.
Modelling suggests climate is considerably more sensitive to carbon emissions than thought
Oy
Worst-case global heating scenarios may need to be revised upwards in light of a better understanding of the role of clouds, scientists have said.
Recent modelling data suggests the climate is considerably more sensitive to carbon emissions than previously believed, and experts said the projections had the potential to be “incredibly alarming”, though they stressed further research would be needed to validate the new numbers.
Modelling results from more than 20 institutions are being compiled for the sixth assessment by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is due to be released next year.Football pitch-sized area of tropical rainforest lost every six secondsRead more
Compared with the last assessment in 2014, 25% of them show a sharp upward shift from 3C to 5C in climate sensitivity – the amount of warming projected from a doubling of atmospheric carbon dioxide from the preindustrial level of 280 parts per million. This has shocked many veteran observers, because assumptions about climate sensitivity have been relatively unchanged since the 1980s.Advertisement
“That is a very deep concern,” Johan Rockström, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said. “Climate sensitivity is the holy grail of climate science. It is the prime indicator of climate risk. For 40 years, it has been around 3C. Now, we are suddenly starting to see big climate models on the best supercomputers showing things could be worse than we thought.”
We’re doomed!
Worst-case projections in excess of 5C have been generated by several of the world’s leading climate research bodies, including the UK Met Office’s Hadley Centre and the EU’s Community Earth System Model.
Timothy Palmer, a professor in climate physics at Oxford University and a member of the Met Office’s advisory board, said the high figure initially made scientists nervous. “It was way outside previous estimates. People asked whether there was a bug in the code,” he said. “But it boiled down to relatively small changes in the way clouds are represented in the models.”
But but but…uncertainty?
The IPCC is expected to include the 5+C climate sensitivity figure in its next report on the range of possible outcomes. Scientists caution that this is a work in progress and that doubts remain because such a high figure does not fit with historical records.
25 thoughts on “Climate worst-case scenarios may not go far enough, cloud data shows”
Somehow, having more sunshine doesn’t strike the fear that an invisible-to-the-naked-eye virus creates. Especially after being forced indoors for months.
“has shocked many veteran observers”
Like Claude Rains in the Casablanca movie?
Nice. Funny how they never, ever, ever say, “it isn’t going to be as bad as we thought.” Never.
“But it boiled down to relatively small changes in the way clouds are represented in the models.”
This statement exemplifies the complaints against the climate models all along. They are so close to realising this, but just refuse to accept the conclusion?
There has never been a correlation between C02 levels and warming and the human influence on C02 at 3.5% of 3.5% atmospheric C02 is insignificant.
This scam perpetuated by the IPPC charlatans is farcical.
More C02 is welcomed, as all plants and food benefits from much higher levels, although we can’t influence levels, if we could it would be for 10 x higher.
The calving of ice sheets has nothing to do with temperature and everything to do with the pressure of the weight of new ice sheets pushing ice out into the sea.
when will these infantile believers and charlatans be stopped from creating economic damage the like of we’ve never seen?
Moodie
CO2 and temperature correlated well from 1975 to 2020 if you ignore yhe flat trend from 2003 to mid-2015 … and also ignore the prior 4.5 billion years.
“Scientists caution that this is a work in progress and that doubts remain because such a high figure does not fit with historical records.”
Change the historical record then. Everybody else does in Climate cucckoo land. Honestly why do Swe give these guys grants if they can’t seemlessly fudge like my friend in Penn State – The Mann with a van full of Hockey sticks
“Scientists caution that this is a work in progress and that doubts remain because such a high figure does not fit with historical records.”
This is such a damning statement that I simply cannot believe the climate alarmists don’t realize it!
It’s like saying “Our models don’t match reality but we believe them anyway!”. It’s like saying “yeah, I see the tractor-trailer rig coming at me but I believe I am invulnerable!”. For the climate alarmists its all about “believing”, not about reality. It’s a religious belief in other words. You have to have “faith”!.
