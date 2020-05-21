Climate Activists Fear Post Covid-19 Commuters Will Avoid Public Transport

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, for many commuters sharing a tightly packed metro with their suspiciously unhealthy looking fellow commuters may have lost its charm.

Climate change: Scientists fear car surge will see CO2 rebound

By Matt McGrathEnvironment correspondent

19 May 2020

Daily global emissions of CO2 fell by 17% at the peak of the shutdown because of measures taken by governments in response to Covid-19, say scientists.

The most comprehensive account yet published says that almost half the record decrease was due to fewer car journeys.

But the authors are worried that, as people return to work, car use will soar again.

…

They are urging politicians to grasp the moment and make real, durable changes on transport and personal mobility.

In the UK, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has pledged £250m for improvements to cycling and walking infrastructure. Other countries are also looking at similar plans.

…

However, now that the UK is beginning to return to work, Mr Shapps said people should drive to work rather than use public transport, should walking or cycling not be an option.

“If you can’t walk or cycle but you do have access to a car, please use it rather than travelling by bus, train or tram,” he said.

…