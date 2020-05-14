Climate Scientists Try to Rescue Renewable Energies from ‘Planet of the Humans’

By Rob Bradley, Master Resource
“I gave up on Judith Curry a while ago. I don’t know what she thinks she’s doing, but it’s not helping the cause, or her professional credibility.”
—Dr. Michael Mann, Climategate email, May 30, 2008.
“The film [Planet of the Humans] presents a distorted and outdated depiction of the renewable energy industry in an effort to malign renewable energy, thus ironically promoting the agenda of the fossil fuel industry.”
– Dr. Michael Mann. Quoted in E&E News (May 5, 2020).
If Big Environmentalism loses wind, the supply-side ruse is over, and people will reconsider climate science given that the “cure” is not there. Hence Michael Mann versus Michael Moore.
“The cause” of climate alarmism and forced energy transformation has been pushed backward by a very long overdue hard look at renewable energy as a mass substitute for mineral energies. Being dilute and intermittent, renewables have more bad secrets than any closet could hold. Small wonder; renewable energies chew up the earth’s surface and creatures in a way that leads to the joke:
Q. “When is an environmentalist not an environmentalist?” A. “When it comes to industrial wind turbines and solar farms.”
Moore’s Planet of the Humans all but ensures that DC-based Big Environmentalism will frontally reject biomass/biofuels, their loss-leader to try to prop up wind and solar as viable. Remove biomass from “green” portfolios and it gets a little skinnier for the business cronies.
And if Big Environmentalism loses wind, the supply-side ruse is over, and people will reconsider climate science given that the ‘cure’ is gone. Hence Michael Mann versus Michael Moore’s Planet of the Humans, the gist of Maxime Joselow’s “Michael Moore’s documentary irks climate scientists” (May 5, 2020).
Energy Density/Reliability
Although Moore et al. do not understand this yet, the problem of each renewable gets back to the absence of stored energy density (think mineral energies; think Vaclav Smil and Bill Gates). Think of the energy stock created by the sun over the ages versus a very dilute, unreliable flow of energy from solar directly or indirectly (wind).
This harks back to W. S. Jevons, The Coal Question, published in 1865, who said this about windpower:
“The first great requisite of motive power is, that it shall be wholly at our command, to be exerted when, and where, and in what degree we desire. The wind, for instance, as a direct motive power, is wholly inapplicable to a system of machine labour, for during a calm season the whole business of the country would be thrown out of gear” (p. 122).
“Civilization … is the economy of power, and consists in withdrawing and using our small fraction of force in a happy mode and moment” (p. 122).
“No possible concentration of windmills … would supply the force required in large factories or iron works. An ordinary windmill has the power of about thirty-four men, or at most seven horses. Many ordinary factories would therefore require ten windmills to drive them, and the great Dowlais Ironworks, employing a total engine power of 7,308 horses, would require no less than 1,000 large windmills!” (p. 123)
If one retorts that modern wind turbines make the above obsolete, note that modern conventional power generation facilities, dramatically and ingeniously, have improved also and easily beat wind-generated electricity in a variety of metrics–including reliability.
And to bring the stored density argument to date, consider Peter Huber’s insight in Hard Green: Saving the Environment from the Environmentalists (New York: Basic Books, 1999), pp. 105, 108:
The greenest fuels are the ones that contain the most energy per pound of material that must be mined, trucked, pumped, piped, and burnt. … [In contrast], extracting comparable amounts of energy from the surface would entail truly monstrous environmental disruption…. The greenest possible strategy is to mine and to bury, to fly and to tunnel, to search high and low, where the life mostly isn’t, and so to leave the edge, the space in the middle, living and green.
Planet of the Humans
Back to Planet of the Humans…. An article in E&E News, a mainstream enviro (subscription only) report, titled “Michael Moore’s documentary irks climate scientists” inspired the present post. Author Maxine Joselow begins:
When filmmakers Michael Moore and Jeff Gibbs set out to make a documentary about renewable energy, they said their goal was simple: to tell the truth.”If we don’t face the truth we’re doomed. My camera will expose whatever and whoever needs to be exposed,” Gibbs later wrote.
Then comes the criticism from the perturbed Big Green–including the above quotation from energy expert (not) Michael Mann. (It is very suspicious that Mann is the chosen one to weigh in on energy issues; is he the front for a PR firm wed to wind/solar cronyism?)