WUWT: where skepticism, crtitical thinking and thoughtful responses are sacrificed for schoolyard sneering. Only here could worse than expected be thought of as funny. SMFH
(The article still got posted here, which allowed people to read it for themselves, did it bother you that this blog did that?) SUNMOD
Because it’s funny to observe, what so called scientists are “modelling” to demonstrate the coming doom, and all know, it’s BS.
Btw, your posts are funny too, all, without exeption 😀
Do you not yet understand , what a vicious circle is , or as uk car dealers call it a “ring”
The authors of the IPCC 6th assessment are by the vast majority paid by governments ,who in turn as world governments commission the IPCC for reports on all aspects of climate and the environment,
Grant’s are awarded for climate mitigation criteria, your unlikely to get a grant awarded if you dont follow the climate agenda, how do I know this loydo, because my partner is a senior researcher in a UK university,
Can you see the ring I mention loydo, or to put it another way a self fulfilling agenda were the government pays the people who submit the science via a 3rd party who have been commissioned by the same government, the 3rd party act as senors , in any private industry eg the housing market this would be classed as a ring and illegal.
PS
When I look at the Polar Amplification, and I look at the gigatons of snow falling on Greenland in June, yes, thats funny 😀
Are those your only complaints (sneers)?
Yes, Loydo, you are even funnier than we thought…
As I told yesterday in the respective thread, we know that even the Doom Boss Rahmstof states in public, the modesls in questiion are running to hot. Than reading the Gualridians BS is not funny ? 😀
Loydo, Loydo,you are so disappointing……
Only here could worse than expected be thought of as funny. ”
Do you not read before you indulge yourself, lloydo”worse than expected ” we have been told to expect for 30 years and nothing has happened, so how can it now be worse than expected,
Project much? I suppose mindlessly blaming CO2 emissions for every world problem, and offering up taxes and world governance as the only solution is more thoughtful?
BTW, did you notice that CO2 levels have continued to go up despite mankind emissions plummeting to a fraction of previous levels. A critical thinker would pause and question whether mankind is truly the driver or not of atmospheric co2 rise, and look for some other cause, like maybe the oceans.
Critical thinking?
“Scientists caution that this is a work in progress and that doubts remain because such a high figure does not fit with historical records.”
It’s critical thinking to believe in a model that doesn’t match reality?
LMAO!!!
Loy-doh…. Where ignorance and brain-hosed nonsense abound !
An old question… Why is it when the models diverge from observational data some people want to ignore the observed data in lieu of data generated from the models?
And that is the key point.
This isn’t “Climate Sensitivity to CO2 is higher then we thought”.
It’s “We have already over-estimated what could happen so how can we keep people interested now?”
We haven’t warmed as much as the models thought we should have so let us bin those models.
And double-down on the errors.
The more hysterical and exaggerated the claims that the climate modellers make the better – it just shreds what little remaining regard that they are held in by ever growing numbers of a sceptical public. Having survived a real global crisis in COVID and with the realisation that much worse virus pandemics might occur in the future is going to be on most sensible people’s agenda in the future; not the ever more absurd wailing of the weather séance holders.
Funny that we don’t hear so much anti-plastic rhetoric since disposable safety aprons, gloves, test-kits, etc became so necessary. Must be getting really difficult being one of the very greens.
Lighten up Lloydo. In my schoolyard I developed critical skills in BS detection and I would sat that the caveat that our “scientists” use in their article, and which I highlight, is a self administered broadside at the credibility of their model. You may well disagree if your schoolyard was less enlightened than mine
Didnt seem to be overly sensitive during the recent plummet in man made CO2, but then of course we made zero difference didnt we.
My climate dream team of perfessers AOC, Al Gore, and Greta Thunberg assured me that the future climate would be WORSE than worse than we thought.
Worse than we thought was 2018.
Those who don’t want global warming please send it here to Michigan — we want more global warming here.