Forget Sea Level Rise: Ocean Deepening Is Here!

Guest “truth is stranger than friction” by David Middleton
Alternate Title: The Cretaceous Sea Level Paradox
Oceans are at their deepest in 250 million years
And they have hardly been deeper in the last 400 million years than now.
“It moves absurdly slowly,” says Krister Karlsen. He is a PhD candidate in Geophysics at the University of Oslo (UiO)’s Centre for Earth Evolution and Dynamics.
Karlsen is talking about how the Earth’s tectonic plates move – ever so slowly but surely, every single year. From a human perspective, this happens so slowly that it is almost imperceptible.
[…]
The world map 200 million years ago shows all the continents assembled in the supercontinent of Pangaea, a time when dinosaurs were well on their way to dominating the Earth’s landmasses.
Since then, the continents have been shifting farther and farther apart, and now they may be as far apart as they can be, says Karlsen. Give the Earth a few hundred million years more, and the continents will probably remerge into a new supercontinent. One proposed name for that possible future reunion is Pangaea Proxima, according to New Scientist.
The movements and age of tectonic plates have a great effect on the depth of the world’s oceans. Just over 100 million years ago, the oceans were around 250 metres shallower on average than they are today.
The older the seabed, the deeper it is, according to a new research article by Karlsen and several colleagues at the Centre for Earth’s Evolution and Dynamics.
[…]Science Norway
Karlsen et al., 2020 is essentially a reconstruction of plate tectonics and the age of the oceanic crust over time.
According to their reconstruction (and others), 100 million years ago, during the middle of the Cretaceous Period, the oceans were about 250 meters shallower than they are today *and* sea level was about 250 meters higher than it is today. Process that for a moment… The oceans were 250 meters shallower, but the water level was 250 meters higher than it is today. This was due to the geometry and distribution of the ocean basins. While advancing and retreating ice sheets may have played a role in Cretaceous marine transgressions and regressions, the Cretaceous sea level paradox was a tectonic feature and a boon to humanity.
During the Mid-Cretaceous, shallow seas covered many continental interiors…
While the ocean basins were, on average, considerably shallower than they are today.
“How about that, geology fans?”Apollo 15 CapCom Joe Allen on Dave Scott’s discovery of the “Genesis Rock.”
13 thoughts on “Forget Sea Level Rise: Ocean Deepening Is Here!”
Kansans don’t much miss the mosasaurs.
We here in Texas sure do… You need about a 12,000 pound-test line and we recommend not fishing from a Bass boat, but something larger. Also, bring a bigger net.
The science is settled. Settling? Subducting?
How about ready for a reveal party instead. Regularly.
Unfortunately not spreading like the sea floor but warping.
So when the oceans widen is the process of deepening driven by increasing depth/mass of water or something else, like cooling ?
I feel CO2 emissions must be at fault somewhere?
First year geophysics: Young Atlantic Ocean spreading zone = warm bouyant rock = Higher sea level relative to contintents. Tectonics and isostasy have produced the biggest sea level changes in the Phanerozoic.
Quite so. Just look at the Hawaiian island chain and the Emperor seamounts (all part of the same chain). As portions of the Pacific plate move west, away from the spreading ridge, they cool and sink lower and lower, thus increasing the ocean basin volume. Coral atolls can keep a portion of the now sunken islands at sea level by the busy work of corals. All this paper is saying is that we now have a very old average ocean plate age, which leads to a deep ocean basin and low sea levels. Add in the fact that we are currently in a (comparative) ice age and that lowers levels more. When we go full glacial in the relatively near future, they’ll drop even more.
It seems to me that sea levels must have been much higher during the so-called Roman and Medieval Warm Periods, because ancient structures built along shorelines then are ‘high and dry’ inland today.
For example, Burgh and Harlech castles, which once stood at the edge of the sea, are now a kilometer or so inland, in spite of considerable subsidence of the land over the centuries.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/earth-and-planetary-sciences/medieval-warm-period
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burgh_Castle_(Roman_fortification)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harlech_Castle
I am guessing that the sea levels were higher then due to warmer global climate and polar melting. But CO2 levels, according to ice core records, have been remarkably stable around 200ppm, until the late 20th century.
https://www.newscats.org/?p=10879
This suggests that CO2 is not a major driver of climate temperatures.
@me
“have been remarkably stable around 200ppm, until the late 20th century.”
correction: “around 280ppm”.
So…additional CO2 in the oceans, but only the man-produced CO2, is causing more rapid dissolution of the ocean bottom (yes, I struggled to get CO2 somehow related to deeper oceans) resulting in deeper oceans. This in turn…harms the cuddly little polar bears…by…
Oh! Deeper oceans mean larger tidal waves as chunks of continental crust break off a slide into the deep oceans. The resulting tidal waves wash away the struggling cute little polar bears who have to swim to eat because all the ice melted back in…2014…or so according to Gore.
We should all be ASHAMED of ourselves.
Fascinating! Fun to imagine the world back then. So do such conditions give rise to fossil fuel formation? (more coal beds forming, etc.) Love your posts David!
Something has to reduce if something moves apart to stay the same size and yet there’s no geological evidence to support that the Indian nor Pacific oceans has subducted and has in fact expanded just as the Atlantic and Actic and every other ocean/sea has by geological mapping and dating. By this article’s theory only an Expanding Earth theory explains how water has been reduced on land mass. By dating the ocean floor and the oldest rock formations are near the coastline of every continent and get younger as they get towards the faultlines and trenches. Can be dated with high waterlines to low waterlines and inland water sources reducing the same way. That aquatic flora and fauna fossils are found high on mountains of the oldest microorganisms to dinosaurs and fishes there is only rational thought and logic to reach a common sense conclusion that our Earth Expands. All the theories of massive subduction in our oceans and seas just don’t show evidence of it.
This implies a nearly constant planetary water volume since Pangaea….