Mann is among a host of climate scientists and environmentalists who have blasted the documentary, saying it peddles inaccuracies about the costs and climate impact of various clean energy sources, including wind, solar and biomass.
But what about all those ‘climate scientists and environmentalists’ that would agree with the film? How about climate scientist James Hansen, the father of the climate alarm, who said:
Suggesting that renewables will let us phase rapidly off fossil fuels in the United States, China, India, or the world as a whole is almost the equivalent of believing in the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy.
E&E author Joselow continues:
But some conservatives have cheered the film as a refreshing takedown of renewable energy and the environmental movement. Many of them reject the overwhelming scientific consensus that human activity is heating the planet. “My friends and I have been saying these things for years about renewable energy. And then Michael Moore comes along and just devastates this whole renewable energy myth,” said Steve Milloy, a skeptic of mainstream climate science who runs the blog JunkScience.com.
Wait, wait–a lot of us do not “reject the overwhelming scientific consensus that human activity is heating the planet.” Moderate warming, along with CO2 fertilization of plant life, has distinct positives that dilutes, if not refutes, the cause of climate alarmism. But this is another story.
Author Joselow then exposes the predicament of climate alarmists who fear that losing renewables leaves them naked on energy policy.
One thing is clear: Since “Planet of the Humans” hit the internet just before Earth Day, it has attracted a good deal of controversy — and sparked a broader discussion about climate misinformation.
And adding to the predicament:
Another frequent criticism of the documentary centers on journalistic ethics. In its code of ethics, the Society of Professional Journalists encourages reporters to “diligently seek subjects of news coverage to allow them to respond to criticism or allegations of wrongdoing.” But the filmmakers failed to contact two prominent targets of their criticism, according to the targets themselves.
Okay, so does this standard apply for in-the-tank environmentalist reporters who, for example, I have never heard from, despite authoring a 1997 piece (“Renewable Energy: Not Cheap, Not ‘Green’) that basically identified what Michael Moore et al. uncovered decades later?
Conclusion
Planet of the Humans stands on its own. The main point is sound and damaging to the “Green” case for renewable energies. But critics of the film have some points (such as the need to update the analysis).
So let’s have a Planet of the Humans 2 to look closely at wind and solar as mass substitutes for mineral energies. Let’s take a look at the politics of crony energies. Let’s look at the climate alarm itself that is driving the the environmental mess called renewable energy.
14 thoughts on “Climate Scientists Try to Rescue Renewable Energies from ‘Planet of the Humans’”
“but it’s not helping the cause” Michael Mann. That says it all really doesn’t it and right from the horses mouth. The cause is not concern about humanity, but the green agenda with it’s various pet projects benefiting the rich to get richer on the backs of the “proles”. as well as attempting to permanenetly get rid of democracy. The Gravy train is under threat and that is why the ilk of Mr. Mann are so desperate.
That Michael Man guy isn’t just a fake Nobel winner. He’s a fake economist and engineer. The lists of his fake expertises is getting pretty long! I wonder who he gets to “peer review” his “calculations” on energy efficiency. Does he invent new math for those as well? Whattaguy!
Great article! but one misconception:
“Think of the energy stock created by the sun over the ages.”
There is no energy stock created by the sun over the ages.
Coal does not derive from plants? Oil and gas aren’t formed from phytoplankton and the zooplankton which eat them?
IMO photosynthesis, powered by photons from the sun, is responsible for fossil fuel creation.
I guess you never heard of coal, gas and oil
No such thing as coal or petroleum, eh?
Wrong, again!
translation: fossil fuel
I wish that Rep. Ocasio, Dr. Mann and their fellow traveling advocate’s of wind power would do the simple math.
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=427&t=3
To replace electric power now generated by fossil fuels in the US with wind would require twelve times more turbines than now. Then add to that existing demand power for vehicles. Then factor in that the windiest sites have already been taken, although a bit could be gained by updating turbines at some of the oldest farms. Finally, consider that wind power is highly intermittent.
Replacing fossil fuels with solar power would require 36 times more capacity as now, with the same problem of intermittency.
PEven with the storage problem somehow magically solved, (crack) pipe dream doesn’t even begin to describe this dangerous delusion. Besides which are the enormous environmental costs for “renewables”.
The only presently viable alternative to fossil fuels is nuclear, as Jim “Boiling Oceans” Hansen recognizes. Mann must know this as well, but when have facts ever mattered to him. Ocasio may very well actually believe in the magical power of renewables, contrary to reality.
