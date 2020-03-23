Monday Mirthiness – Greta

/ 2 hours ago March 23, 2020

Now that the #Coronvirus has taken hold and schools are closing globally (along with everything else) Josh imagines that Greta’s minions who are stuck at home with parents, might be saying this right about now:

11 thoughts on “Monday Mirthiness – Greta

  1. Perhaps some of those parents should be cutting off the Internet, heat & light so that their kids get a better idea of what Greta’s low-carbon utopia might be like.

    • …and make them walk to school, the store, church… everywhere they go!

      And teach them how to make their own bread, cheese, cream, butter, pasta…the list goes on and on!

      Growing a big vegetable garden would be a grest experience, too, along with some chickens for eggs and the occasional Sunday dinner of fried chicken!

      Raising a milk cow is obviously a necessity, too!

      Ah, what a bold new world that would be!

      • The making is less the problem once you have what you need 😀
        And that’s more the problem., cream and butter with milk from supermarket won’t run 😀
        So the cow is obligatory, better more than one 😀

  3. No reason to worry about warmistas. The voices in their heads will keep them company during social isolation.

    Regards,
    Bob

  4. Never mind the kids. My wife is starting to pine for a school restart. So far not too bad, but putting the 10-year old and 14-year old at the kitchen table to do their remote learning is starting to get stressful.

