Amazon Fires Employee Climate Warrior Leaders

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Amazon has finally lost patience with their employee climate warriors, after they extended their activism to include complaining about Amazon’s alleged Coronavirus shortcomings.
Amazon fires employees who spoke out about coronavirus and climate change
By Zoya Teirstein on Apr 14, 2020
…
Last Friday afternoon, Amazon fired two of its tech employees after they publicly criticized its coronavirus policies. Those employees, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, both user experience designers with 21 years of service at the company between them, were among the leaders of an internal worker group formed in December 2018 with the aim of pressuring Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to commit to more ambitious climate targets. The group, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice (AECJ), has recently widened its focus to embrace the struggles of frontline Amazon employees at fulfillment centers across the country.
Cunningham and Costa were fired after they wrote tweets criticizing the company for putting workers and the public at risk and offering to match up to $500 in donations to a fund for Amazon warehouse workers exposed to COVID-19.
I'm matching donations up to $500 to support my Amazon warehouse worker colleagues. "The lack of safe and sanitary working conditions" puts them and the public at risk.— Emily Cunningham (@emahlee) March 27, 2020
It's bad ya'll…
THREAD https://t.co/bvR5mUF85H
I am matching donations to $500 to support my Amazon warehouse colleagues and their communities, while they struggle to get consistent, sufficient protections and procedures from our employer. DM or comment for match. https://t.co/sK6EKP9KHi # via @Chuffed— marencosta (@marencosta) March 27, 2020
…
Read more: https://grist.org/justice/amazon-fires-employees-who-spoke-out-about-coronavirus-and-climate-change/
Amazon Employees for Climate Justice been making ridiculous demands since at least last September, pressuring Amazon apply a climate morality test to everyone Amazon engages with, so I’m not about to take their Coronavirus claims at face value.
Having said that, employee safety is a hot-button issue, especially so if the concerns about Coronavirus safety are genuine. Even if the concerns are not genuine, wannabe climate warriors might use fake concerns about Coronavirus as cover for disrupting Amazon’s business.
Either way, I doubt we’ve heard the last from Amazon’s employee climate warriors.
24 thoughts on “Amazon Fires Employee Climate Warrior Leaders”
Everyone needs to fire people who abuse their ositions to advocate for their personal political ideology
Freedom of speech is for your own time, and no one is obligated to hire you if you’re a troublemaker.
Certainly the reverse is exercised. Try being a conservative at a company like Google
Mods. My browser keeps getting highjacked by an “update Adobe” website. They seem to change the name everyday. It only happens on WUWT.com and it continues to happened even if I clear cookies. I wonder if others are having this problem?
Is that you Hilary? Try wiping your hard drive with bleach.
Sounds like a scammer got their code on the advertising server. Happens frequently, unfortunately.
Thomas, that kind of thing happens at a lot of websites that go against the leftist agenda, not just WUWT. The severity of it seems to vary, it depends on where you’re at, in my experience.
Zero problem here, at work or at home. I use firefox at home with everything turned off. zero problems.
Yes I have had that problem for several weeks and only with WUWT. I have cleared cookies and removed flashplayer links in cache, with no effect.
I understand that Amazon France can now only deliver essential food and medicine having lost a case in a French court over worker safety. I could have the details not quite right. Also Amazon is not a favourite company of the French courts.
Sadly, if Amazon had fired the idiots for climate agitation, it would be bulletproof. But firing them because of workplace safety complaints may subject Amazon to liability under labor laws.
They technically fired them for doing nothing but complain about worker safety, including using on-work-time and Amazon resources for the recruitment of other agitators. They basically re-wrote their own job descriptions as “in-house agitators. It’s my understanding that this has been going on for several years with these two. Whatever you think about Bezos or Amazon this seemed like an entirely justified and over-due action
Their “Amazonians United” logo looks a lot like the Soviet Hammer and Sickle. No accident, I suppose.
Climate Profits (sic) following the Communist-Socialist-Fascist progression. #HateLovesAbortion
Get it through their heads that Climate Change has been replaced by a real problem – Covid-19. Climate Change, or whatever is basically a false problem according to real DATA.
JPP
Never let a crisis go to waste.
The “Amazonians United, New York City” insignia contained in Maren Costa’s tweet features a hand holding what appears to me to be a hammer and sickle.
I don’t think it’s an accident.
I am not going to say they are lying – but they are definitely passing on misinformation.
Amazon is making it possible for employees to follow the CDC guidelines, except for “social distancing” (virtually impossible in a warehouse environment). Whether the employees are taking advantage of that is up to them. (I have a family member working the floor in the local warehouse so this is unfiltered.)
Free speech is certainly your right. Invoking the names of others that may or may not agree with you, without their permission, is not.
So
worrierswarriors, it seems that while you are free to choose what kinds of companies you are willing to work for, companies are free to choose who they are willing to have working for them.
What a wonderfully equitable arrangement!
Never mind their activism, they were probably fired for incompetence. Amazon and their products are not lauded for their exceptional “user experience”. How did these two stay employed when the results of their work, presumably, were mediocre at best.
Activists in government and academia have free reign to mouth lies and attacks with no official pushback. Private businesses don’t have to put up with such nonsense. Businesses are finding that the twiterverse warriors don’t speak for the majority.
Government shouldn’t put up with it either. FDR warned against public sector workers collectiviely bargaining and he was a pro government as they came. He observed in his objection and stance in opposition that no one sat at the bargaining table on behalf of the private sector workers who paid the bill.
Union workers in government play the two for you one for me game. Its not a question of if they will get increases in pay and benefits come contract meetings just how much they will have to kick back to the bureaucrats, politicians and the K Street lawyers who service them of the increase they get.
I’m old enough to remember when criticizing your employer in a public fashion was a sure-fire way to get fired immediately.
John, we are now in the woke-verse, where businesses are always wrong and old white guys need to be euthanized.
Remember when we were young? ‘Don’t believe anyone over 30’ was the mantra. I am now over 30 (by alot). The universe eventually comes around and bites you in the a$$. ‘You can’t win’ is my motto.
As far as I can tell, it still happens all the time. link In fact, it seems that a company can sue an ex-employee who has defamed it. (Whether that’s a good idea or not is beyond my pay grade.)
Amazon has to be wary of the public relations implications of whatever it does but it can’t cave in to every stupidity that is thrust at it. “Get woke go broke” is a thing even though all the SJWs in the world rail against it.
Bravo, bravissimo – first chink in the armour.