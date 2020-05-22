Monbiot vs Moore: “You Provided Us with No Solutions” to Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
As Michael Moore extends free viewing time for his blockbuster “Planet of the Humans” for another month, George Monbiot has launched a savage attack against Moore’s film, accusing Moore of perpetuating racist colonialist tropes.
Some Monbiot quotes;
“The only concrete proposal in your film was that there should be a mass die-off”
“Population growth is what people reach for when they don’t want to face structural and systemic problems, problems such as capitalism. Population growth is what people reach for when they want to kick down, not kick up.”
“What we see is a phenomenon of comparatively wealthy white people saying we’re not the problem, our consumption growth isn’t the issue, its those people breeding, they are the problem. This claims is inherently racist, rich white people blaming poor brown people for an environmental problem which is mainly created by rich white people. This emerges from a very long standing discourse, a discourse which really arose from colonialism, and was used as one of the justifications for colonialism. …”
Strong words from Monbiot. In my opinion what we are seeing is utter desperation in the face of Moore’s catastrophic exposure of the green failure to deliver a viable alternative to fossil fuel.
No solution is needed for “climate change.” It’s not a problem.
Unicorn farts will do.
“This claims is inherently racist, rich white people blaming poor brown people for an environmental problem which is mainly created by rich white people”
More on climate change racism
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/14/racism/
Moonbat, here’s the solution that has worked for humans for thousands of years:
adapt
You’re welcome.
If Monbiot would remove his insulated jacket, he might realize that global warming is not a problem.
Isn’t the classification “white people / brown people” inherently racist?
Positively yes.
That being said, some of my best friends have been rich white people. My best friend of all time (during childhood) was a poor American Indian. I guess that makes me bi-racist.
The Moonbat has no arguments, so he’s playing the racism card.
What climate change problem? No solution needed.
Funny – suburbia in the US has the closest to zero-population growth that I’ve seen – unlike these high-density population centers. And yet progressives hate them and seemed hell-bent on destroying them.
One thing is crystal clear: Moonbat is only interested in facts or science to the extent that they advance his evident desire to be the world’s dictator.
Monbiot is a crackpot of the highest order. We have had to read his nonsense in the UK for years.
People have less children when they are economically successful. Children survive into adulthood and do not die of intestinal diseases etc.
Wealthier societies don’t worry about having more children to support them when they are older as they have a financial system which is developed enough to provide a pension.
The only problem developed countries have concerns an aging population which needs replacing to join the workforce.
Dear George,
I think you’ll find that the poor brown people are having a lot more productive sex than rich, white, people. Worldometer dot com has all the numbers.
Monbiot is asking Moore for something the video WASN’T about.
Moore simply showed that what was being pushed, the clean green energy methods, were neither clean nor effective.
A second film might cover what could be done – which just might include nuclear – which as I recall, Monbiot is quite ok with.
Perhaps Monbiot can be in the next movie Moore makes.
Another “if you don’t agree with me you’re racist/sexist/too rich” and now they can say colonialist! Anytime someone pulls the social card you know they’re trapped and have nothing rational to say.
I am old enough to remember separate rest rooms, etc. If everybody/thing is racist, nothings racist. If everybody is quarantined, nobody is quarantined. Wait until they try to contact trace, maybe then they will learn about statistics. Did anyone notice that the coronavirus looks like a WWII harbor mine?
People like Monbiot might first ask why nobody produces an answer to what is the true climate sensitivity. They seem unconcerned about the absence of a scientific proof that CO2 produces a predictable amount of air warming in the actual atmosphere, as opposed to in the laboratory.
The extreme measures he favours are based on unproven foundations, but no matter, near enough is good enough, for scare talk, eh? Geoff S
There certainly is a viable alternative to fossil fuel for power generation, but the Greens won’t accept it.
What climate change problem? It’s a non-problem. Environmental problem? There are problems to solve, but we’re getting progressively better at it. Monbiot is just another person who mixes climate and environmental issues. These are two very different things. The solution to overpopulated developing countries is to accelerate their development, not to withhold it from them. The “rich white people” do not need to have big families as insurance when one gets old. Demography in developed countries is not a problem.
Argument by skin and class, huh. Diversity (i.e. color judgments) breeds adversity.
No solution is required when there is no problem…but, yes, Moonbat bring on the racist card. If the problem in Moonbat’s mind is capitalism, then the solution to his dilemma (does not apply to climate realists) is a socialist die-off.
Monbiot is purely projecting.
Liberals (and communists) bribing African politicians to not develop their fossil fuel resources is the epitomy of “racist colonialist tropes”.
What a scumbag.
To the point.
Monbiot to Moore: “You Provided Us with No Solutions” to Climate Change.
We have a winner here! There is no ‘solution’ for Climate Change, naturally. Why?
Natural climate change is a non-problem requiring no other ‘solution’ than what mankind has always done: Survive, Adapt, and Thrive!
In addition, Monbiot touting racism and class warfare as his central straw man argument is the refuge of a man with no substantive arguments to offer. Monbiot’s meandering misanthropy miscarries miserably.
You Provided Us with No Solutions” to Climate Change
Wasn’t subject of the film, so what ? 😀
It’s commonly said “the left eats itself”
That’s not the whole story.
Any religious movement inevitably suffers from apostasy, heresy, schism, idolatry etc
If they are to be effective they must exterminate such wild branches.
It was thus between communism and fascism 90 years back. Should the state own 51% of you or 100%?
Not much between them otherwise.
And so it is with these modern secular religions with their ineffable and unknowable gods.
One hint of heresy, and to the bonfire you go