It’s all about the CO2. So lets just remove the CO2 from the combusted fossil fuel exhaust and transform the CO2 into good paying full time jobs and money.
America has over 600 years of good quality coal available and we are blessed with a lot of natural gas and oil.
A power plant has a very small footprint compared to the solar and wind farms. Lets use this land to produce food crops instead of a little bit of electricity during daylight hours or when the wind might be blowing.
America must be Energy Wise!
Lets use our coal to produce electricity.
Lets use our natural gas for building space heating and by industry to produce and process products that we use every day.
Lets use our oil for transportation and in all those other products that require oil.
Lets use the solar and wind to power America’s growing fleet of EV’s. It can have it’s own electricity infrastructure. When the sun goes down and the wind stops blowing and the batteries go dead, it’s then time to park for the day.
CO2 can be captured from point sources, but from vehicles, not so easily.
CO2 should be left free into the atmosphere, where it can be used by plant life the increase the viability and functionality of the biosphere. Helping to feed all life on this carbon based Earth.
CO₂ is an insignificant trace gas.
CO₂’s atmospheric component was near plant starvation.
As the recent greening of the world demonstrates, improving the amount of trace gas CO₂ disproportionately improves plant health.
Costs to remove CO₂ from consumption of fossil fuels provide negative real benefit as any work created is parasitic of farming/forestry industry. i.e. higher costs for fossil fuel use with loss of atmospheric benefits to plants.
Emily Holden just tweeted this information:
A cast of high-profile climate advocates are coming together to launch three different efforts to elevate the climate crisis in the 2020 election and highlight president Trump’s failures on the issue.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former secretary of state John Kerry will lead a task force to advise Joe Biden and the Democratic Party on climate change policy. Biden this week announced task forces on six separate issues, aimed at unifying with supporters of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.
Other members of the climate task force include Florida congresswoman Kathy Castor, who leads the select committee on climate; and Obama-era environment chief Gina McCarthy, who now runs the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Another effort, Evergreen Action, will be run by staff from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s presidential campaign. The group says it will provide “an open-source climate policy platform based on Inslee’s ‘gold standard’ climate plan, in order to inspire bold action by the next president and Congress.” Inslee’s ambitious climate plans during the primary paved the way for other candidates to ramp up their own policy
proposals.
“Evergreen is picking up where Gov. Inslee left off: Leading the fight for bold climate policies and a national mobilization to defeat the climate crisis,” said political director Maggie Thomas, who advised both Inslee and senator Elizabeth Warren on climate.
Evergreen launched a policy memo with Data for Progress to lay out a $1.5 trillion “Clean Jumpstart” stimulus plan. A third group, Climate Power 2020, describes itself as “a team of seasoned political strategists, content creators, digital organizers, activists, and communications operatives,” launching “a campaign dedicated to changing the politics of climate in 2020.”
The group’s board includes a number of Obama officials: John Kerry, John Podesta, John Holdren, Gina McCarthy, Ernest Moniz, Samantha Power and Mustafa Ali. It also includes Rhiana Gunn-Wright, co-author of the Green New Deal; Varshini Prakash, founder of the youth-led Sunrise Movement; Jamal Raad, from Evergreen Action; and Maria Urbina, from Indivisible. Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid and philanthropist Tom Steyer are also on the board
Funny, the weather worriers never quote Jevons’s 1865 work. Worth a requote:
“The first great requisite of motive power is, that it shall be wholly at our command, to be exerted when, and where, and in what degree we desire. The wind, for instance, as a direct motive power, is wholly inapplicable to a system of machine labour, for during a calm season the whole business of the country would be thrown out of gear” (p. 122).
Jevons also famously wrote what is the corollary to the uselessness of windmills for modern industrial society. He raised the alarm that Britain’s industrial supremacy would be shortlived because it would run out of coal resources in several decades. So, he was essentially following up on Malthus, on population and scarcity of resources.
These two historical figures had no understanding during their times that human ingenuity is the fundamental resource that has proven itself boundless. They can be excused for being diametrically wrong in their worries, with the unfolding of economies light years beyond their dreams in the 20th Century. Not so for the likes of the Club of Rome flubs of the 60s or the serially wrong Population Bomber, Ehrlich from the 1970s to the present with human ingenuity already in full view.
That we are even having this anxiety and argument about the need for windmills and solar panels to save the planet and having to fight against Luddites of doom to preserve civilization itself, would have surprised both Jevins and Malthus today.