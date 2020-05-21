Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, for many commuters sharing a tightly packed metro with their suspiciously unhealthy looking fellow commuters may have lost its charm.
Climate change: Scientists fear car surge will see CO2 rebound
By Matt McGrathEnvironment correspondent
19 May 2020
Daily global emissions of CO2 fell by 17% at the peak of the shutdown because of measures taken by governments in response to Covid-19, say scientists.
The most comprehensive account yet published says that almost half the record decrease was due to fewer car journeys.
But the authors are worried that, as people return to work, car use will soar again.
…
They are urging politicians to grasp the moment and make real, durable changes on transport and personal mobility.
In the UK, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged £250m for improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure. Other countries are also looking at similar plans.
…
However, now that the UK is beginning to return to work, Mr Shapps said people should drive to work rather than use public transport, should walking or cycling not be an option.
“If you can’t walk or cycle but you do have access to a car, please use it rather than travelling by bus, train or tram,” he said.
…Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-52724821
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is recommending people drive to work rather than catch the bus or metro. Some people might have no choice but to use public transport, but I suspect driving will remain a popular choice for many months if not years to come.
12 thoughts on “Climate Activists Fear Post Covid-19 Commuters Will Avoid Public Transport”
They are urging politicians to grasp the moment and make real, durable changes on transport and personal mobility.
In short, they’re urging politicians to force us into further densified vulnerability to every future buggy-wuggy that comes our way. Your honor, I object.
As usual, the BBC maintains it’s ridiculous activist agenda against oil, gas and coal and anything associated with the industry that reliably powers our modern civilisation.
They remain in the thrall of fantasy energy sources and electrification of the transport fleet, including air travel.
So, again, we can just ignore this piece of nonsense from their uninformed, evangelical and economically-ignorant activist staff.
By ramping up the Covid-19 panic reaction in the minds of tyhe general population, in the hope of welding it to the New Deal Climate Crazinesses, Activists have unwittingly opened the Pandora’s Box of pandemic disease terror amongst the population who now fear close proximity public transport and want to use their own cars for safety. This will drive up C)2 emissions and (in the minds of Alarmists) cause all sorts of augmented Climate terrors. This could be a case of ‘hoist with their own petard’.
The word “Activist” must be code for bogeyman for it to be used in the title of three posts in a row- so scary.
activist /ˈaktɪvɪst/ noun, a person who campaigns to bring about political or social change.
But isn’t that what you do Eric?
What word would you suggest Loydo? If anyone can think of a better, more appropriate phrase than “climate activist” happy to take suggestions.
To people on the Left, activist means one of their own. As you well know, LLoydo, people who oppose them are cursed with other labels.
It seems being an ‘Activist’ is enough to gain righteousness and self importance which then allows whatever subject they decide to push to be free from srcutiny. I will often hear “I’m an activist” as if it is a respectable profession but without having done any work or study (exhibit [a] – Greta).
My suggestion is for all activists to use public transport as regularly as possible 🙂
Predictions of ‘the end of the oil age’ as per the previous thread may be a trifle premature.
I don’t know where you live in Aus Eric, but PT here in Sydney has just got a whole lot more stoopid. There are green “stand here” stickers on the floor to entrance/exit doors to trains as well as green “sit here” stickers on seats all 1.5m apart!
Patrick MJD May 21, 2020 at 11:32 pm
They need ones for when to breath as all the thinking is now done centrally.
How confusing for XR. They must not know whther they are coming or going. First they try to stop commuters using the underground and now they are worried the commuters won’t.