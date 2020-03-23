Now that the #Coronvirus has taken hold and schools are closing globally (along with everything else) Josh imagines that Greta’s minions who are stuck at home with parents, might be saying this right about now:
11 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness – Greta”
Perhaps some of those parents should be cutting off the Internet, heat & light so that their kids get a better idea of what Greta’s low-carbon utopia might be like.
…and make them walk to school, the store, church… everywhere they go!
And teach them how to make their own bread, cheese, cream, butter, pasta…the list goes on and on!
Growing a big vegetable garden would be a grest experience, too, along with some chickens for eggs and the occasional Sunday dinner of fried chicken!
Raising a milk cow is obviously a necessity, too!
Ah, what a bold new world that would be!
The making is less the problem once you have what you need 😀
And that’s more the problem., cream and butter with milk from supermarket won’t run 😀
So the cow is obligatory, better more than one 😀
What about the fish? Where will they learn how to swim without schools?
OMG!!!! The fish’ll have to be home schooled, Craig. If they spend too much time at home though, they’ll cry, causing sea levels to rise. Oh no.
Regards,
Bob
George W Bush, the most funny hilarious guy… really really good one.
Man and fish should find a way to coexist… the best ever … 🙂
cheers
Many fish school themselves.
No reason to worry about warmistas. The voices in their heads will keep them company during social isolation.
Regards,
Bob
Never mind the kids. My wife is starting to pine for a school restart. So far not too bad, but putting the 10-year old and 14-year old at the kitchen table to do their remote learning is starting to get stressful.
And some folks think teachers are overpaid.
Today’s (Monday) UK Covid-19 update.
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
The log curves are departing from the strait lines which is a good news, as far as it goes, but we are very long way from topping up.