Science and media outlets claim ocean acidification is happening due to increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. But objective data show the ocean is far from acidic according to Dr. Caleb Rossiter, executive director of the CO2 Coalition and a statistician who has studied climate change closely.
Host Anthony Watts and Rossiter talk about how a pH of 7 is considered neutral, with anything below 7 considered acidic. Ocean pH averages 8.1, which is alkaline rather than acidic. Although climate models suggest the ocean’s surface pH may have dropped from pH 8.2 to 8.1 since 1750, that change was never actually measured.
The pH drop from 1850 is merely a modeled conjecture. The concept of pH was first introduced by in 1909, and agriculturalists first developed field instruments to measure pH in the 1930s.
8 thoughts on “Podcast: Why the Oceans Really Aren’t “Acidifying” but the Term Is Being Abused by Science and Media”
Debasification?
Oceanographic science has certainly been debased by contamination with “climate science” ©.
“Science debasification”
+1000
Why don’t they say “less caustic”?
No scary enough?
Less caustic sounds like a downright improvement!
I like it. Decaustification.
Rain water has always been acidic and it’s deadly. It’s 100,000% more acidic than sea water.
If one filled a bucket with rain water and fully kept one’s head immersed for only several minutes, death would surely follow.
Anyone with a MSc or PhD degree in any engineering or science field who claims that ocean acidification is happening should be stripped off his/her degree. It is basic (chemical) knowledge that any aqueous solution with a pH above 7 (like seawater) is not acid. Something that is not acid cannot become “more acid”.
dealkalinization?
The pH level is changing in the direction of acidity.
Dehydrogenization?
Lots of ways to express what allegedly is happening. The one fact upon which all can agree is that “acidification” doesn’t describe the supposed process.
At best, “neutralization” could be defended, since change in the direction of neutral, yet far from acidification.
Consensus “climate science” © has corrupted even chemistry.